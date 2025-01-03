Packers Pro Bowler Rashan Gary: ‘Kind of Shocked’
GREEN BAY, Wis. – If you couldn’t believe Green Bay Packers defensive end Rashan Gary was named to the Pro Bowl team on Thursday, you’re not alone.
“It’s still kind of surreal. I’m still kind of shocked but blessed man, for sure,” Gary said.
Gary found out on Wednesday. One of the heartbeats of the playoff-bound Packers, his teammates were happy for Gary making his all-star debut.
“It’s a brotherhood, man,” Gary said. “Nothing but hugs, excitement, getting bumped around, pushed around, because they understand how much hard work I put it into it, and it’s good when you see outcomes like that.”
Gary has had better seasons, at least statistically. He had 9.5 sacks during a breakout 2021 season. In 2022, he had six sacks in nine games before suffering a torn ACL. In 2023, he came back from the injury and had nine sacks.
This season, he’s got 6.5 entering Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Chicago Bears.
Defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley called it a “great honor” before addressing the elephant in the room.
Or the elephant in the sack.
“I think the one thing when you talk about RG and everybody keeps looking at, and I know you’re probably looking for the same thing, it’s, ‘Are the pass-rush numbers there?’” Hafley said. “I don’t even know how many sacks he has, but that’s probably the question. But that’s not the entire game.
“We’ve played pretty good in the run, which we had to do. We have to play good run defense to play good defense in this league, and I think he’s a huge part of that. I think he’s disruptive in the run game, he sets edges. And, if you look at our total sack numbers for the year, we’re pretty high up there. I couldn’t tell you what they are, but he has a lot to do with those.”
Gary has played better down the stretch for the Packers, who are seventh in the NFL with 44. Of his 6.5 sacks and 44 pressures, four sacks and 24 pressures have come in the seven games since the bye.
Meanwhile, Green Bay’s suddenly rugged defense includes Gary playing with physicality and discipline on the edge.
“I think there was definitely a transition in there in terms of just the whole d-line but, I think as the season has progressed, we’ve gotten better and better and better,” coach Matt LaFleur said.
“Certainly, it’s never about one guy, but it’s a cool accolade for all those guys who got that honor. I just think that he’s kind of like the guy that sets it up front, I would say, especially on the edge, him and Kenny (Clark). Just got to continue to push and find ways to continue to get better and better and better.”
In August, Gary was named the 50th-best player in the league in the annual “NFL Top 100 Players” series.
Now, following the team’s schematic change, he’s broken through to join Dallas’ Micah Parsons and San Francisco’s Nick Bosa as one of three defensive ends on the NFC Pro Bowl team.
“The sky’s the limit, man,” Gary said. “From Pro Bowl to being an NFL Top 100 player to now shooting to be an All-Pro, that’s the next step for me.”
The Packers didn’t have anyone voted to the Pro Bowl team last year. This year, Josh Jacobs, Xavier McKinney and Gary made it for Packers, who will attempt to close a 12-5 regular season on Sunday against the rival Chicago Bears.
“I came in this morning and I was talking to X and I found out this is his first one. We’ve got to catch up to Josh,” Gary said of Jacobs, a three-time Pro Bowler. “Man, having those guys add to this team has been great. You see what Josh does on the offense and it’s crazy every game to go out there, but it starts with the preparation during the week and throughout practice Monday to Sunday is how hard he runs.
“And with X, he challenges himself to be on top of the details and challenges everybody to be on top of the details. So, having guys like that, see their hard work and see the accolades like this, you don’t be surprised.”
