Packers Draft Preview: Offensive Line, Including Tackle, Is Huge Need Again

You’d think the Green Bay Packers would have one of the best and deepest offensive lines in football.

In 2020, general manager Brian Gutekunst drafted three offensive linemen. He added three in 2021, three in 2022, three in 2023 and two in 2024. As if that wasn’t enough, Gutekunst in 2025 signed Aaron Banks to a huge deal in free agency and acquired Darian Kinnard in a trade.

That’s 16 offensive linemen over the last six years.

And yet, here we are, with the 2026 NFL Draft on the horizon, and the Packers need offensive linemen. Probably multiple offensive linemen. Again.

Here is a closer look at the offensive tackles in our NFL Draft preview. The centers and guards are separate stories.

Packers Depth Chart

The starting five should be fine with Jordan Morgan finally getting his chance at left tackle, Banks back at left guard, Sean Rhyan re-signed to play center, Anthony Belton ready for Year 2 at right guard and Zach Tom back from an injury-plagued season at right tackle.

Kinnard, though, is the only backup who’s played 60-plus snaps in his career.

What happened to all those draft picks? The six selected in 2020 and 2021 are gone. From the 2022 class, Rhyan and Tom will start. From the 2024 class, Morgan is moving into his preferred spot at left tackle, but Jacob Monk has played 57 snaps in two seasons – almost all in Week 18 of last season – and Travis Glover played 13 snaps as a rookie and spent last year on injured reserve. In 2025, Belton is expected to start at right guard but John Williams spent the season on injured reserve.

What Do Packers Need?

Depth. Preferably versatile depth.

The Packers covet multi-tasking offensive linemen more than most teams. Who would play left tackle should something happen to Morgan? Who would play center should something happen to Rhyan?

Green Bay’s most-used combination on the offensive line last season played just 18 percent of the snaps together . That’s one of the lowest figures in the NFL. Linemen get hurt, and the Packers desperately need competent depth to keep the offense going.

The Packers used to covet athletic linemen. They still do, but the pendulum has swung more toward physical linemen, with last year’s additions of Banks and Belton being the personification.

Ranking Packers Draft Prospects at Tackle

Bypassing the group of tackles who are expected to be long gone before the Packers on the clock – including Miami’s Francis Mauigoa, who is the betting favorite at Fan Duel Sportsbook to be the first lineman selected – and the blockers who do not fit the historic parameters, here is our ranking of the prospects at tackle.

Pass-protection numbers are from Pro Football Focus and are based on the 88 FBS-level offensive tackles in this draft class who played at least 342 pass-protecting snaps (the number for Notre Dame’s Aamil Wagner). Its pass-blocking efficiency counts sacks, hits and hurries allowed per pass-protecting snap. Run-blocking numbers are from Sports Info Solutions, with the rankings based on its top 24 offensive tackle prospects.

Austin Barber, Florida

Height and weight: 6-foot-6 7/8, 318 pounds. Arms: 33 3/4. 40: 5.12. RAS: 9.81.

Barber started 39 games over his last four seasons, with five at right tackle in 2022 and 34 at left tackle his final three seasons. He was third-team all-SEC in 2025.

He was 40th out of 88 tackles in PFF’s pass-blocking efficiency. He allowed three sacks and was guilty of seven penalties in 2025, giving him 29 penalties in his final four years. In the run game, the Gators ran behind him 36 percent of the time (sixth out of 24) but averaged 1.9 yards per contact (16th).

He has the size-athleticism tools but will need good coaching to reach his potential. That he played 2,193 snaps at left tackle and 490 at right tackle will be appealing.

Diego Pounds, Ole Miss

Height and weight: 6-foot-6, 325 pounds. 40: 5.15. Arms: 33 3/4. RAS: 8.56.

Pounds spent three seasons at North Carolina and his final two seasons at Mississippi. All 32 starts came at left tackle, including 15 in 2025, when he was third-team all-conference.

He ranked eighth out of 88 tackles in PFF’s pass-blocking efficiency. He didn’t allow any sacks and was guilty of two penalties (down from seven in 2024). The Rebels didn’t run behind him often (28 percent) but ranked fifth out of 24 with 3.1 yards before contact.

