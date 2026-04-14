Entering the 2026 NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers appear to be set at the interior spots on the offensive line, with Aaron Banks, Sean Rhyan and Anthony Belton penciled in as the starters.

But what about backups? Darian Kinnard played well last season, but he’s also the only experienced backup at tackle. He can’t be everywhere at once. Focusing on the guards and centers, Jacob Monk has played 57 snaps. Travis Glover played 13 as a rookie and spent last year on injured reserve. Donovan Jennings has played six. John Williams as a seventh-round pick last year played zero while dealing with a back injury.

Here’s a look at the top guard prospects. We bypassed potential first-round picks Olaivavega Ioane and Chase Bisontis, who among the interior blockers have the shortest odds at Fan Duel Sportsbook to be the first blockers off the board.

Pass-protection numbers are from Pro Football Focus and are based on the 88 FBS-level guards in this draft class who played at least 370 pass-protecting snaps. Its pass-blocking efficiency counts sacks, hits and hurries allowed per pass-protecting snap. Run-game numbers are from Sports Info Solutions.

G/T Caleb Tiernan, Northwestern

Height and weight: 6-foot-7 5/8, 323 pounds. Arms: 32 3/8. 40: DNP. RAS: 9.66 RAS as a guard.

Tiernan is an interesting prospect. He’s projected to go off the board somewhere around Green Bay’s spot at No. 54 overall in the second round. The Packers aren’t exactly sticklers for arm length at tackle, but Tiernan’s 32 3/8-inchers might be too short even for them. On the other hand, there aren’t a lot of guards who are his height, either. Plus, he’s got 9-inch hands.

Tiernan started six games at right tackle as a redshirt freshman in 2022 and 38 games at left tackle the last three seasons. He was a second-team All-American in 2025, when he completed a run of 43 consecutive starts.

Among 88 offensive tackles who played at least 340 pass-protecting snaps last season, he ranked 24th in PFF’s pass-blocking efficiency and allowed three sacks. He was guilty of four penalties. Of 24 tackles ranked by SIS, he was 20th with 1.7 yards per carry before contact when run behind.

G Keylan Rutledge, Georgia Tech

Height and weight: 6-foot-3, 3/4 316 pounds. Arms: 33 1/4. 40: 5.05, RAS: 9.53.

Rutledge started 17 games in two seasons at Middle Tennessee State and all 26 games at right guard for the Yellow Jackets. He was a first-team All-American both seasons.

Georgia Tech lineman Keylan Rutledge blocks during National Senior Bowl practice. | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Of 88 guards with 370 pass-protecting reps, Rutledge was sixth in PFF’s pass-blocking efficiency. He did not allow a sack and was penalized five times. According to SIS, he ranked third in the guard class with 3.1 yards before contact per carry on runs right behind him.

Rutledge played 2,969 snaps at right guard and 43 at left guard. The Packers haven’t drafted a guard shorter than 6-foot-4 during the Brian Gutekunst era; it’s hard to believe one-quarter of an inch would take him off their board because he is a dominant player.

G Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon

Height and weight: 6-foot-3 3/4, 316 pounds. Arms: 33 1/4. 40: 5.05 40, RAS: 9.53.

Pregnon spent three years at Wyoming – he didn’t play during the 2020 pandemic season and redshirted in 2021 – two years at USC and his final season at Oregon. He was a first-team All-American in 2025. Of his 51 career starts, 39 were at left guard and the other 12 at right guard (Wyoming, 2022).

Of 88 guards with 370 pass-protecting snaps, he tied for sixth in PFF’s pass-blocking efficiency. He allowed only one sack and five pressures in 15 games. It was the only sack he allowed during his final three seasons. He was only penalized once each of the last two years. Runs directly behind him averaged only 1.6 yards before contact, though those runs typically resulted in a “positive” result, according to SIS.

Pregnon played 2,504 snaps at left guard the last three seasons and 55 at right guard (2025). He might have the biggest hands on Earth at 11 inches – OK, that’s a slight exaggeration, but they help control his man.

G/T Gennings Dunker, Iowa

Height and weight: 6-foot-5, 319 pounds. Arms: 33 5/8. 40: 5.18. RAS: 9.57 RAS as a guard.

Dunker was a three-year starting right tackle for the Hawkeyes. He was second-team all-Big Ten in 2024 and a third-team pick in 2025, when he was a second-team Academic All-American.

Dunker allowed two sacks and 10 total pressures in 2025 and was guilty of three penalties. In the run-first Hawkeyes offense, he was not among our 88 offensive tackles with 342 pass-protecting snaps. Had he, he would have finished 24th in PFF’s pass-blocking efficiency. Runs behind him averaged only 1.3 yards before contact.

