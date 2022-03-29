Skip to main content

Lions GM Brad Holmes Defends Free-Agency Decisions

The Detroit Lions did not sign too many players from other teams during free agency.

The Detroit Lions did not seek to sign too many free agents from others teams during this offseason. 

Detroit decided to retain several of its own free agents, and signed five free agents from other teams, mostly to one-year, prove-it type deals. 

Speaking at the annual NFL owners meetings, Detroit general manager Brad Holmes fielded questions regarding the lack of external free-agent signings. 

Detroit's second-year general manager explained that sometimes signing players to significant contracts does not pan out. 

"When I hear people wanted us to get more external help, the grass is not always greener," Holmes said. "You kind of know who the culture fits are, and who aren't. We're really happy with the guys we brought back."

The vision has been relatively clear from Detroit's new regime, and splurging on free agents was not going to be in the plan, at this point in the rebuilding process. 

Wide receiver DJ Chark received the largest free-agent contract given this year by the Lions: a one-year, $10 million deal. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Lions Articles

holmes5

Lions Have Taken Calls to Trade Down in 2022 NFL Draft

No serious trade offers have been made, but general manager Brad Holmes has talked to other general managers about trading down.

2 hours ago
davis5

Jarrad Davis Contract Details Revealed

Linebacker Jarrad Davis signed a veteran minimum contract to return to the Detroit Lions.

4 hours ago
lions5

Detroit Lions Ranked Last in NFL Attendance in 2021

The Detroit Lions averaged approximately 10,000 less fans in 2021 than in 2019.

4 hours ago

Prior to Chark's introductory media session, Holmes again discussed why fit was important in the decisions being made. 

"When you start off this process, it’s a big universe," Holmes said. "And, through a lot of hard work and through a really thorough process, starting with our great pro personnel department and then collaboration with our coaching staff, you start going through the process, and you have favorites that start to emerge. DJ just so happened to be one of those favorites that emerged for us."

"It’s easy to talk about the stats and all of his accomplishments," Holmes continued. "Year 2 and he’s a Pro Bowler and all that stuff. But, the real thing is we’re all about culture, we’re all about fit and that’s what DJ is going to bring. He fits what we’re all about."

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

holmes5
News

Lions Have Taken Calls to Trade Down in 2022 NFL Draft

By John Maakaron2 hours ago
davis5
News

Jarrad Davis Contract Details Revealed

By John Maakaron4 hours ago
lions5
News

Detroit Lions Ranked Last in NFL Attendance in 2021

By John Maakaron4 hours ago
watson5
News

Rod Wood Explains Detroit Lions' Decision on Deshaun Watson

By John Maakaron8 hours ago
ford5
News

Are Lions Finally Removing 'WCF' Patch in 2022?

By John Maakaron22 hours ago
goff5
News

10 Exciting Things 'Hard Knocks' Must Feature While Filming Detroit Lions

By Christian Booher22 hours ago
fordfield5
News

Detroit Will Host 2024 NFL Draft

By John MaakaronMar 28, 2022
lions5
News

Lions Fans React to Release of 2022 Draft Hat

By John MaakaronMar 28, 2022