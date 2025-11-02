Expert Predictions: Will Detroit Lions Defeat Minnesota Vikings?
The Detroit Lions will square off with J.J. McCarthy and the Minnesota Vikings in an NFC North battle Sunday at Ford Field.
The Lions, coming off their bye week, own a 5-2 record and sit at second place in the NFC North behind the Green Bay Packers. Meanwhile, the Vikings, losers of two straight, possess a 3-4 mark and sit in last place in the division. They're coming off a 37-10 loss to Justin Herbert and the L.A. Chargers in Week 8.
Without further ado, here are the predictions from the Detroit Lions On SI staff for the Lions' Week 9 matchup with Minnesota.
The Lions and Vikings are both chasing the Green Bay Packers, but Sunday's game still carries heavy divisional stakes. Detroit is coming off a bye week and the Vikings are the first of three very competitive NFC opponents that they will take on in consecutive weeks.
Detroit will face a team that is going back to J.J. McCarthy under center after the second-year passer missed the last five games with an ankle injury. McCarthy struggled for the majority of his first two games, but led a big comeback against the Bears in Week 1 that showed his clutch ability. On Sunday, the Lions will try to disrupt his rhythm early.
Wide receiver Justin Jefferson has tormented the Lions throughout his career, and with a banged up secondary, Detroit will need to get pressure on McCarthy to help the defensive backs out.
The Lions should be able to run the ball against a Vikings defense that ranks in the bottom half of the league, and doing so will allow the group to be multi-dimensional in its attack. Though Jefferson and company could keep it close, the Lions simply have too many weapons and defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard has shown that he can scheme up ways to slow down an explosive passing attack.
Detroit turns it into a shootout, and the Vikings can't keep up.
Lions 37, Vikings 23
The Lions will look to notch their sixth consecutive win against the Vikings when they face Kevin O'Connell's squad Sunday at Ford Field.
Minnesota signal-caller J.J. McCarthy is making his first start since Week 2, and likely will face heavy pressure from Aidan Hutchinson and the Lions’ pass-rush all afternoon.
Plus, the Vikings’ defense will have its hands full against Detroit’s balanced offensive attack.
I’m expecting another efficient day through the air for Jared Goff, plus a steady day on the ground for Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery.
There’s no doubt in my mind that the Lions should control this divisional matchup from start to finish and will ultimately emerge victorious.
Lions 31, Vikings 21
The Detroit Lions return from their bye week healthier and ready to continue their pursuit of a third consecutive division.
Next in their way is a Vikings team that has struggled offensively and has had recent difficulties stopping the run.
Jameson Williams is poised for a breakout performance, especially after offensive coordinator John Morton shared blame in the talented wideout not being targeted that much lately.
It will be interesting to monitor how Terrion Arnold looks in his return to action.
Led by Detroit's offensive stars, the team should be able to earn their sixth victory of the 2025 season.
Lions 31, Vikings 17
Detroit enters after a bye week with quite a bit of momentum. The Lions get another week of rest for Alim McNeill on his recovery, alongside giving offensive coordinator John Morton time to get on the same page with Jameson Williams.
Meanwhile, the Vikings have deemed former Wolverine star quarterback J.J. McCarthy healthy enough to return to the starting role. The Vikings’ signal-caller gets a rough first outing back, with the newly extended Aidan Hutchinson ready to get after the quarterback.
With McCarthy still working on learning the ropes of signal-calling at a professional level after missing his rookie year, it will not be a great time against the “legion of whom.” Kelvin Sheppard will have the Lions ready to play after getting an extra week to rest, recover and prepare for Minnesota.
The Vikings make it more respectable late, but Williams, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jahmyr Gibbs all add touchdowns to cruise past their NFC North foes.
Lions 34, Vikings 20