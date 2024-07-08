Packer Central

NFC North Passing Props: Latest Jordan Love Bets

Expectations are a lot higher for Green Bay Packers quarterback entering Year 2 as the starter. Here are the over/unders for Love and his NFC North peers.

Bill Huber

Jordan Love, Sean Clifford, Michael Pratt at Green Bay Packers OTAs
Jordan Love, Sean Clifford, Michael Pratt at Green Bay Packers OTAs /
In this story:

GREEN BAY, Wis. – At this point a year ago, the passing over/unders for Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love in his debut season as the starter had fallen to 3,325.5 yards and 21.5 touchdowns.

After Love crushed those projections by about 800 yards and 10 touchdowns, his over/unders for 2024 are much higher.

Here are the projections at FanDuel Sportsbook for Love and his top NFC North rivals, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff and Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams.

Packers QB Jordan Love

Passing yards: 3,800.5.

Passing touchdowns: 27.5.

Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff

Passing yards: 4,025.5.

Passing touchdowns: 26.5.

Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams

Passing yards: 3,450.5.

Passing touchdowns: 22.5.

Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy

There are no individual numbers posted for the Vikings’ McCarthy or Sam Darnold.

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers

Passing yards: 3,600.5.

Passing touchdowns: 25.5.

Who Will Lead NFL in Passing?

Reigning Super Bowl MVP and two-time NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes is the favorite to lead the NFL in passing yards at +650, with the Houston Texans’ C.J. Stroud on his heels at +700.

Goff, the Miami Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa and the Dallas Cowboys are next at +1000, followed by the Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Burrow at +1200, the Los Angeles Rams’ Matthew Stafford at +1500 and Love and the San Francisco 49ers’ Brock Purdy at +1800.

Williams is +3100 and McCarthy is +6000.

Given how Love finished last season and with his array of young and ascending pass catchers, Love might be a smart bet. Of Green Bay’s 374 receptions last year, every catch by the receivers and all but Josiah Deguara’s eight catches are back at tight end. The big loss was running back Aaron Jones, who caught 30 passes, but his replacement, Josh Jacobs, is an accomplished pass-catching threat, as well.

“He has a lot of talent,” longtime quarterbacks coach Tom Clements said at the start of OTAs “He can throw the ball, can make any throw and he can throw it from different angles, which he had to do at times. That’s natural ability. Then you always have to factor in how your feet correspond with the route and when you can throw it on time (and), when you have to move, can you make accurate throws?”

With 19 starts under his belt, including a red-hot closing stretch of 18 touchdowns and one interception during the final eight games of the regular-season and a three-touchdown masterpiece at Dallas, bigger and better things are the expectation this season.

More Green Bay Packers News

All-NFC North Team: Quarterbacks | Running backs

Best/worst case for rookies: Jordan Morgan | Edgerrin Cooper

Hot Reads: Josh Jacobs in ESPN rankings | Two months to Packers-Eagles | Most overrated playerThey’ll provide the fireworks | “Sky is the limit” for Packers | NFC North quarterbacks | Q&A with Josh Jacobs | Fresh faces will decide NFC North

Most Important Packers: 30-34 | 35-39 | 40-44 | 45-49 | 50-54 | 55-59 | 60-64 | 65-69 | 70-79 | 80-90

Published
Bill Huber

BILL HUBER

Bill Huber, who has covered the Green Bay Packers since 2008, is the publisher of Packer Central, a Sports Illustrated channel. E-mail: packwriter2002@yahoo.com History: Huber took over Packer Central in August 2019. Twitter: https://twitter.com/BillHuberNFL Background: Huber graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, where he played on the football team, in 1995. He worked in newspapers in Reedsburg, Wisconsin Dells and Shawano before working at The Green Bay News-Chronicle and Green Bay Press-Gazette from 1998 through 2008. With The News-Chronicle, he won several awards for his commentaries and page design. In 2008, he took over as editor of Packer Report Magazine, which was founded by Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Nitschke, and PackerReport.com. In 2019, he took over the new Sports Illustrated site Packer Central, which he has grown into one of the largest sites in the Sports Illustrated Media Group.