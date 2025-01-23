Important Dates for Packers on NFL Offseason Calendar
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The bad news for the Green Bay Packers? They will not play in this weekend’s conference championship games. The good news? Training camp will begin in about six months.
Here are all the key dates, including the Scouting Combine and free agency. Note: All times are Central.
January 26
AFC and NFC Championship Games
January 30
East-West Shrine Bowl, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas.
February 1
Senior Bowl, Hancock Whitney Stadium, Mobile, Ala.
February 2
Pro Bowl Games, Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Fla. Three Packers were selected.
February 6
NFL Honors. No Packers are among the award finalists, including Edgerrin Cooper for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year or Xavier McKinney for Defensive Player of the Year.
February 9
Super Bowl LIX, Caesars Superdome, New Orleans.
February 10
Waiver system begins. With the worst team in the league having priority and the Super Bowl champion being last. Players with four-plus seasons who are released are not subject to waivers until the day after the trading deadline.
February 18
Beginning on Feb. 8 through 3 p.m. on March 4, clubs may place franchise or transition tags on their free agents.
February 24-March 3
NFL Scouting Combine, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis. The on-field workout dates:
Feb. 26: Kickers.
Feb. 27: Kickers, defensive line, linebackers.
Feb. 28: Defensive backs and tight ends.
March 1: Quarterbacks, running backs, receivers.
March 2: Offensive line.
March 4
The deadline to place franchise or transition tags on free agents. The Packers almost certainly will not tag any of their upcoming players.
Predraft visits with prospects can begin – teams are allowed 30. Virtual or phone meetings can begin, as well. A team can talk to a prospect up to three times for no longer than 1 hour per meeting.
March 10-12
The so-called legal-tampering period. Beginning at 11 a.m. on March 10 through 2:59:39 p.m. on March 12, teams can contact and begin contract negotiations with certified agents of unrestricted free agents. If the player does not have an agent, the player can talk directly to front-office officials (but not coaches).
March 12
- The league-year and NFL free agency begins at 3 p.m.
- The trading period begins at 3 p.m.
- The top 51 players under contract must fit in the salary cap.
- Teams may designate up to two player contracts that, if terminated on or before June 1, 2025, shall be treated as if terminated on June 2. More on that in a moment.
March 15 and 17
Some veteran contracts include roster bonuses due on the third or fifth day of the league-year. A few examples: Rashan Gary, $8.7 million; Xavier McKinney, $8.5 million; Kenny Clark, $7.5 million; Josh Jacobs, $5.93 million.
March 30-April 2
Annual League Meeting, Palm Beach, Fla.
April 7
Clubs that hired a new coach, such as the Chicago Bears with Ben Johnson, may begin offseason workout programs.
April 16
The last day for teams to time, test, visit, interview or conduct a physical with a draft-eligible player at its club facility.
April 18
Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets. Tight end John FitzPatrick is the Packers’ only restricted free agent.
April 21
Clubs with returning coaches, such as the Packers with Matt LaFleur, may begin offseason workout programs.
April 23
- Deadline for prior club to exercise right of first refusal to restricted free agents who signed offer sheets.
- Deadline for clubs to time, test, visit, interview (including video and phone calls) or conduct a physical with a draft-eligible player at any location.
April 24-26
NFL Draft, Green Bay, Wisconsin. The first round will be held on Thursday, April 24, the second and third rounds on Friday, April 25, and the final four rounds on Saturday, April 26. The Packers are scheduled to have one pick in each round and two in the seventh.
May 1
Deadline for clubs to exercise fifth-year options for players selected in the first round of the 2022 Draft. For the Packers, that’s linebacker Quay Walker and defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt.
May 2-5 or May 9-12
Clubs may elect to hold one three-day rookie minicamp, either Friday through Sunday or Saturday through Monday, during one of those two weeks. The Packers held their rookie camp on the weekend after last year’s draft.
May 12
Rookie Football Development Programs begin.
May 20-21
Spring League Meeting/Coach Accelerator, Minneapolis.
June 1
Deadline for prior club to send “June 1 Tender” to its unsigned restricted free agents who received a qualifying offer for a right of first refusal only in order for such player to be subject to the CBA’s “June 15 Tender” provision.
June 2
Players released after June 1 will have their 2025 salary-cap charge spread over the 2025 and 2026 seasons. In the case of Jaire Alexander, if he were to be released today, the Packers would gain about $6.84 million in salary-cap relief in 2025 (with about $18.12 million in dead money) and no remaining money on the 2026 cap. If he were to be released after June 1, the Packers would gain about $17.08 million in cap relief in 2025 (with about $7.88 million in dead money). The difference would be on the 2026 cap.
June 15
Deadline for club to withdraw higher qualifying offer to restricted free agents and still retain exclusive negotiating rights by substituting lower “June 15 Tender” of one-year contract at 110 percent of the player’s prior-year Paragraph 5 Salary (with all other terms of his prior-year contract carried forward unchanged).
Late June
Rookie Readiness Program to be held at individual clubs.
July 13
Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy will turn 70, the mandatory retirement age. Ed Policy will replace Murphy atop the organization.
July 15
The deadline for any club that designated a franchise player to sign such player to a multiyear contract or extension is at 3 p.m. After this date, the player may sign only a one-year contract with his prior club for the 2025 season, and such contract cannot be extended until after the club’s last regular season game.
Mid-July
- Clubs are permitted to open training camp for rookies (defined as a player who has never signed an NFL player contract with a club in a prior league year) beginning seven days prior to the club’s mandatory reporting date for veteran players. A club’s preseason training camp will be deemed to have officially opened on the designated reporting date for all rookies.
- Clubs may require first-year players (defined as a player who signed a player contract with any NFL club in a prior league year, but who does not have a pension-credited season) to report on the designated reporting date for all rookies, or at any time thereafter, including, but not limited to, the designated reporting date for veteran quarterbacks and injured players, or the designated reporting date for all other veteran players.
- Veteran quarterbacks and “injured players” (as defined in CBA Article 21, Section 6) may be required to report to the club’s preseason training camp no earlier than five days immediately prior to the mandatory reporting date for all other veteran players, provided the club has already opened (or simultaneously opens) its official preseason training camp for all rookies.
July 31
The preseason will kick off with the Hall of Fame Game.
August 28
The Packers will induct Mark Murphy into the Packers Hall of Fame.
