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Week 10 is behind us, and Tuesday’s notes are upon us. I’ll dig into the NFL’s current playoff format and why it could change, Christian Parker’s future as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator, and Aidan Hutchinson’s outlook after his devastating injury on Sunday. Let’s go …

NFL owners could vote on playoff format changes

You could make the case that the NFC’s seven best teams are in the North and the West divisions, and that’s going to have implications on the playoff picture . Two of those seven will be left out of the postseason entirely. Another two may have to go on the road to play division winners with lesser records in the wild-card round. And you know what that means.

We’re going to be talking in March again about reformatting the NFL’s playoff system.

Two years ago, the league office made a spirited run at change . The league approached the Lions before their season finale against the Vikings that year. Both were 14–2, and the NFL wanted a team to push for change from a system that would leave the loser of that game as the NFC’s fifth seed. The Lions agreed to help—but only if they won that Week 18 game, so that putting forth a proposal wouldn’t look like sour grapes.

Detroit won, and the proposal was crafted between then and March 2025, when the owners would consider it at the league’s annual meeting. The concept was to keep the qualifications for entry to the playoffs remain the same—four division winners and three wild cards per conference—but do seeding strictly by record.

As it was presented to the owners, the proposal offered four primary benefits:

End of regular season competitiveness. End of regular season TV ratings, fan interest, ticket sale/resale value. A more equitable postseason. Increased chance of the two best teams playing in the AFC/NFC title games.

There was a mountain of evidence the league built up, and has continued to work through, to bolster the case on the first point.

In 2024, a graphic presented to the owners showed there were seven teams that would’ve had a wider variance in seeding outcomes going into Week 18 in a modified system, with six locked in either as division champions or wild cards. Five of those seven teams rested their quarterbacks in Week 18.

Last year, the Eagles were locked in as a division champion, and the Bills and Chargers were locked in as wild cards going into Week 18—whereas in a modified system, all three would’ve been playing to get home games in the first round of the playoffs. All three sat their starting QBs.

Two slides from the Lions’s proposal on changing to the playoff format. | via Albert Breer

The owners’ interest was piqued, if for no other reason than they’re conditioned to see the 272 regular-season games as pieces of television real estate, and those pieces of capital have been routinely devalued with backup players getting on the field .

At that owners meeting in March 2025, some owners said they wished they’d seen the data points ahead of time, which prompted commissioner Roger Goodell, who seemed to be in full support of the change, to table the proposal to the May meeting. With some momentum lost by then, the Lions wound up pulling the proposal before it was voted on.

But, again, the league has stayed on this—its collection of 2025 data being evidence of it—and so if you have, say, a 12-win Minnesota team playing at an eight-win Carolina team, and a 10-win Green Bay team missing the postseason, it’s easy to see this resurfacing in March.

Now, there are fair arguments to the contrary position, too. Getting a home playoff game for winning your division lends more relevance to division races. And because the NFL doesn’t have the volume of games that other pro leagues have with baseball, basketball or hockey, the scheduling imbalances that exist in football always have an effect on teams’ records.

All of which is part of a big argument that I’m sure we’ll be having a few months from now.

Christian Parker’s future is murky in Dallas

There’s been a lot of murkiness around the future of Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker over the past day or so. Owner Jerry Jones, asked on 105.3 the Fan in Dallas about Parker’s role changing, said, “We’re talking about that, but I’m not going to talk about it here. But we are talking about those things.” Head coach Brian Schottenheimer was vague in his answer on Parker’s status, too: “Still working through the process.”

The reality is Jones has run the team over the past 18 months or so with a different level of urgency than we’ve seen before. The Cowboys have traded away Micah Parsons, and traded for George Pickens, Kenny Clark, Quinnen Williams, Joey Porter Jr. and Rashan Gary since the 2025 draft. The way Jones, and quarterback Dak Prescott , have talked has matched those actions, with everything having a Super Bowl–or-bust sort of feel.

And after all that, the Cowboys are dead last in total defense and run defense, and 30th in points allowed. Are the players the problem? Maybe. But there aren’t exactly many options right now to change a lot of those guys out.

Which leads back to Parker, who’s as well-respected and was thought to have as bright a future as any young defensive coach in the league when Dallas poached him from Philadelphia in January. The tape, according to rival coaches who’ve studied it, isn’t great. Kyle Shanahan toyed with Parker and the Dallas defense Sunday—to the tune of 46 points, 584 yards, 9.4 yards per play, and seven scores, six of them touchdowns, in the 49ers’ win .

The thing is, if he’s gone, they’d have to figure out who’s calling the defense next. Mike Pettine, added to the staff a month ago, would be the most obvious answer, but game-planning and calling someone else’s scheme (Pettine’s background is a little different than Parker’s), and finding the fixes along the way, is easier said than done.

That said, it’s hard to imagine the results would be worse than what Dallas is getting now.