All 2,029 snaps the last three seasons came at right tackle, though he did play 170 snaps at the guard positions as a freshman. With his aggressive style, a move to guard will do him good.

G Jalen Farmer, Kentucky

Height and weight: 6-foot-4 7/8, 312 pounds. Arms: 34 1/4. 40: 4.93. RAS: 9.83.

After barely playing in two seasons at Florida, he transferred to Kentucky and started at right guard during his final two seasons.

Of 88 guards with 370 pass-protecting reps, he was a disappointing 50th in PFF’s pass-blocking efficiency. He allowed three sacks. On the bright side, he cut his penalty count from six to one. Runs directly behind him averaged 2.2 yards per carry.

All 1,637 career snaps on the line came at right guard. With elite physical tools and an aggressive demeanor, his best days are ahead.

G Billy Schrauth, Notre Dame

Offensive lineman Billy Schrauth, right, goes through drills at the Notre Dame pro day. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Height and weight: 6-foot-4 3/4, 310 pounds. Arms: 33 1/8. 40: DNP. RAS: None.

Schrauth went to high school at St. Mary’s Springs in Fond du Lac, was a four-star recruit and the No. 2 recruit in Wisconsin. After redshirting in 2022, he started 22 games the next three seasons, with 16 at left guard and six at right guard. In 2025, he started the first seven games at left guard before a season-ending MCL sprain. He was a second-team All-American, anyway.

Because of the injury, he did not play enough snaps to be in our rankings. He would have tied for third in PFF’s pass-blocking efficiency. He did not allow a sack and was penalized only once. Runs behind him averaged 3.0 yards before contact, fourth-best among guards.

The big question will be durability after missing time following ankle surgery in 2023 and the knee in 2025.

G/T Logan Taylor, Boston College

Height and weight: 6-foot-6 3/4, 314 pounds. Arms: 34 3/8. 40: 5.19. RAS: 9.20.

Taylor started 10 games at tackle (nine at left tackle) for Virginia in 2022. He transferred to Boston College for his final three seasons. He started 13 games at left tackle in 2023, 11 games at left guard in 2024 and eight games at right guard, three at left tackle and one at right tackle in 2025, when he was second-team all-ACC.

Of 88 guards with 370 pass-protecting reps, he ranked just 76th in PFF’s pass-blocking efficiency. He allowed five sacks and was penalized six times in 2025, a sharp downturn from zero sacks and five penalties in 2024, though being shuffled around probably didn’t help. Runs directly behind him averaged 1.8 yards before contact.

Taylor has size – including huge hands – athleticism and versatility, all of which the Packers covet. If he can harness it all, he’s got a chance to be really good.

G Febechi Nwaiwu, Oklahoma

Height and weight: 6-foot-4 1/4, 319 pounds. Arms: 34 1/2. 40: 5.32., RAS: 6.04

A Freshman All-American at North Texas, Nwaiwu spent his final two seasons at Oklahoma, where he started 24 games at right guard and two games at center. He was second-team all-SEC in 2025.

Of 88 guards with 370 pass-protecting reps, he finished first in PFF’s pass-blocking efficiency. He went from allowing four sacks and 16 pressures with four penalties in 2024 to zero sacks, two pressures and one penalty in 2025. Runs directly behind him averaged 2.2 yards before contact.

Of his 3,321 career snaps, 2,972 came at right guard, but he played 70 snaps at left guard, 144 at center and 135 at right tackle. He’s a below-average athlete but the Packers do love versatility and pass-protecting linemen.

G/T Kage Casey

Height and weight: 6-foot-5 5/8, 310 pounds. Arms: 32 3/4. 40: 5.20. RAS: 6.89 as a guard.

Casey started 41 games at left tackle during his final three seasons. He was all-conference all three seasons and a second-team All-American in 2024.

Of 88 offensive tackles who played at least 338 pass-protecting snaps, Casey ranked eighth in PFF’s pass-blocking efficiency. He allowed four sacks and only 10 pressures, which is great, but he allowed zero sacks and six pressures in 2024. Runs directly behind him averaged a robust 3.2 yards before contact.

Casey played 2,670 snaps at left tackle during his final three seasons. He did play 38 snaps at right tackle in 2022. Arm length probably will necessitate a move to guard, which he did some of at the Senior Bowl but would be a work in progress.

G/T Carver Willis, Washington

Kaytron Allen (11) of Penn State runs the ball behind offensive lineman Carver Willis at Senior Bowl practice. | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Height and weight: 6-foot-5, 303 pounds. Arms: 32 7/8. 40: 5.11. RAS: 7.93 as a guard.

