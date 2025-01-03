Packers-Bears Final Injury Report: Christian Watson ‘Up In the Air’ for Sunday
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Receiver Christian Watson returned to practice on Friday and is questionable for the Green Bay Packers’ game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.
“It was good, it really was,” coach Matt LaFleur said of getting Watson back for Friday’s practice. “It was good to get him back out there, kind of get him back in the flow of things. So, that was encouraging.”
Three defensive starters are out for the Packers: cornerback Jaire Alexander (knee), linebacker Quay Walker (ankle) and safety Evan Williams (quad). A key backup, safety Zayne Anderson (concussion), is out, as well.
Along with Watson, defensive end Brenton Cox (foot) is questionable.
The Bears will be down two starters: left guard Teven Jenkins (calf) and safety Elijah Hicks (ankle/foot).
Two other starters, receiver Rome Odunze and defensive back Kyler Gordon, who had been sidelined by illness, are off the injury report.
On Thursday, LaFleur said Watson, who suffered a knee injury two weeks ago against the New Orleans Saints, would have to practice on Friday to play on Sunday.
Was that still the case?
“You’re going to have to wait till game time,” LaFleur said. “But, yeah, he will be [questionable]. It’s kind of up in the air.”
Watson was injured after an end-around against the Saints. As he skidded out of bounds, a defender fell on his left knee.
“I’ve been feeling good about where I’m at,” Watson said. “It was obviously just the box I’ve got to check in terms of the higher-ups and the training staff to give me the green light to go. I’m going to approach it like I’m going. I’m going to approach every day like I’m trying to play, because I am.”
Watson said it was “important” to get some snaps headed into the playoffs.
Defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt, who missed most of the Minnesota game with a concussion, was full participation all week and is not listed on the injury report.
He is second on the team with five sacks. It took him some time to get rolling after an early-season ankle injury, but he had a sack in each of the previous two games before going down against the Vikings.
“He’s a 300-pound man that runs extremely fast,” defensive line coach Jason Rebrovich said. “He’s got great quickness, he’s got great awareness. He can be a factor against quarterbacks, I don’t care who it is in the National Football League, and we’ve got to continue to grow with that. He knows that. He has had some opportunities to pressure the quarterback and knock him down, and it’s been great success for him and for us.”
Williams will miss a third consecutive game after injuring his quad at the final practice before the Monday night game against New Orleans, and Walker will miss a third consecutive game after injuring an ankle during the first half at Seattle.
“I think he was progressing at that point and playing some good football right about the time he got hurt,” linebackers coach Anthony Campanile said. “I thought it was kind of a steady progression for him. He made a jump, I would say, at that point in the year. I think he’s starting to see it really well.
“And in the room, I think he’s done everything he can do. He’s all over it, answering questions, totally immersed and locked into the game plan. That’s something that speaks to the character of the guy, too.”
Cox was inactive for every game until the Packers traded Preston Smith to Pittsburgh at the trade deadline. He’s played 20-plus snaps in every game since and become a key contributor.
“We saw flashes in some work with him last season,” Rebrovich said. “He’s just embraced his opportunity. It’s next guy up. You don’t get ready; you stay ready.
“So, all those cliche things has happened for Brenton Cox. He gets into the game. He’s played six, seven games and, obviously, he’s had his opportunities to make plays for us. Great for him, great for us as a D-line to utilize another substitution guy to go in there and embrace the role that he’s done.”
Packers Final Injury Report
Out: CB Jaire Alexander (knee), S Zayne Anderson (concussion), OT Andre Dillard (concussion), LB Quay Walker (ankle), S Evan Williams (quad).
Questionable: DE Brenton Cox (foot), WR Christian Watson (knee).
Bears Final Injury Report
Out: S Elijah Hicks (ankle/foot), RB Travis Homer (hamstring), LG Teven Jenkins (calf).