Of his 2,657 career snaps, all but six were at left tackle. If his run block was as good as his pass blocking, he might have been a first-rounder. If he can harness his power, he could be really good.

Jude Bowry, Boston College

Boston College Eagles offensive lineman Jude Bowry (71) blocks against Stanford Cardinal linebacker Ernest Cooper. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Height and weight: 6-foot-4 7/8, 314 pounds. 40: 5.09. Arms: 33 3/4. RAS: 9.40.

Recruited to Boston College by Jeff Hafley, Bowry started two games at right tackle in 2022, played in only two games in 2023, then started all 21 appearances at left tackle during his final two seasons.

Bowry, who has enormous hands, did not allow a sack in 2025 and was guilty of four penalties. Had he played enough snaps for our rankings, he would have tied for 32nd out of 88 in PFF’s pass-blocking efficiency. The Eagles didn’t run directly behind him very often, and for good reason, as they averaged only 1.7 yards before contact on those runs.

Of his 1,399 career snaps, 1,285 were at left tackle and 97 were at right tackle. The upside is there; it’ll just take some time after not picking up football until his sophomore year of high school. He needs to get more powerful in the run game.

Height and weight: 6-foot-5 1/8, 314 pounds. 40: 5.08. Arms: 34. RAS: 9.40.

Travis Burke, Memphis

Height and weight: 6-foot-8 7/8, 325 pounds. Arms: 35 1/8. 40: 5.17. RAS: 9.05.

Travis Burke went from two years at Gardner-Webb to two years at Florida International to Memphis for his final season. In 2025, he started all 11 appearances at right tackle and earned first-team all-conference.

Burks finished 24th out of 88 in PFF’s pass-blocking efficiency. He allowed three sacks and was guilty of six penalties. The Tigers ran behind him 37 percent of the time (fifth out of 24) and averaged 3.1 yards before contact per carry (seventh).

In five seasons, he played 2,971 snaps. That includes 1,251 at left tackle for FIU and 762 at right tackle for Memphis. He’s a potential swing tackle with the potential of being an asset in the run and pass games, but the Packers have shied away from tall linemen.

Drew Shelton, Penn State

Height and weight: 6-foot-5 1/8, 313 pounds. 40: 5.16. Arms: 33 3/8. RAS: 8.50.

Shelton started 34 games at left tackle during his four seasons, including all 28 games in 2024 and 2025, when he was an honorable mention on the all-Big Ten team.

He ranked 50th out of 88 in PFF’s pass-blocking efficiency. He allowed one sack and was penalized only once, with the infraction coming in the first game. The Nittany Lions ran behind him 38 percent of the time (fourth) and averaged 3.1 yards before contact (sixth).

Of his 2,455 snaps, 2,126 were at left tackle and 241 were at right tackle. He’s got to get stronger in the run game.

Aamil Wagner, Notre Dame

Height and weight: 6-foot-5 7/8, 306 pounds. 40: 5.01. Arms: 35 1/8. RAS: 7.60.

Wagner started 28 games during his final two seasons. He was a key part of the Fighting Irish’s playoff run in 2024 and was a team captain in 2025, when he was a finalist for the William Campbell Trophy – aka the Academic Heisman – and the Jason Witten Man of the Year Award.

Wagner ranked fifth out of 88 in PFF’s pass-blocking efficiency. He was charged with one sack and seven pressures in 12 games. He was guilty of two penalties. Out of 24 tackles ranked by SIS, the 3.0 yards before contact when the Irish ran behind Wagner ranked eighth.

Wagner played 1,718 snaps at right tackle and zero snaps at the other line positions. Against Miami’s powerhouse pass rushers in Week 1, he allowed one sack and four pressures. He gave up three pressures the rest of the season.

Enrique Cruz, Kansas

Height and weight: 6-foot-4 1/2, 313 pounds. 40: 4.94. Arms: 34 7/8. RAS: 9.87.

Cruz spent four seasons at Syracuse before transferring to Kansas for his final seasons. In 2023, he started 13 games at left tackle. In 2024, he was benched and didn’t start at all. For Kansas, he started all 12 games at right tackle and was an honorable mention on the all-Big 12 team.

