Lewis Could 'Black Out', Disrespect St. Brown Again
The Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys have plenty of history from a year ago. In addition to the infamous ending, there were several other mini-storylines that emerged from the controversial game that took place in Dallas.
One of them was revealed after the fact. During an appearance on 'The Pivot' podcast to promote the Netflix series 'Receiver,' Amon-Ra St. Brown revealed that Jourdan Lewis said "out of pocket" things during last year's matchup.
Naturally, St. Brown revisited the back-and-forth ahead of Sunday's Week 6 meeting between the two teams.
“I think they asked me what player talks the most smack, and it was hard for me to think of one," St. Brown said. "He was one that kind of stood out, because last year not too many people said much to me. Like I said, I don’t say things to people for the most part, so he was one of the people that stood out to me.”
Lewis was also asked about the interaction by Dallas reporters leading up to the game. He explained the trash-talking as part of being in the game mode.
“Sometimes I just black out and go somewhere else. Just go somewhere with it,” Lewis said, via the Dallas Morning News. “If I said anything disrespectful, I’ll probably say it again.”
The USC product does not view himself as a traditional trash-talker. Rather, he uses opportunities to jump in after an opponent makes the first comment, which he then uses as fuel.
“I typically don’t get too involved," St. Brown explained. "I might say something back a little, but for the most part it just fires me up, gets me going. So I love it. I don’t usually say the first word, but if someone is talking to me then it just fires me up.”
Lewis expects to take a similar approach, but is not afraid to get into a verbal back-and-forth on the field on Sunday.
"I just want to go out there and play good ball, honestly," said Lewis. "So, I mean, if he brings the fight to me, that's what it is, but honestly I just want to go out there and prepare, because they're a good team.
St. Brown explained that the wideouts on the roster aren't afraid to talk some smack when they have to, but that they prefer to do so when targeted first.
He also noted that he has not seen a significant change in the amount of talk between players and teams since entering the league, with players often starting with lots of talk but gradually decreasing as they grow older.
“I wouldn’t say so. I feel like there’s always, maybe, young players that talk more than older guys because I feel like as you get older in this league you start to respect players more and what they do and the job that we have to do each and every week," St. Brown said. "I wouldn’t say that it’s changed since my rookie year to now, I would just say that the guys that speak first are the ones that get spoken back to. If you don’t say anything, you probably won’t get anything said to you.”
Reaction to social media feud between brother, City of Detroit
Recent social media interactions between St. Brown's brother Equanimeous and the City of Detroit have drawn plenty of attention. The city's X account had multiple quips and comebacks centered around comments made on a recent episode of the brothers' podcast.
“It’s all love. I talk smack on New Orleans, he’s doing his little troll," St. Brown said. "They can troll, so he can troll too.”
Amon-Ra St. Brown described his appreciation for the city and it's reaction, while noting his brother's social media posts were trolling and ultimately harmless fun.
“I love it. Detroit, gonna ride for Detroit all the time," St. Brown explained. "That’s what I love about the city. You come at Detroit, they’re gonna come at you. I don’t know if he’s learned his lesson, he probably hasn’t. He might still have fun with it, we’ll see.”