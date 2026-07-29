NFL Training Camp 2026 Live Updates: Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs Won't Practice Amid Contract Talks

Training camps across the NFL are officially in full swing. All 32 teams have now reported, and plenty of on-field work is now set to take place in preparation for the 2026 season.

Before we dive in, it’s worth noting that Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea reported to camp and is in street clothes at practice on Wednesday —signaling a hold-in amid his trade request . Also, the Eagles placed linebacker Jonathan Greenard, who they traded for this spring, on the PUP list after he suffered a pectoral injury while lifting weights . Here's a full list of players who have been placed on injury lists ahead of camp.

Oh yeah, and two of the league’s best running backs in Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs are now holding in as well .

We’ll keep you updated in real-time here at Sports Illustrated with all the latest as it happens around the league.

NFL Training Camp 2026 Live Updates 7/29: News and notes from across the league

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