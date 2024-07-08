NFC North Passing Props: Latest Jordan Love Bets
GREEN BAY, Wis. – At this point a year ago, the passing over/unders for Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love in his debut season as the starter had fallen to 3,325.5 yards and 21.5 touchdowns.
After Love crushed those projections by about 800 yards and 10 touchdowns, his over/unders for 2024 are much higher.
Here are the projections at FanDuel Sportsbook for Love and his top NFC North rivals, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff and Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams.
Packers QB Jordan Love
Passing yards: 3,800.5.
Passing touchdowns: 27.5.
Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff
Passing yards: 4,025.5.
Passing touchdowns: 26.5.
Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams
Passing yards: 3,450.5.
Passing touchdowns: 22.5.
Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy
There are no individual numbers posted for the Vikings’ McCarthy or Sam Darnold.
Jets QB Aaron Rodgers
Passing yards: 3,600.5.
Passing touchdowns: 25.5.
Who Will Lead NFL in Passing?
Reigning Super Bowl MVP and two-time NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes is the favorite to lead the NFL in passing yards at +650, with the Houston Texans’ C.J. Stroud on his heels at +700.
Goff, the Miami Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa and the Dallas Cowboys are next at +1000, followed by the Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Burrow at +1200, the Los Angeles Rams’ Matthew Stafford at +1500 and Love and the San Francisco 49ers’ Brock Purdy at +1800.
Williams is +3100 and McCarthy is +6000.
Given how Love finished last season and with his array of young and ascending pass catchers, Love might be a smart bet. Of Green Bay’s 374 receptions last year, every catch by the receivers and all but Josiah Deguara’s eight catches are back at tight end. The big loss was running back Aaron Jones, who caught 30 passes, but his replacement, Josh Jacobs, is an accomplished pass-catching threat, as well.
“He has a lot of talent,” longtime quarterbacks coach Tom Clements said at the start of OTAs “He can throw the ball, can make any throw and he can throw it from different angles, which he had to do at times. That’s natural ability. Then you always have to factor in how your feet correspond with the route and when you can throw it on time (and), when you have to move, can you make accurate throws?”
With 19 starts under his belt, including a red-hot closing stretch of 18 touchdowns and one interception during the final eight games of the regular-season and a three-touchdown masterpiece at Dallas, bigger and better things are the expectation this season.
