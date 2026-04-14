Latest NFL Mock Drafts Include ‘Perfect Pick’ for Packers

In 2009, the Green Bay Packers hired Dom Capers as defensive coordinator. As Capers was getting set to implement a 3-4 defense, then-general manager Ted Thompson gifted Capers with a nose tackle.

B.J. Raji was one of the key players as the Packers won the Super Bowl in 2010.

In 2026, the Packers hired Jonathan Gannon as defensive coordinator, and he’ll be implementing a 3-4 defense. The Packers didn’t have a nose tackle in 2009 and they don’t have one now.

That’s why Georgia’s Christen Miller would be the “perfect pick,” according to Fox Sports’ Rob Rang .

This wasn’t a traditional mock draft, but Rang made one “perfect” selection for every team.

For Green Bay, it would be hard to argue with selecting Miller.

“The Packers boast one of the NFL’s most complete rosters for 2026, but the club should be looking to the future at defensive tackle,” Rang wrote. “Free-agent addition Javon Hargrave looked past his prime last year in Minnesota and former first-round pick Devonte Wyatt has shown more flash than consistency thus far.”

Miller was one of Green Bay’s 30 predraft visis . Rang considered him the “perfect complement” to help toughen a run defense that wilted down the stretch.

“I could have chosen to go to another school, but I stayed down for four years and I was able to receive the fruits of my labor,” Miller said at pro day . “The standard was set over and over and over again, and these guys showed me the way. And now I’m showing somebody else that’s here the way. So, it’s a blessing.”

CBS: Three Rounds

CBS Sports’ Mike Renner did a three-round mock draft . In the second round, he also had the Packers picking Miller.

Renner didn’t offer any explanations. In this simulation, Miller was the choice at defensive tackle over Iowa State’s Domonique Orange – the aptly named “Big Citrus.” Also on the board were Georgia receiver Germie Bernard, offensive linemen Emmanuel Pregnon of Oregon and Caleb Tiernan of Northwestern, and Michigan edge Derrick Moore.

Renner bypassed a couple quality linemen in the second round but not in the third. He took Washington’s Carver Willis, who played tackle at Kansas State and Washington but projects inside to guard or even center, where he’s been training. Iowa’s Gennings Dunker, a college right tackle who also will move to guard, was on the board, as well.

“As much as I’d love to be a franchise left tackle, I don’t really pass the eye test,” Willis said at pro day . “I think I can play tackle. I think I can play any of it, but most people see me on the interior. A guard that can play center is cool. I think a center that can play tackle is pretty rare, so for me, training has been pretty fun. Center is a fun new challenge.”

Those picks meant cornerback was not addressed. Arizona’s Treydan Stukes and Georgia’s Daylen Everette were available. So was Georgia State receiver Ted Hurst, who had a predraft visit.

Pro Football Network: Three Rounds

While cornerback was overlooked in that mock, Austin Swaim got right to it in a three-round simulation for Pro Football Network with San Diego State’s Chris Johnson.

“Chris Johnson is ready for a step up in competition,” Swaim wrote of Johnson, who was a second-team All-American with four interceptions in 2025. At 6-foot 3/8, he ran his 40 in 4.40 seconds.

“Johnson has phenomenal instincts in zone coverage and great mobility in his hips,” Swaim continued, “but he can lose track of the ball in man coverage. Green Bay would get much-needed help at corner.”

Johnson is one of the teams hot on Johnson’s trail; it’s questionable that he’ll be available at No. 52 overall.

“I’m really just looking forward to being able to help the team wherever,” he told On SI’s Justin Melo . “Whether it's at cornerback, in the slot, wherever. It may be on special teams, you know, to make an immediate impact and help the team achieve their goals. Obviously winning is the number one goal for every team. That's what I want to do. That's what I want to help the team achieve.”

At corner, Ohio State’s Davison Igbinosun, Arkansas’ Julian Neal and Daylen Everette were on the board. So was Tennessee receiver Chris Brazzell, who had a predraft visit .

In the third round, the pick was Boise State offensive tackle Jude Bowry. He’s our third-ranked tackle after the group of first-round options are selected. His upside and inconsistency were evident at the Senior Bowl, Swaim explained.

“Green Bay has historically developed linemen well, and Bowry is ripe for improvement,” he wrote.

Notre Dame guard and Wisconsin native Billy Schrauth, Florida tackle Austin Barber and Florida center Jake Slaughter were available.

NFL Draft Previews

Offensive line: Tackles | Guards | Centers | Off the board?

Running backs: Preview | Off the board?

Quarterbacks: Preview | Off the board?

SIGN UP FOR OUR FREE DAILY PACKERS NEWSLETTER