Drake Maye was hurt on this sack, and then Aidan Hutchinson was hurt on the celebration afterward. | REUTERS

Aidan Hutchinson’s outlook for 2027

Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson did get some good news on Monday, seeking a second opinion on his injured right knee. Further testing back in Michigan confirmed what the MRI in Germany showed—that he has a season-ending torn ACL. It also revealed that his other knee ligaments are intact, as is his meniscus. That won’t make a difference for the 2026 Lions, but it certainly could for the 2027 Lions.

Now, on the whole idea that suddenly teams should be micromanaging celebrations because of injury risk … I’d side with what Dan Campbell said. “We’re not talking to 8-year-olds here,” he said on 97.1 the Ticket, before recounting a story from his playing days where he tore a biceps fist-pumping. “So you say, Hey, don’t pump your arm next time, make sure you stay stoic?” he said. “This game is built off emotion.”

As for what’s next for the Lions, the one silver lining is the team is far better stocked at the position than it was when Hutchinson was hurt two years ago. D.J. Wonnum has given the group a good veteran presence, Derrick Moore has already flashed as a rookie, and second-year man Ahmed Hassanein had a really good camp, and should get some opportunity.

Patriots’ QB options without Drake Maye

New England’s loss of Drake Maye is, obviously, pretty devastating for the team, and likely the end of any hope the Patriots had of getting back to the Super Bowl.

How the Patriots handle the position going forward will be interesting.

In talking with coaches who evaluated their preseason, and coached against them through it, there was doubt that Tommy DeVito was the final answer as the Patriots’ backup. He wound up with the job, but that read from other teams is at least interesting background in trying to color where they’ll go from here with the former Giant as their triggerman.

As for other options, one a lot of people have bandied about is Jimmy Garoppolo, who was with OC Josh McDaniels for his first three and a half seasons in the NFL, and again in Las Vegas. I’m just not sure Garoppolo wants to play. Nick Mullens is another free agent with background with McDaniels—the two were together in the 2022 offseason in Vegas. Also, the team could pluck Will Levis, who was drafted by Mike Vrabel in 2023, from the Jets’ practice squad.

Munich field quality gets mixed feedback

And with the injuries to Hutchinson and Maye, there were a lot of questions about the field surface at Allianz Arena in Munich, so I asked around with Patriots and Lions people. The response I got was mixed. Everyone said it was slippery. A couple of Detroit guys said it felt similar to Lambeau Field—and they advised their players to go with seven-stud cleats to combat that. Some player feedback indicated it was O.K. Other folks said it was way worse than that.

Take from that what you will.

The one thing there was an issue with was the half-hour ride that Hutchinson and Maye had to take to getting imaging done on their injuries on Sunday.

Quick-hitters

• The Texans moving Azeez Al-Shaair to injured reserve delivered another blow to a defense that’s been on the ropes all fall. A captain, and the team’s green dot on defense, Al-Shaair’s absence figures to be felt in a variety of ways, and it’s not like his unit was rolling before the star linebacker got hurt.

Houston is 20th in total defense and 18th in points per game allowed through 10 weeks.

The team was first and second in those categories last year, respectively.

• I thought this was interesting from my midnight conversation with Bengals coach Zac Taylor on Sunday, after his offense lit the world on fire : He was probably most proud of the two-minute drive at the end of the first half. The Bengals got the ball on their own 43, with no timeouts. They drove 57 yards in eight plays, a count that included two spikes, to paydirt, with Burrow hitting three different receivers on his four completions on the drive.

“I thought the two-minute drive was really big … to get seven points there,” Taylor said. “A lot of different guys making plays on that drive, finishing with Dohnte Meyers’s first-ever NFL touchdown.”

• A 2027 draft nugget: I had a Big Ten assistant coach tell me a couple of weeks back, in studying the Indiana–Ohio State tape, that he’d never seen a defense pay more respect coverage-wise to a player than he saw Indiana pay Jeremiah Smith back in October.

And Smith, by the way, still wound up with the game-winning touchdown.

That should give some context to Smith’s numbers—he’s got 80 catches for 1,317 yards and 15 touchdowns through 10 games. I’m biased, but I think, if he finishes strong, he should be the Heisman winner. I’d also say he’s a very, very good bet to be the first nonquarterback taken when the league descends on the National Mall for next year’s draft.

• Emmett Johnson looks like another find from Chiefs GM Brett Veach. The fifth-rounder out of Nebraska flashed through the first two months of the season, then stepped up big-time in Atlanta on Sunday, with Kenneth Walker III down, rushing for 101 yards on 22 carries, with another 70 yards on six catches and two receiving touchdowns.

• Could the Chargers be 5–8 going into San Francisco in mid-December? After getting their first win Monday night against the Ravens’ they’ll now have the Jets, Drake Maye–less Patriots, Buccaneers and Raiders between now and Dec. 17. So … you’re saying there’s a chance …