Cruz ranked 43rd out of 88 in PFF’s pass-blocking efficiency. He allowed two sacks and was guilty of four penalties. Of his 1,839 snaps, 1,000 were at left tackle and 796 were at right tackle. The Jayhawks ran behind him 34 percent of the time (eighth) and averaged 2.8 yards before contact (10th).

Few players in this draft made more money last season than Cruz, who went from benched to a solid starter. With athleticism and solid run blocking, he’s got a chance.

Markel Bell, Miami

Height and weight: 6-foot-9 1/4, 346 pounds. Arms: 36 3/8-inch arms. 40: 5.46. RAS: None.

After two seasons of junior-college ball, he finished with two seasons at Miami. As a senior, he started all 16 games at left tackle and was third-team all-conference as the Hurricanes played for the national championship.

He ranked sixth out of 88 in PFF’s pass-blocking efficiency with no sacks allowed and just one penalty in pass protection but was guilty of seven overall. Of the 24 tackles ranked by SIS, the Hurricanes ran behind him 25 percent of the time (21st) and averaged 1.6 yards before contact (23rd).

Of his 1,578 snaps at Miami, 1,572 were at left tackle. He’s a mountain of a man in terms of height, weight and length (but has tiny hands). He’s a giant ball of upside but, as was noted with Burke, the Packers haven’t shown a desire to draft super-tall linemen. His slow 40 time won’t help.

Isaiah World, Oregon

Oregon offensive lineman Isaiah World, right, congratulates Brock Thomas after win over Wisconsin. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Height and weight: 6-foot-5 1/2, 323 pounds. Arms: 34 1/2. 40: DNP. RAS: None.

World spent four seasons at Nevada and his final campaign at Oregon. In total, he started 49 games. All 39 starts during his final three seasons came at left tackle.

World ranked 32nd out of 88 in PFF’s pass-blocking efficiency. He gave up only one sack and was guilty of eight penalties. The career numbers are promising (11 sacks allowed as a freshman and four sacks during his final three seasons) and discouraging (eight penalties in 2025 and 40 in four seasons) all at once. The Ducks averaged 3.2 yards before contact on runs behind him, fourth-best.

World needs some time to develop his game. Unfortunately for him, he tore his ACL in the playoffs, so he’ll wind up missing the offseason, training camp and a considerable chunk of the regular season. He’d be much higher on this list if healthy.

Tristan Leigh, Clemson

Height and weight: 6-foot-4 5/8, 312 pounds. 40: DNP. Arms: 34 3/8. RAS: None.

Leigh entered the starting lineup in 2023, with 32 starts at left tackle and one at right guard during that span. He was a team captain in 2025.

Leigh ranked 21st out of 88 in PFF’s pass-blocking efficiency. He was charged with one sack in 10 games and was guilty of four penalties. SIS does not rank him among its top 24 tackles so there is no run-blocking data. By PFF’s grading, he was not very good.

For his career, he played 2,105 snaps at left tackle and 74 at right guard.

Jayden Williams, Ole Miss

Height and weight: 6-foot-4 1/2, 307 pounds. 40: 5.00. Arms: 33 1/2. RAS: 7.58.

Jayden Williams started 19 games at left tackle from 2022 through 2024 and then all 15 games at right tackle in 2025.

Williams ranked 16th out of 88 in PFF’s pass-blocking efficiency. He was charged with two sacks and only one penalty. Of the 24 tackles ranked by SIS, he was last with 1.2 yards gained before contact and runs behind him.

He played 1,434 snaps at left tackle and 1,072 at right tackle. He might not have the power to fit what Green Bay has morphed into offensively, but the position flexibility is intriguing.

James Neal, Iowa State

Height and weight: 6-foot-4 7/8, 323 pounds. 40: 5.18 40, Arms: 34 1/4. RAS: 7.98.

Neal during his final three seasons started 30 games at left tackle and two at left guard. He started all 13 games in 2023, seven of 14 games in 2024 and all 12 games in 2025.

Neal ranked just 72nd out of 88 in PFF’s pass-blocking efficiency. He was charged with four sacks and was guilty of four penalties. The Cyclones averaged a solid 2.6 yards before contact on runs behind Neal.

Neal played 1,783 snaps at left tackle and 143 at left guard. The pass-protection numbers are poor, but he could provide some versatile depth.

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NFL Draft Previews

Offensive line: Tackles | Guards | Centers | Off the board?

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