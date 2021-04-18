NewsPodcastsPollsOnePride+SI.com
Lions Secure Four Additional Picks in Latest PFN Mock Draft

Detroit Lions secure a hefty haul in Pro Football Network's latest NFL mock draft.
The Washington Football Team are among the teams that could look to trade up into the top 10 of the NFL draft in order to secure a quarterback.

In Pro Football Network's latest three-round mock draft, Washington trades up to the No. 7 position. In exchange to move up 12 positions, the Detroit Lions receive the No. 19 pick in this year's draft and four additional draft picks. 

  • Lions receive pick No. 19, 51 and 124 in 2021, as well as a first and a third-round pick in 2022
  • Washington receives the No. 7 overall pick

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields is the pick for Washington at No. 7. 

For Detroit, one of the emerging wideouts in this year's draft class, Rashod Bateman, is the pick at No. 19. 

According to Matthew Valdovinos, “The Lions passed on the opportunity to take Jaylen Waddle when they traded back with Washington, but they still get a top receiver at 19. Rashod Bateman would instantly become the Lions’ top receiving option, and with Anthony Lynn, he’ll be in a role similar to Keenan Allen. Bateman could be one of the most productive rookie receivers in the scenario, thanks to a lack of competition for targets in Detroit. Jared Goff gets his No. 1 target, and Detroit receives draft capital to move up for their guy in 2022.”

In the second-round, Detroit targets safety Jevon Holland out of Oregon at No. 41 and linebacker Jabril Cox with the 51st pick acquired from Washington.

In the third-round, Detroit selects cornerback Robert Rochell out of Central Arkansas with pick No. 72 and wideout Ihmir Smith-Marsette out of Iowa with the 101st selection.

