Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions: Time, TV, Prediction, Preview
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions will meet in one of the biggest games of the NFL season on Sunday at rainy Lambeau Field.
Here is what you need to know before kickoff.
Packers-Lions: What Channel?
Date and time: Sunday at 3:25.
Where: Lambeau Field.
TV: The game will be on Fox for America's Game of the Week, with play-by-play Kevin Burkhardt alongside analyst Tom Brady and sideline reporters Tom Rinaldi and Erin Andrews.
Is the game on TV where you live?: Probably. Here’s the broadcast map from 506 Sports.
Radio: Turn down the volume and listen to the home team. Here’s the list of Packers Radio Network stations, featuring Wayne Larrivee and Larry McCarren on the call. The Packers’ broadcast also can be heard on Sirius Satellite Radio on Channel 83 or 226.
Sports USA’s national broadcast will feature Larry Kahn on play-by-play and former NFL and Badgers running back James White as the analyst.
Packers-Lions: What You Need to Know
Records: The Packers are 6-2 and the Lions are 6-1.
Coaches: Green Bay – Matt LaFleur (62-29, sixth season). Houston – Dan Cambell (35-34-1, fifth season).
Weather: Bring an umbrella. According to WBAY-TV, the forecast calls for a high of 52. At about 2 hours until kickoff, it was only a little drizzle, but the level of participation is expected to increase throughout the day.
Tickets: At Ticketmaster, prices in the bowl start at $155.
The line: The Packers are 2.5-point underdogs at DraftKings Sportsbook with an over/under of 47.5 points. Running backs David Montgomery of Detroit and Josh Jacobs of Green Bay are -130 as anytime touchdown scorers.
It’s the same line at FanDuel, where the passing over/unders are 221.5 yards for Jordan Love and 212.5 for Jared Goff. Montgomery is the most-bet player for anytime touchdown scorer.
The most-bet over is Lions-Packers at Bet MGM.
Power rankings: In Packers On SI’s Consensus NFL Power Rankings, the Packers come in at fourth this week and the Lions are tied for first with the Chiefs.
Packers-Lions Prediction
The Packers are a good team. The Lions are an excellent team.
Detroit is superb in every phase while Green Bay is still trying to find consistency.
The Packers have a four-game winning streak, but their last two wins have come via walk-off field goals against the injury-plagued Texans and the two-win Jaguars. Detroit has won five consecutive games and leads the NFL in point differential.
You’d like Green Bay’s chances if Jordan Love was playing smarter with the football. Instead, despite missing two-and-a-half games, he leads the NFL in interceptions.
You’d like Green Bay’s chances with Jaire Alexander. Alas, that won’t be the case.
Packers-Lions Preview
If the Packers beat the Lions, they’ll move into first place in the NFC North.
If the Packers lose to the Lions, they’ll fall a game-and-a-half behind Detroit in the North. The big problem is Green Bay would be 0-2 in NFC North games – with both losses coming at home.
Said LaFleur: “I think it’s always different when you’re playing an NFC North opponent. We’ve played Minnesota, who’s a really good football team. I think Detroit’s as good as any team in the league because they’re so balanced in every phase of the game and they’ve got a lot of playmakers and they’ve got good schemes. So, I think it’s going to be a great challenge for us.”
Said Campbell: "It's a hell of a matchup. To me, this is two big-time programs going at it at their place. I'm looking forward to it (and) I know our guys are looking forward to it. But details, man. We have to be on the little things."
Here is our game preview, followed by links to everything else you need to know about this game.
More Green Bay Packers News
