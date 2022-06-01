Lions Fans React to Aidan Hutchinson Workout Photo

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is excited about just how strong Aidan Hutchinson can become.

“He’s got a ton of room to really even get more powerful, if you will. So, his strength is good enough to go out there and compete, no problems there, but yet, man, there’s still a ton of meat on the bone with him, which is pretty exciting," Campbell told reporters, when asked about how much room for growth Hutchinson still has.

Early observations reveals a player who has quick burst and an ability to push forward, which should give opposing linemen challenges as he progresses in his career.

Campbell continued, "Look, you can never tell for sure, but I would say this, it’s one of the reasons why we wanted to pick this guy -- his DNA says that he’s going to do everything that he can to be successful, and he’s got enough ability and enough strength, he certainly does, to go out there and help us and help us win some games."

The Lions social media team posted a photo this week of several rookies working out at the team's Allen Park practice facility, exciting several supporters who responded on social media.

Among them was Hutchinson, who is observed lifting along with James Houston, Malcolm Rodriguez and other rookies.

"Can anyone say rookie of the year," one supporter replied. "This is the most anticipation to start a season that I can recall in quite some time. Coach Dan Campbell can lead us to land of respectability."