NFL Draft Preview: These Bigger Receivers Could Provide Big Impact

The NFL Draft is never about only the upcoming season.

The Green Bay Packers will enter the 2026 season without a care in the world at receiver. With Christian Watson, Jayden Reed, Matthew Golden, Savion Williams and Skyy Moore, the Packers have a strong quintet.

However, only Golden and Williams are under contract for 2027. Given the astronomical price tags for competent veteran receivers – see Romeo Doubs as Exhibit A – general manager Brian Gutekunst might be looking to add another young, talented receiver in next week’s draft.

Here is our ranking of the top receiver prospects. As a reminder, the Packers do not draft receivers who are too short or too light . With Reid and Golden atop the depth chart, it’s more likely than not that Green Bay will be looking for a receiver in the mold of Doubs and Wicks (or larger), a reality we leaned into with this list. As another reminder, the Packers don’t have a first-round pick, so the top receiver prospects are not listed here.

(Data on drops and YAC are from Pro Football Focus and based on the 100 FBS-level receivers in this draft class who were targeted at least 57 times. Broken-tackle data is from Sports Info Solutions and based on its top 52 receiver prospects).

Germie Bernard, Alabama

Height and weight: 6-foot-1 1/4, 206 pounds. 40: 4.48. Hands: 9 7/8. RAS: 9.06.

Germie Bernard followed coach Kalen DeBoer from Washington to Alabama. He went from 34 catches for 419 with Washington in 2023 to 50 catches for 794 yards in 2024 and 64 catches for 862 yards and a career-high seven touchdowns in 2025.

Bernard ranked sixth out of 100 with a 1.4 drop percentage (one drop) and 25th in YAC per catch (6.2), according to PFF, and he caught 5-of-14 (35.7 percent) in contested-catch situations and 5-of—18 (27.8 percent) on passes thrown 20-plus yards downfield. According to SIS, he was 14th out of 52 with 0.27 broken/missed tackles per reception.

Bernard is fast and fearless. His big hands show up with the drop percentage. He doesn’t have elite speed – the deep success wasn’t there – but he’s fast enough. The coaches will love his blocking.

De’Zhaun Stribling, Mississippi

Height and weight: 6-foot-2 1/4, 207 pounds. 40: 4.36. Hands: 10. RAS: 9.57.

Between two seasons at Washington State, two at Oklahoma State and one at Ole Miss, Stribling caught 216 passes for 2,964 yards and 23 touchdowns. As a fifth-year senior, he caught 55 passes for 811 yards and six touchdowns.

Stribling ranked out ninth out of 100 with a 1.8 drop percentage (one drop) and eighth in YAC per catch (7.3), according to PFF, and he caught 8-of-18 (44.4 percent) in contested-catch situations and 5-of-10 (50.0 percent) on passes thrown 20-plus yards downfield. According to SIS, he was 13th out of 52 with 0.27 broken/missed tackles per reception.

Longtime NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay compared him to Doubs but with better speed. He’s got big, strong hands and a desire to block. All of the numbers listed above are excellent, and he’s probably got more to give in the deep game.

Malachi Fields, Notre Dame

Notre Dame wide receiver Malachi Fields, left, catches a pass and runs the ball for a touchdown against Purdue. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Height and weight: 6-foot-4 1/2, 218 pounds. 40: 4.61. Hands: 9. RAS: 7.49.

After four seasons at Virginia that included 58 catches in 2023 and 55 in 2024, he transferred to Notre Dame for his final season. He caught only 36 passes but for 630 yards (17.5 average) and five touchdowns.

Fields ranked 19th with a 2.7 drop percentage (one drop) and 41st in YAC per catch (5.3), according to PFF, and he caught 11-of-23 (47.8 percent) in contested-catch situations and 8-of-23 (34.8 percent) on passes thrown 20-plus yards downfield. According to SIS, he was 22nd with 0.22 broken/missed tackles per reception.

Fields is going to be borderline when it comes to his 40 time, but the coaches will love his ability to catch the ball and desire to block. Doubs and Wicks were good blockers; they’ll be missed from that regard.

Chris Bell, Louisville

Height and weight: 6-foot-1 7/8, 222 pounds. 40: DNP. Hands: 10. RAS: None.

Bell steadily put up better production throughout his four seasons, topping out at 72 receptions for 917 yards and six touchdowns as a senior. He was first-team all-ACC. He would have topped 1,000 receiving yards if not for a torn ACL that sidelined him for the final two games and, obviously, the predraft process. Bell hopes to be ready for the start of training camp but that’s probably overly ambitious.

