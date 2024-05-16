Bye-Week Blues? Not This Year for Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. – In 2022, the NFL schedule-makers threw the Green Bay Packers a bone and hit them right in the eye.
Before a primetime game at the powerful Bills, Buffalo was given a bye week. A couple weeks later, before a big showdown against Mike McCarthy’s Cowboys, Dallas was given a bye week. Heading out of their bye, the Packers faced the Los Angeles Rams, who were coming off a Thursday game.
In 2024, the schedule-makers threw the Packers a bone again. This time, it was a T-bone. Not once will the Packers face a team coming off its bye week.
In the context of it’s not who you play but when you play them, here’s a look at the when-you-play-them part of the equation.
Week 1 (Sept. 6): at Eagles (Brazil): Season opener.
Week 2 (Sept. 15): vs. Colts, noon: The Packers will get two extra days to shake off any jet lag before facing Indianapolis, which will host the Texans in Week 1.
Week 3 (Sept. 22): at Titans, noon: No advantages; Tennessee will be playing a second consecutive home game after hosting the Jets in Week 2.
Week 4 (Sept. 29) vs. Vikings, noon: No advantages; Minnesota will be coming off a two-game homestand against the 49ers and Texans.
Week 5 (Oct. 6): at Rams, 3:25 p.m.: No advantages; Los Angeles will be coming off a game at the Bears. The Rams’ bye will come in Week 6.
Week 6 (Oct. 13): vs. Cardinals, noon: No advantages; Arizona will be coming off a game at the 49ers. Its bye will be in Week 11.
Week 7 (Oct. 20): vs. Texans, noon: No advantages; Houston will be coming off a game at the Patriots and won’t have its bye until Week 14. It is perhaps worth noting the Packers could get some advance-scouting working done because they watched the Texans while getting ready for games against the Colts and Vikings.
Week 8 (Oct. 27): at Jaguars, noon: No advantages from a time perspective, though Jacksonville will be coming off back-to-back games in England against the Bears and Patriots and won’t have its bye until Week 12.
Week 9 (Nov. 3): vs. Lions, 3:25 p.m.: No advantages; Detroit will be coming off a home game against the Titans. The Lions had their bye in Week 5.
Week 10: Bye.
Week 11 (Nov. 17): at Bears, noon: Obviously, the Packers will get the one-week edge. The Bears had their bye in Week 7 and will be coming off a home game against the Patriots. Teams coming off their bye went 20-12 last year
Week 12 (Nov. 24): vs. 49ers, 3:25 p.m.: No advantages; the 49ers will be coming off a home game against the 49ers. San Francisco’s bye came in Week 9.
Week 13 (Nov. 28): vs. Dolphins (Thanksgiving), 7:20 p.m.: No advantages, with both teams on a short week. The Dolphins will be coming off back-to-back home games against the Raiders and Patriots. Their bye was in Week 6. It’s a bit surprising that the home team on Thursday night is just 43-44 the last five years.
Week 14 (Dec. 5): at Lions (TNF), 7:15 p.m.: Both teams will be at full rest for their Thursday night game; the Lions will be coming off their Thanksgiving game against the Bears. Their bye was way back in Week 5.
Week 15 (Dec. 15): at Seahawks (SNF), 7:20 p.m.: The Packers will have the advantage of their three-day mini-bye. Seattle will be coming off a game at Arizona. Like the Packers, the Seahawks’ bye came in Week 10.
Week 16 (Dec. 23): vs. Saints (MNF), 7:15 p.m.: No advantages; the Saints will be coming off a game against the Commanders. Their bye week was in Week 12.
Week 17 (Dec. 29): at Vikings, noon: The Vikings will be at home while the Packers will be at a one-day rest disadvantage. Minnesota will be coming off a game at the Seahawks. Its bye was in Week 6.
Week 18 (Jan. 4 or 5): vs. Bears, time TBA: This time, the Bears will have the rest advantage – a three-day edge following their Thursday night home game against Seattle. Their bye was in Week 7.