Willis spent five seasons at Kansas State, where he started 18 games at right tackle during his final two seasons. He transferred to Washington for his final season and started all 10 appearances at left tackle to earn an honorable mention on the all-Big Ten team.

PFF charged with two sacks and he was guilty of four penalties. Had he played enough snaps to qualify in our rankings, he would have finished 77th in PFF’s pass-blocking efficiency. Runs directly behind him averaged 2.9 yards before contact, an excellent number.

In five seasons, he played 1,217 snaps at right tackle and 639 at left tackle. Shorter-than-desired arms could send him to guard, but he’s got the potential to be, at least, an athletic, versatile backup.

G Keagen Trost, Missouri

Height and weight: 6-foot-4 5/8, 311 pounds. Arms: 32 3/8. 40: DNP. RAS: None.

Trost enters the NFL after earning second-team All-American honors as a seventh-year senior. He spent one season at Morgan State, four seasons at Indiana State and one season at Wake Forest before finishing at Missouri.

Among 88 tackles with 342 pass-protecting snaps, Trost finished second in PFF’s pass-blocking efficiency. He allowed one sack and seven pressures, a vast improvement over his two sacks and 19 pressures at Wake Forest. Runs directly behind him averaged 2.1 yards before contact.

His 2,839 career snaps include 2,077 at right tackle, 649 at left tackle and 75 at right guard. With short arms, guard will be his destination. He’ll turn 25 on Tax Day.

G Micah Morris, Georgia

Height and weight: 6-foot-5 1/4, 334 pounds. Arms: 33 3/4. 40: 5.09. RAS: 9.96.

Morris started five games at right guard in 2024 and all 14 games at left guard in 2025.

Of 88 guards with 370 pass-protecting reps, he tied for third in PFF’s pass-blocking efficiency. He did not allow a sack and was penalized three times. In fact, in just over 900 career pass-protecting snaps, he did not allow a sack. Runs directly behind him averaged 2.0 yards before contact.

Morris played 1,313 snaps at left guard and 334 at right guard. He also played 19 snaps at left tackle in 2023. With an elite Relative Athletic Score and pass-protection numbers, this “Freaks List” player he’s an intriguing prospect based on his final season.

G Josh Gesky, Illinois

Height and weight: 6-foot-5 1/8, 308 pounds. Arms: 33. 40: 5.03. RAS: 9.62.

Gesky was an honorable mention on the all-Big Ten team each of his final three seasons. He started all 26 games at left guard the past two seasons. He played much heavier in 2025 than he showed up at pro day.

Of 88 guards with 370 pass-protecting reps, Gesky was 27th in PFF’s pass-blocking efficiency. He allowed only one sack and was penalized once in 2025. Runs directly behind him averaged an excellent 2.7 yards before contact.

Gesky played 2,070 snaps at left guard and 103 at right guard (all in 2023). His excellent pro day led to a predraft visit with the Packers.

G Fernando Carmona, Arkansas

Height and weight: 6-foot-4 5/8, 316 pounds. Arms: 32 3/4. 40: 5.22. RAS: 7.59.

Carmona was a two-year starting left tackle at San Jose State before transferring to Arkansas and starting at left tackle in 2024. In 2025, he made the move to left guard and was second-team all-SEC. His 49 career starts include 37 at tackle and 12 at guard.

Of 88 guards with 370 pass-protecting reps, he tied for 47th in PFF’s pass-blocking efficiency. PFF charged him with one sack and 16 pressures, much better than the five sacks he allowed at tackle the previous season. Runs behind him averaged a feeble 1.2 yards before contact.

Carmona played 2,480 snaps at left tackle and 790 at left guard. He was guilty of 29 penalties in his career, though. Maybe additional experience – he played just a half-season of high school football – will help.

G Jeremiah Wright, Auburn

Height and weight: 6-foot-5 1/8, 331 pounds. Arms: 33 1/2. 40: DNP. RAS: None.

In 2020, Wright was a defensive lineman. After sitting out the 2021 season with a torn ACL, Wright moved to guard. He started one game in 2022, and zero in 2023 before getting the nod in 24 games the past two seasons.

Of 88 guards with 370 pass-protecting reps, Wright was 85th in PFF’s pass-blocking efficiency. He allowed five sacks and was guilty of three penalties. Runs behind him averaged only 1.8 yards before contact.

He played 1,716 snaps at guard and 231 at left guard. He plays with the aggression of a defensive lineman; he’ll need to be coached up.

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