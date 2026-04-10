All-Packers Seven-Round Mock Draft: Hunting for Defensive Help

The Green Bay Packers need an impact player on the defensive line.

That player fell into our lap in our fourth seven-round mock draft of the year. With the Packers on the clock in the second round of the draft exactly two weeks from today, we used the first pick on Texas Tech defensive tackle Lee Hunter.

This mock was done with Pro Football Network’s simulator.

Second Round, No. 52: Texas Tech DT Lee Hunter

After one season at Auburn and three seasons at Central Florida, Lee Hunter thrived on Texas Tech’s powerhouse defense in 2025. He earned second-team All-American honors with three sacks and 11 tackles for losses.

“I’m a high-energy football player,” Hunter said at the Scouting Combine “You’re going to love me in the locker room. You’re going to feel my presence.”

Defensive tackle is a huge need for the Packers. The new 3-4 scheme will require three defensive linemen in the base defense. Devonte Wyatt and Javon Hargrave will be two. Who’s No. 3? And where’s the depth? Hunter will instantly make Green Bay’s defensive line stronger, especially against the run.

Also considered: Nobody, really. Defensive tackle is the worst position in the draft, so grabbing Hunter here and not having to cross my fingers to get a run-stopping big man in the third round seemed like the way to go. Northwestern offensive lineman Caleb Tiernan went a few picks later.

Third Round, No. 84: Penn State edge Dani Dennis-Sutton

Romello Height is one of the top players brought in by the Packers on a visit and was available at this spot, but Penn State’s Dani Dennis-Sutton is a more ready-to-go prospect. He’s bigger than Height (6-foot-5 5/8 and 256 pounds) and more productive (17 sacks, 25 tackles for losses the last two seasons).

Penn State defensive lineman Dani Dennis-Sutton (DL36) catches a pass at the Scouting Combine. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Packers have a need here, obviously, with Micah Parsons coming off a torn ACL and Rashan Gary and Kingsley Enagbare no longer with the team.

Also considered: Florida OT Austin Barber, Texas A&M OL Trey Zuhn, Duke OL Brian Parker, Auburn edge Keyron Crawford, Height.

Fourth Round, No. 120: Texas A&M C Trey Zuhn III

The offensive line was a consideration in the third round but the depth was strong. It held up, with Texas A&M left tackle Trey Zuhn and Duke right tackle Brian Parker on the board. Both players project inside in the NFL.

Zuhn won the Jacobs Blocking Trophy as the best lineman in the SEC. He was a three-year starting left tackle for the Aggies but started one game at center in 2025. That experience at left tackle gave him the nod; the Packers don’t have an obvious backup to new starter Jordan Morgan. Zuhn’s got a chance to provide instant depth at multiple positions while growing into a starting role.

Also considered: Parker, Florida C Jake Slaughter, Miami OT Markel Bell, Arkansas CB Julian Neal, Washington CB Tacario Davis, Stephen F. Austin CB Charlie Demmings.

Fifth Round, No. 160: Baylor WR Josh Cameron

Josh Cameron is the one receiver who stands out in Day 3 because he’s such a big (not tall) player at 6-foot-1 1/2 and 220 pounds. After a breakout junior season, Cameron caught 68 passes for 872 yards and nine touchdowns in 2025. He had only one drop as a receiver, is a strong blocker and is a big-time punt returner.

His game might need some refinement, which is fine. The Packers are strong at receiver now but not so much in 2027, when only Matthew Golden and Savion Williams are under contract.

Also considered: Indiana RB Kaelon Black, North Carolina CB Thaddeus Dixon, Memphis OT Travis Burke.

Sixth Round, No. 201: Washington OT Carver Willis

Washington offensive lineman Carver Willis (OL54) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Packers’ offseason upheaval on the offensive line resulted in Rasheed Walker and Elgton Jenkins heading out the door and leaving only Darian Kinnard for proven depth.

Carver Willis allowed one sack at right tackle for Kansas State in 2024 and two sacks at left tackle for Washington in 2025. Short arms probably will move him inside but, as is the case with Trey Zuhn, Willis would have a chance to at least be Jordan Morgan’s backup at left tackle.

Also considered: Arkansas G Fernando Carmona, Notre Dame OT Aamil Wagner, Maryland OT Alan Herron.

Seventh Round, No. 255: Wake Forest CB Karon Prunty

The Packers have drafted their cornerbacks in the seventh round each of the last three years. After bypassing Arkansas’ Julian Neal and Stephen F. Austin’s Charlie Demmings in the fourth round and North Carolina’s Thaddeus Dixon in the fifth round, it’s time to pick a cornerback or two.

Karon Prunty was a standout at Kansas in 2020 and again at Wake Forest in 2025, when he allowed a 48.1 percent catch rate. Prunty had a predraft visit , making him an obvious target at this spot. He’s 6-foot-1 1/2 with 4.45 speed in the 40 and a Relative Athletic Score of 8.65.

Seventh Round, No 255: Akron CB Malcolm DeWalt IV

Malcolm DeWalt IV also had a predraft visit with the Packers. After reviving his football career at Butte – the same school at which Aaron Rodgers starred – he broke into Akron’s starting lineup in 2025 and intercepted two passes and allowed a 54.8 completion percentage.

At 6-foot 1/2, he ran his 40 in 4.38 seconds and finished with a RAS of 8.94.

Also considered: Nobody. The Packers need cornerbacks, and it made sense to select the two predraft visitors.

What I Liked

Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive lineman Lee Hunter (2) helps up BYU Cougars quarterback Bear Bachmeier. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Packers in 2009 gave new defensive coordinator Dom Capers a big nose tackle with their first draft pick. In this simulation, the Packers would give new defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon a big nose tackle with Lee Hunter.

Green Bay’s run defense wasn’t good enough last season, highlighted – perhaps the wrong word – by the national embarrassment delivered by the Ravens in Week 17.

Since then, the Packers lost some of their best run-stopping defensive linemen with Colby Wooden (trade), Rashan Gary (trade) and Kingsley Enagbare (free agency). Enter Hunter at defensive tackle and Dani Dennis-Sutton on the edge.

On the offensive line, the Packers parted ways with Rasheed Walker and Elgton Jenkins. Trey Zuhn III and Carver Willis would help replenish the ranks.

What I Didn’t Like

The Packers can’t fill all their needs in this draft. That’s the price of the Micah Parsons trade and not having a first-round pick. So, while I felt good about starting with a defensive tackle, edge defender and versatile offensive lineman, that meant waiting until late to get a cornerback and striking out at running back, tight end and quarterback.

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