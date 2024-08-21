Australian Alex Hale’s Kicking Journey Will Continue With Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Alex Hale isn’t good enough to be the Green Bay Packers’ kicker to start this season. But he is good enough to develop to potentially be their kicker.
The Packers on Wednesday designated the native of Australia as their International Player Pathway player and released defensive end Kenneth Odumegwu, who had held that designation.
Once roster cuts are complete on Aug. 27, the Packers can sign Hale to the practice squad. They will be given a roster exemption, meaning he will not count on the 16-player limit.
Hale was signed following a tryout and made his training camp debut on Aug. 7. He has had four opportunities to kick during training camp, going 13-of-19. While he’s got a strong leg, Hale has to harness it. His longest field goal was 46 yards; the six misses have ranged from 47 to 56 yards.
He has not kicked in the two preseason games.
“It definitely gives you confidence and some reassurance that, hey, some people are interested in the way you’re performing,” Hale said after his first practice. “I’m sure my journey’s got a lot more left than whatever happens over the next few weeks. So, yeah, just take it as it comes and try to do my best.”
Hale came to the United States after graduating from high school. He wanted to go to college and play a sport. Playing in the NFL really wasn’t a thought at the time.
“It was a pretty farsighted goal,” Hale said. “Didn’t think it was possible. But, with some more training and slowly progressing through college, it became a little more realistic. So, just kept chasing it.”
A lot of that training came with NFL kicking legend John Carney.
“Several years ago,” Carney told Packers On SI, “his parents kind of dropped him off at our gym and said, ‘Hey, we’re from Australia. His big brother played soccer for San Diego State. And he likes to kick football, so we’re just going to drop him off here and see what happens.’”
Hale showed plenty of natural ability and wound up playing collegiately at Oklahoma State.
“Many of the Australians favor punting over kicking, but Alex played a lot of soccer and enjoyed kicking more than punting,” Carney said. “But he’s just a hard-working, disciplined, athletic kid.
“He was a professional wake skater. I was excited about that because he’s no stranger to competition, he’s no stranger to preparation, he’s no stranger to competitive nerves and getting up for a big event. So, he already had that built in.”
After making 27-of-34 field goals and 36-of-38 extra points in 2023, Hale went undrafted and unsigned this year. Hale wasn’t about to give up, though, so he continued working with Carney.
Carney hosted a specialists kicking combine before the season. Several teams attended, and Hale impressed the Packers enough to get that August tryout.
“He went out there and knocked a bunch of balls down just like it was every day of practice. Just nothing seems to faze him,” Carney said.
The other side of the coin was releasing Odumegwu, the native of Nigeria who became incredibly popular during his year-plus with the team. His first game of organized football came during last year’s preseason against Cincinnati.
“Yeah, man, Kenneth’s got a cool, unique story,” Rashan Gary said during training camp. “Every time I see him take strides and leaps, it’s amazing to see. He’s going in his second year playing in the NFL. He skipped high school, he skipped middle school, college. He’s at the top level he can be. So, him out there making plays and us celebrating him, that just shows him doing his thing.”
During one practice early in camp, Odumegwu had a sack and strip. Gary was perhaps the most excited player on the field.
“It’s been nothing short of amazing, to be honest,” Odumegwu told Packers.com after last season. “It's more than I expected it to be. I've really come a long way, integrating with the team. Getting to know my teammates more, them having trust in me. Learning football, living in Green Bay, it's been a great experience.”
