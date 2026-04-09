Running Back Who’s Three-Way Threat Will Have NFL Draft Visit with Packers

New Mexico running back Damon Bankston, a dynamic three-way threat, is scheduled to have an NFL Draft visit with the Green Bay Packers, according to Tom Silverstein .

After four seasons at Weber State, an FCS-level school, Bankston moved up a rung and joined New Mexico for his final season. He rushed for 635 yards (5.6 average) and five touchdowns, caught 31 passes for 397 yards and three touchdowns and averaged 36.2 yards per kickoff return with two touchdowns.

That’s 10 touchdowns.

“A lot of people make teams in the NFL on special teams,” he said at pro day . “Just having the opportunity to showcase that I could return kicks — you know, every team needs a good returner. Being able to show that and also show that I can play punt return … it’s huge for getting to the next level.”

Bankston had 113 rushing attempts for the Lobos, making him one of 52 FBS-level running backs with at least that number in this draft class. He ranked 19th with 3.49 yards after contact, according to Pro Football Focus. Plus, he caught 32-of-37 passes with only one drop.

In games against bigger competition, he had eight touches for 39 yards against Michigan, had his lone 100-yard rushing game when he shredded UCLA for 154 yards on 15 carries, and had kickoff-return touchdowns against Boise State and Minnesota. He had five catches for 122 yards against UNLV, as well.

“I think what makes me so different is I can run between the tackles and be split out wide and still have an impact,” he said at pro day.

Athletic Credentials

He’s a bit on the small side by Green Bay’s historic preferences at 5-foot-10 3/8 and 196 pounds. With a 4.43 in the 40, his Relative Athletic Score was 8.15 . He’s got 9 1/2-inch hands.

In a total of five seasons, he rushed for 2,959 yards (5.9 average) and 27 touchdowns and caught 65 passes for 729 yards and four touchdowns.

“I feel like I showed my quickness,” he said at pro day. “I showed my agility in the running back drills, showed that I can catch out of the receiver position out of the slot. So, I just showed some versatility today and that I can just do multiple things on the football field.

“From the scouts that I have talked to, all of the conversation was good. All of them liked my versatility, and that’s the most dynamic thing I bring to the team. God willing, I get to the next level, but it’s good to come out here and finally have the day done, and we will see what happens.”

He also has intangibles.

Congratulations to our players named to the NFF Hampshire Honor Society #GoLobos | 🐺🆙 pic.twitter.com/OyFg1LrgdG — New Mexico Football (@UNMLoboFB) April 8, 2026

At Paetow High School, he led Texas’ Division 5 in rushing yards but wound up being lightly recruited because of the pandemic.

“It was stressful knowing that you told your child that if he handled his books, he had the talent and someone would see him,” Bankston’s father, Augustine, told The Katy Times . “And because of COVID, it slowed up. To see it slow down, it was stressful. I could see it on him. He knew he deserved a lot, and to see him go through that … I could see him doubting if he’d get a scholarship.”

Fit for Packers

The Packers have a key need in the backfield. Emanuel Wilson was not re-signed and MarShawn Lloyd missed the entire season due to injuries.

Josh Jacobs and Chris Brooks are the only running backs under contract for the 2027 season; Jacobs is due a $12.2 million base salary and will be 29 years old.

The Packers have had two other known visits by running backs. Arkansas’ Mike Washington , who could be the second back off the board, was one. The other was Kaelon Black , who helped Indiana win the national championship and should be a midround choice.

By contrast, Bankston is likely to be an undrafted free agent.

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Packers Predraft Visits