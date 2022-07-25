2 Days Until Training Camp: 10 Players I Can’t Wait to See

GREEN BAY, Wis. – We’ve previewed Green Bay Packers training camp in every way imaginable over the past four weeks, with all the big battles, the major questions and in-depth position examinations.

Now, before Tuesday’s 53-man roster projection serves as the icing on our preview cake, it’s the 10 players that I’m looking forward to seeing when the team hits the practice field for the first time on Wednesday.

First, it’s quarterback Jordan Love. Of course, I’m looking forward to seeing Aaron Rodgers, too. Will the passing game be more diversified than it was with Davante Adams? Will Rodgers throw most of his passes to the established receivers to build chemistry, or will he continually put the younger players to the test? How much patience will he show with those rookies to start camp, and how much will that change by late August, when the sense of urgency will really start ramping up?

With Love, this almost feels like a make-or-break training camp. No, if he struggles, the Packers aren’t going to trade him for a conditional seventh-round pick and a Gatorade bottle to be named later. But this will be a series of big moments for the 2020 first-rounder to show that he really could be an NFL starter.

To be sure, circumstances have worked against him. When he was a rookie, that was during the heat of COVID. There was no rookie camp, no offseason program. Training camp started late and the preseason was canceled. So, his development was really thrown for a loss. Then, last year, he suffered a shoulder injury in the preseason opener vs. Houston and had to miss the joint practices and preseason game vs. the Jets.

In about six quarters of action last season, Love wasn’t good enough. He had a major hand in two of Green Bay’s four losses. He had as many turnovers in 11.7 playing time as Rodgers in 88.1 percent. So, this will be a big month for Love to string together a bunch of practices and get a lot of snaps in the preseason to show his development.

Here are nine more players.