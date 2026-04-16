Why Nahshon Wright Will Break Out With the Jets This Season

Aaron Glenn's first season with the New York Jets in 2025 was as disastrous as humanly possible for a head coach who was able to keep his job at the campaign's conclusion. Gang Green ranked No. 32 in point differential, turnover differential, and total yardage.

The Jets signed Nahshon Wright to a one-year, $5.5 million contract last month to improve a cornerback room that lost Ja'Sir Taylor, who was acquired at the trade deadline and was mainly a special teams player anyway. Wright adds an element that was missing even before the Sauce Gardner trade: a guy who can change the game with one play.

Wright had five interceptions and was named a Pro Bowl alternate this past year with the Chicago Bears. His departure was one of several for Chicago at the corner spot, and it's one that gives the Jets a potential star this fall.

Wright fully expects to fit in well and thrive on Glenn's squad after a conversation they had prior to his signing.

"I got a chance to speak with coach AG and we just had a good talk, and it just made sense," Wright said. "It made sense to be here and have an opportunity to prove myself again."

Nahshon Wright will quell Jets' desperation for respectable defense

Brandon Stephens ended up having a strong debut in New York, amassing nine pass deflections and a forced fumble, while also doing decent damage control on big plays with 73 tackles. He played like a passable CB2, and he and 2025 third-rounder Azareye'h Thomas will certainly get a high number of reps.

But Wright should be Glenn's go-to option in covering opposing X receivers, with his six-foot-four frame.

Of course, Wright is going to take his bumps. Brian Duker was not the team's first choice, and though he has familiarity with Glenn and has almost no chance of being more inefficient than Steve Wilks, there will be growing pains with Glenn back being the main guy calling the plays. Wright's risky play-style, being aggressive in hunting picks, sometimes at his own expense as big plays unfold, will land him on the wrong side of highlight-reel plays.

Wright will make those kinds of plays, though. Certainly more often than what the team had in the room last year.

With the Jets' defense's expectations down across the board, Wright has the chance to make a lot of money on his next contract, and maybe even become a household name in the Tri-State Area.