Bell ranked 35th with a 4.0 drop percentage (three drops) and 44th in YAC per catch (5.2), according to PFF, and he caught 4-of-11 passes thrown 20-plus yards downfield. He was guilty of a rather alarming six penalties. According to SIS, he was 43rd with 0.14 broken/missed tackles per reception.

His weight (going over the middle and as a blocker) and hand size (low drop percentage) would make him an appealing target for the Packers. The knee injury complicates things, though. How quickly can a rookie receiver make an impact if he misses the entire offseason and perhaps all of training camp?

Elijah Sarratt, Indiana

Indiana's Elijah Sarratt (13) catches a touchdown pass against Michigan State. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Height and weight: 6-foot-2 1/2, 207 pounds. 40: 4.53. Hands: 10. RAS: 6.30.

Sarratt was one of the Hoosiers who followed coach Curt Cignetti from James Madison to Indiana. He scored 23 touchdowns in two seasons at Indiana, highlighted by 65 catches for 830 yards and 15 touchdowns for the national champions to earn second-team all-conference.

Sarratt ranked 39th out of 100 with a 4.5 drop percentage (three drops) and 56th in YAC per catch (4.8), according to PFF, and he caught 12-of-30 (40.0 percent) in contested-catch situations and 7-of-11 (a superb 63.6 percent) on passes thrown 20-plus yards downfield. According to SIS, he was 27th out of 52 with 0.19 broken/missed tackles per reception.

Sarratt is a sure-handed, physical receiver. While he lacks athletic juice, he is an excellent route runner who knows how to get open and catches anything in the area. Given how he plays in the passing game, it’s not a surprise he’s a good blocker, too. There’s some later-career Jordy Nelson in his game with his red-zone and back-shoulder prowess.

Ted Hurst, Georgia State

Height and weight: 6-foot-3 7/8, 206 pounds. 40: 4.42. Hands: 9 3/4. RAS: 9.90.

After two seasons at Valdosta State, Hurst really blossomed at Georgia State with 56 catches for 961 yards (17.2 average) and nine touchdowns in 2024 and 71 receptions for 1,004 yards (14.1 average) and six touchdowns in 2025.

Hurst ranked 81st out of 100 with a 9.0 drop percentage (seven drops) and 41st in YAC per catch (5.3), according to PFF, and he caught 16-of-27 (59.3 percent) in contested-catch situations and 11-of-27 (42.3 percent) on passes thrown 20-plus yards downfield. According to SIS, he was eighth out of 52 with 0.31 broken/missed tackles per reception.

Hurst is fast and tall with big hands. The contested-catch numbers are excellent, because that’s where an NFL receiver makes his money. Yes, the numbers are against lesser competition but it’s also with a lesser supporting cast. He’ll need to catch better and block better.

Bryce Lance, North Dakota State

Height and weight: 6-foot-3 3/8, 204, pounds. 40: 4.34. Hands: 9 3/8. RAS: 9.95.

The brother of quarterback Trey Lance, who also starred at North Dakota State but was a bust in the NFL, Bryce Lance caught one pass during his first two seasons but exploded with 75 receptions for 1,071 yards (14.3 average) and 17 touchdowns in 2024 and 51 passes for 1,079 yards (21.2 average) and eight touchdowns in 2025, when he was a first-team FCS All-American.

Our rankings are based on FBS-level receivers, and Lance was an FCS player. So, by the pure numbers, he had three drops (5.6 percent) and averaged 6.7 yards after the catch. He caught 8-of-12 in contested-catch situations (66.7 percent). On deep passes, he caught 16-of-21, a ridiculous 76.2 percent coming from the combination of his talent, having an NFL-caliber quarterback and beating lesser competition.

He’s a good blocker but not as good as Christian Watson when he came out of NDSU.

Chris Brazzell II

Height and weight: 6-foot-4, 198 pounds. 40: 4.37. Hands: 9. RAS: None.

Brazzell had a terrific senior season. He was first-team all-SEC and earned some All-American accolades after catching 62 passes for 1,017 yards (16.4 average) and nine touchdowns.

He ranked 26th out of 100 with a 3.2 drop percentage (two drops) and 81st in YAC per catch (4.0), according to PFF, and he caught 7-of-17 (41.2 percent) in contested-catch situations and 13-of-23 (56.5 percent) on passes thrown 20-plus yards downfield. According to SIS, he was 37th out of 52 with 0.16 broken/missed tackles per reception.

Brazzell is the quintessential deep threat with size and speed to get deep. He was fourth in the draft class in deep catches and 13th in deep-catch percentage. He went from six drops in 2024 to two in 2025. He’s a better route runner than you might expect, but the coaches won’t like his effort as a blocker. He’s got small hands, which the Packers typically don’t like.

