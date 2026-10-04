Key Matchup Detroit Lions Must Win Against Carolina Panthers

A banged-up Lions defensive backs room will face an injury-depleted Panthers receivers room Sunday night.

D.J. Reed and Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Detroit's starting outside cornerback duo, will take on a Carolina receiving corps devoid of two of its top receivers: Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker.

Legette has been placed on injured reserve with a knee injury, while Coker is currently questionable for the Week 4 contest with a quadriceps ailment. And per ESPN insider Adam Schefter, Coker is unlikely to suit up for the primetime affair.

The Panthers would certainly miss the presence of Coker, who has emerged as quarterback Bryce Young's go-to target through the season's first three weeks. In fact, the third-year pro leads all Carolina receivers in receptions (18), yards (222) and touchdowns (two).

In his absence, the majority of the Lions’ attention as a defense would shift toward Tetairoa McMillan, the 2025 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year.

McMillan, a first-round pick of the Panthers last April, secured 70 receptions for 1,014 yards and seven touchdowns in his debut NFL campaign. And the Arizona product has picked up right where he left off a season ago.

Through three games, the Hawaii native has amassed 12 catches for 193 yards. He's been held out of the end zone thus far this season, but that could change against the Lions’ thin secondary.

Detroit enters its Week 4 matchup with Carolina down four core defensive backs: Brian Branch (Achilles), Thomas Harper (ankle), Kerby Joseph (knee) and Avonte Maddox (foot).

Consequently, Reed and Rakestraw face increased pressure to deliver a strong performance in coverage against McMillan.

Reed, the Lions’ No. 1 corner, has been the definition of mediocre so far in 2026. He's permitted a passer rating of 131.9 – 85th out of 97 qualified cornerbacks – and 20.3 yards per reception (92nd among qualified CBs). Plus, for his efforts, he's earned a very pedestrian 60.5 coverage grade from Pro Football Focus, ranking 45th among qualified corners.

Then there's Rakestraw, who played in his first game of the ‘26 season a week ago. The third-year defensive back logged 23 snaps in the Week 3 win against the N.Y. Jets and earned a 65.8 coverage mark for his performance.

The Missouri product will have his hands full against McMillan and Carolina's pass attack. Yet, Detroit defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard believes Rakestraw will be up for the challenge.

“(It) has never been about what he could do and his skill set and what we were seeing on the field. It had nothing to do with any of that. It was always about availability with Ennis,” Sheppard told reporters earlier this week. “Now, let's see what that looks like on a larger scale, and we'll just take it from there.”

At this present juncture, I'm willing to predict that McMillan finishes with six catches for 88 yards and a touchdown in the Week 4 game.