In his second season in the league, tight end T.J. Hockenson is poised to post some respectable statistical numbers and contribute more to the Detroit Lions offense.

In his rookie campaign, Hockenson secured 32 catches for 367 yards and just two touchdowns in 12 games played.

Certainly not eye-popping at first glance, but in terms of rookie seasons for tight ends, it's actually on par with many of the best players at the position today.

On the latest NFL Fantasy Football Podcast, hosts Marcas Grant and Michael Fabiano explain why Hockenson is a second-year tight end that could be a breakout fantasy football star in 2020.

Fabiano explains, "Hockenson, Noah Fant, Mike Gesicki are the three big sleeper tight ends for 2020. Hockenson was very highly touted coming out of Iowa last season and did have that big game against the Cardinals and really didn't do anything else down the stretch. The talent is there. He has been compared to some of the greats."

He added, "As a TE2, that's where you are going to end up targeting him -- somewhere in the late rounds. If your TE1 doesn't pan out, Hockenson is someone who could potentially end up being an even more valuable asset for fantasy owners in 2020."

It's a safe bet that should Matthew Stafford remain healthy for the entirety of the 2020 season, Hockenson is poised to make fantasy owners that select him very happy.

