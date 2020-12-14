Let's review the Detroit Lions' Week 14 snap counts against the Green Bay Packers

Offense

Quarterbacks

M. Stafford (61) 90%

C. Daniel (7) 10%

Running backs

D. Swift (36) 53%

A. Peterson (17) 25%

K. Johnson (15) 22% - Six special teams snaps (24%)

J. Cabinda (4) 6% - 15 special teams snaps (60%)

Wide receivers

M. Jones (60) 88%

M. Sanu (41) 60%

D. Amendola (35) 51%

Q. Cephus (33) 49% - Six special teams snaps (24%)

J. Agnew (11) 16% - 14 special teams snaps (56%)

Tight ends

T. Hockenson (57) 84%

J. James (26) 38% - Ten special teams snaps (40%)

H. Bryant (4) 6% - Six special teams snaps (24%)

Offensive linemen

F. Ragnow (68) 100% - Four special teams snaps (16%)

J. Jackson (68) 100% - Four special teams snaps (16%)

O. Aboushi (68) 100% - Four special teams snaps (16%)

M. Nelson (68) 100% - Six special teams snaps (20%)

T. Decker (68) 100%

D. Skipper (2) 3% - Five special teams snaps 20%

J. Dahl (0) - Four special teams snaps (16%)

L. Stenberg (0) - Four special teams snaps (16%)

Observations:

Detroit's offense ran 68 offensive plays against Green Bay. It's the second consecutive game in which Detroit ran 68 offensive plays.

In his return, D'Andre Swift played 53% of Detroit's offensive snaps, but only saw seven carries.

Matt Nelson played 100% of offensive snaps against Green Bay.

Defense

Defensive linemen

R. Okwara (56) 84% - 11 special teams snaps (44%)

N. Williams (40) 60% - Five special teams snaps (20%)

J. Penisini (35) 52%

K. Strong (30) 45%

A. Bryant (30) 45% - Two special teams snaps (8%)

D. Hand (20) 30% - Two special teams snaps (8%)

Linebackers

J. Collins (60) 90%

J. Tavai LB (41) 61% - Three special teams snaps (12%)

C. Jones (37) 55% - Eight special teams snaps (32%)

R. Ragland (18) 27%

J. Davis (15) 22% - 11 special teams snaps (44%)

K. Martin (11) 16% - Three special teams snaps (12%)

J. Reeves-Maybin (0) - 21 special teams snaps (84%)

Defensive backs

D. Harmon (67) 100% - Nine special teams snaps (36%)

A. Oruwariye (67) 100% - Three special teams snaps (12%)

J. Coleman (58) 87% - Three special teams snaps (12%)

D. Roberts (41) 61% - Two special teams snaps (8%)

J. Kearse (49) 73% - Five special teams snaps (20%)

T. Walker (28) 42% - Seven special teams snaps (28%)

M. Ford (24) 36%- 19 special teams snaps (76%)

W. Harris (10) 15% - 14 special teams snaps (56%)

M. Killebrew (0) - 21 special teams snaps (84%)

B. Price (0) - 16 special teams snaps (64%)

Observations:

Kevin Strong played 45% of defensive snaps against Green Bay.

Linebacker Christian Jones saw an increase in playing time, as he played 55% of defensive snaps on Sunday.

Linebacker Reggie Ragland saw a slight decrease in playing time.

Duron Harmon and Amani Oruwariye played 100% of Detroit's defensive snaps.

Special teams

M. Prater (9) 36%

J. Fox (8) 32%

D. Muhlbach (7) 28% Muhlbach LS 7 28%

