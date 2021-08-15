Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsPodcastsPollsOnePride+SI.com
Search
Publish date:

How Serious Is D'Andre Swift's Groin Injury?

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell shared with reporters why D'Andre Swift did not participate in the preseason opener.
Author:

Running back D'Andre Swift did not suit up and play against the Buffalo Bills in the Detroit Lions preseason opener. 

The second-year running back has been dealing with a nagging groin injury that has kept him out of several training camp practices. 

swift5

Heading into his second NFL season, the ex-Bulldogs running back is seeking to establish himself as one of Detroit's reliable offensive weapons. 

On a team that does not feature a significant amount of true playmakers, losing Swift for any amount of time would greatly hinder the Lions' offense.

Following the 16-15 loss to the Bills, head coach Dan Campbell explained the reasoning behind Swift sitting out the opener.

Recommended Lions Articles

nfl5

Look: Fans Brawl at SoFi Stadium

Video emerges of fans in attendance at SoFi Stadium brawling with each other.

reynolds5

Roundtable: Does Running Back Craig Reynolds Make Lions' Roster?

This week's SI All Lions roundtable reviews the first preseason game against the Buffalo Bills.

holmes5

'You've Got to Let Them Play': GM Brad Holmes Discusses Player Development

Detroit Lions general manger Brad Holmes discusses how he feels younger players acclimate to the NFL.

"Swift right now, look, we're just being conservative with Swift," he said. "He's kind of had a little bit of a groin. I chose to just, ‘Let's sit him. Let's sit him and let’s rehab him and strengthen him a little bit.’ He was fighting through it. He was doing a good job, but it just didn’t feel like it was getting better fast enough. So, let's just sit him. He could have gone if we really, really needed it, but it's not worth it right now." 

As a rookie, the Swift led the Lions with 10 touchdowns, and finished with 521 yards rushing on the ground.

Lions training camp resumes with an open practice Monday afternoon and a practice Tuesday evening that is open to season ticket holders only.

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

nfl5
News

Look: Fans Brawl at SoFi Stadium

swift5
News

How Serious Is D'Andre Swift's Groin Injury?

reynolds5
News

Roundtable: Does Running Back Craig Reynolds Make Lions' Roster?

holmes5
News

'You've Got to Let Them Play': GM Brad Holmes Discusses Player Development

tavai5
News

With Cuts Looming, LB Jahlani Tavai Underwhelms in Preseason Opener

USATSI_16561584_168388382_lowres
News

Is Nickell Robey-Coleman an Upgrade Over Justin Coleman?

price5
News

Detroit Lions' Preseason Snap Counts: Bobby Price Moved to Cornerback

sewell5
News

Criticism of Penei Sewell Unfair after One Preseason Game