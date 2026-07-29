NFL Training Camp 2026 Live Updates: Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs Won't Practice Amid Contract Talks
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Training camps across the NFL are officially in full swing. All 32 teams have now reported, and plenty of on-field work is now set to take place in preparation for the 2026 season.
Before we dive in, it’s worth noting that Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea reported to camp and is in street clothes at practice on Wednesday—signaling a hold-in amid his trade request. Also, the Eagles placed linebacker Jonathan Greenard, who they traded for this spring, on the PUP list after he suffered a pectoral injury while lifting weights. Here's a full list of players who have been placed on injury lists ahead of camp.
Oh yeah, and two of the league’s best running backs in Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs are now holding in as well.
We’ll keep you updated in real-time here at Sports Illustrated with all the latest as it happens around the league.
NFL Training Camp 2026 Live Updates 7/29: News and notes from across the league
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Mike Kadlick is an NFL writer for Sports Illustrated. He’s also a New England Patriots reporter for CLNS Media, where he hosts the Patriots Daily podcast and covers the beat from Gillette Stadium. Before joining SI, Kadlick worked at WEEI sports radio in Boston. He holds a master’s degree in public relations from Boston University. When Kadlick’s not covering football, he can be found running, spending time with his wife and dog, and enjoying all things pizza.