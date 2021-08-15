How Serious Is D'Andre Swift's Groin Injury?
Running back D'Andre Swift did not suit up and play against the Buffalo Bills in the Detroit Lions preseason opener.
The second-year running back has been dealing with a nagging groin injury that has kept him out of several training camp practices.
Heading into his second NFL season, the ex-Bulldogs running back is seeking to establish himself as one of Detroit's reliable offensive weapons.
On a team that does not feature a significant amount of true playmakers, losing Swift for any amount of time would greatly hinder the Lions' offense.
Following the 16-15 loss to the Bills, head coach Dan Campbell explained the reasoning behind Swift sitting out the opener.
"Swift right now, look, we're just being conservative with Swift," he said. "He's kind of had a little bit of a groin. I chose to just, ‘Let's sit him. Let's sit him and let’s rehab him and strengthen him a little bit.’ He was fighting through it. He was doing a good job, but it just didn’t feel like it was getting better fast enough. So, let's just sit him. He could have gone if we really, really needed it, but it's not worth it right now."
As a rookie, the Swift led the Lions with 10 touchdowns, and finished with 521 yards rushing on the ground.
Lions training camp resumes with an open practice Monday afternoon and a practice Tuesday evening that is open to season ticket holders only.
