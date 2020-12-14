SI.com
Detroit Lions' Week 14 Snap Counts: Swift Returns with Limited Carries

John Maakaron

Let's review the Detroit Lions' Week 14 snap counts against the Green Bay Packers

Offense

Quarterbacks

  • M. Stafford (61) 90%
  • C. Daniel (7) 10%

Running backs

  • D. Swift (36) 53%
  • A. Peterson (17) 25% 
  • K. Johnson (15) 22% - Six special teams snaps (24%) 
  • J. Cabinda (4) 6% - 15 special teams snaps (60%) 

Wide receivers

  • M. Jones (60) 88%
  • M. Sanu (41) 60% 
  • D. Amendola (35) 51% 
  • Q. Cephus (33) 49% - Six special teams snaps (24%) 
  • J. Agnew (11) 16% - 14 special teams snaps (56%) 

Tight ends

  • T. Hockenson (57) 84%  
  • J. James (26) 38% - Ten special teams snaps (40%)  
  • H. Bryant (4) 6% - Six special teams snaps (24%) 

Offensive linemen

  • F. Ragnow (68) 100% - Four special teams snaps (16%) 
  • J. Jackson (68) 100% - Four special teams snaps (16%) 
  • O. Aboushi (68) 100% - Four special teams snaps (16%)
  • M. Nelson (68) 100% - Six special teams snaps (20%) 
  • T. Decker (68) 100% 
  • D. Skipper (2) 3% - Five special teams snaps 20% 
  • J. Dahl (0) - Four special teams snaps (16%)
  • L. Stenberg (0) - Four special teams snaps (16%)

Observations:

  • Detroit's offense ran 68 offensive plays against Green Bay. It's the second consecutive game in which Detroit ran 68 offensive plays. 
  • In his return, D'Andre Swift played 53% of Detroit's offensive snaps, but only saw seven carries.
  • Matt Nelson played 100% of offensive snaps against Green Bay.

Defense

Defensive linemen

  • R. Okwara (56) 84% - 11 special teams snaps (44%) 
  • N. Williams (40) 60% - Five special teams snaps (20%) 
  • J. Penisini (35) 52% 
  • K. Strong (30) 45% 
  • A. Bryant (30) 45% - Two special teams snaps (8%)
  • D. Hand (20) 30% - Two special teams snaps (8%)

Linebackers

  • J. Collins (60) 90% 
  • J. Tavai LB (41) 61% - Three special teams snaps (12%) 
  • C. Jones (37) 55% - Eight special teams snaps (32%) 
  • R. Ragland (18) 27%  
  • J. Davis (15) 22% - 11 special teams snaps (44%)  
  • K. Martin (11) 16% - Three special teams snaps (12%) 
  • J. Reeves-Maybin (0) - 21 special teams snaps (84%)

Defensive backs

  • D. Harmon (67) 100% - Nine special teams snaps (36%) 
  • A. Oruwariye (67) 100% - Three special teams snaps (12%) 
  • J. Coleman (58) 87% - Three special teams snaps (12%)  
  • D. Roberts (41) 61% - Two special teams snaps (8%) 
  • J. Kearse (49) 73% - Five special teams snaps (20%) 
  • T. Walker (28) 42% - Seven special teams snaps (28%) 
  • M. Ford (24) 36%- 19 special teams snaps (76%)  
  • W. Harris (10) 15% - 14 special teams snaps (56%) 
  • M. Killebrew (0) - 21 special teams snaps (84%)  
  • B. Price (0) - 16 special teams snaps (64%)

Observations:

  • Kevin Strong played 45% of defensive snaps against Green Bay.
  • Linebacker Christian Jones saw an increase in playing time, as he played 55% of defensive snaps on Sunday.
  • Linebacker Reggie Ragland saw a slight decrease in playing time.
  • Duron Harmon and Amani Oruwariye played 100% of Detroit's defensive snaps. 

Special teams

  • M. Prater (9) 36% 
  • J. Fox (8) 32% 
  • D. Muhlbach (7) 28% Muhlbach LS 7 28% 

