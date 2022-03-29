Lions GM Brad Holmes Defends Free-Agency Decisions

The Detroit Lions did not sign too many players from other teams during free agency.

The Detroit Lions did not seek to sign too many free agents from others teams during this offseason.

Detroit decided to retain several of its own free agents, and signed five free agents from other teams, mostly to one-year, prove-it type deals.

Speaking at the annual NFL owners meetings, Detroit general manager Brad Holmes fielded questions regarding the lack of external free-agent signings.

Detroit's second-year general manager explained that sometimes signing players to significant contracts does not pan out.

"When I hear people wanted us to get more external help, the grass is not always greener," Holmes said. "You kind of know who the culture fits are, and who aren't. We're really happy with the guys we brought back."

The vision has been relatively clear from Detroit's new regime, and splurging on free agents was not going to be in the plan, at this point in the rebuilding process.

Wide receiver DJ Chark received the largest free-agent contract given this year by the Lions: a one-year, $10 million deal.

Prior to Chark's introductory media session, Holmes again discussed why fit was important in the decisions being made.

"When you start off this process, it’s a big universe," Holmes said. "And, through a lot of hard work and through a really thorough process, starting with our great pro personnel department and then collaboration with our coaching staff, you start going through the process, and you have favorites that start to emerge. DJ just so happened to be one of those favorites that emerged for us."

"It’s easy to talk about the stats and all of his accomplishments," Holmes continued. "Year 2 and he’s a Pro Bowler and all that stuff. But, the real thing is we’re all about culture, we’re all about fit and that’s what DJ is going to bring. He fits what we’re all about."