Ja’Kobi Lane, USC

USC receiver Ja'Kobi Lane makes a catch in the end zone during Senior Bowl practice. | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Height and weight: 6-foot-4 3/8, 200 pounds. 40: 4.47. Hands: 10 1/2. RAS: 9.39.

Lane had a breakout sophomore season in 2024, when he caught 43 passes and scored 12 touchdowns. He was more productive in 2025 with 49 catches for 745 yards (15.2 average) but was down to four touchdowns.

Lane ranked 68th out of 100 with a 7.5 drop percentage (four drops) and 56th in YAC per catch (4.8), according to PFF, and he caught 10-of-23 (43.5 percent) in contested-catch situations and 6-of-15 (40.0 percent) on passes thrown 20-plus yards downfield. According to SIS, he was 21st out of 52 with 0.22 broken/missed tackles per reception.

Lane is tall with long arms and huge hands, which should make him a dynamic red-zone threat. He’s got to get more physical, whether that’s blocking (at least he tries), getting open or making something happen after the catch.

Josh Cameron, Baylor

Height and weight: 6-foot-1 1/2, 220 pounds. 40: DNP. Hands: 10 1/4. RAS: None.

Cameron went from walk-on to four-year producer for the Bears. After catching 52 passes and scoring 10 touchdowns in 2024, he caught 69 passes for 872 yards (12.6 average) and nine touchdowns in 2025 to earn first-team all-conference.

Cameron ranked fifth out of 100 with a 1.4 drop percentage (one drop) and 56th in YAC per catch (4.8), according to PFF, and he caught 16-of-27 (59.3 percent) in contested-catch situations and just 3-of-9 (33.3 percent) on passes thrown 20-plus yards downfield. According to SIS, he was 29th out of 52 with 0.19 broken/missed tackles per reception.

With the build of a running back, Cameron isn’t just a productive receiver with a big frame and big hands. He averaged 14.0 yards per punt return in three seasons, including 20.7 in 2024, when he was an All-American. He never scored a touchdown, so it was simply an abundance of explosive runbacks. For that return ability, you’d expect more from him after the catch. He’ll help in the run game.

Kendrick Law, Kentucky

Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Kendrick Law (1) made a leaping catch against Tennessee Tech. | Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Height and weight: 5-foot-11 3/8, 203 pounds. 40: 4.45. Hands: 9 5/8. RAS: 9.60.

Law caught 33 passes in three seasons at Alabama but used an expanded role at Kentucky to catch 53 passes for 540 yards (10.2 average) and three touchdowns in 2025.

Law ranked 12th out of 100 with a 1.9 drop percentage (one drop) and first in YAC per catch (9.5), according to PFF. He was only given two contested-catch chances (and caught them both) and was 1-of-5 on deep passes. According to SIS, he was seventh out of 52 with 0.32 broken/missed tackles per reception.

He is a run-after-catch player; his average depth of target was 3.4 yards – second-shortest in the draft class. He had modest success with a 22.9-yard average on kickoff returns. He is the only draft-worthy receiver shorter than 6-foot who weighs 200-plus pounds.

Colbie Young, Georgia

Height and weight: 6-foot-4 3/4, 218 pounds. 40: 4.49. Hands: 9 1/2. RAS: 9.01.

Young caught 116 passes between two seasons at Miami and two seasons at Georgia. He caught 47 passes for 563 yards (12.0 average) and five touchdowns but played in only 13 games for the Bulldogs. He was suspended in 2024 due to off-the-field allegations, though charges were dropped, and a broken leg limited him to eight games in 2025, when he caught 26 passes for 358 yards and one touchdown.

Had he been targeted enough to qualify for our rankings, he would have ranked 63rd out of 100 with a 7.1 drop percentage (two drops) and 21st in YAC per catch (6.4), according to PFF, and he caught 2-of-3 (66.7 percent) in contested-catch situations and 3-of-8 (37.5 percent) on passes thrown 20-plus yards downfield. According to SIS, he was first out of 52 with 0.46 broken/missed tackles per reception.

There aren’t many receivers as elusive after the catch as Young. His career success rate on contested catches was 57.1 percent. He’s a good blocker, too. The off-the-field allegations will have to be checked into, but he’d be a lot higher draft pick had he played more the last two seasons.

Caleb Douglas, Texas Tech

Height and weight: 6-foot-3 3/4, 206 pounds. 40: 4.39. Hands: 10 1/8. RAS: 9.50.

After catching 21 passes in two seasons at Florida, he caught 60 passes for 877 yards and six touchdowns in 2024 and 54 passes for 846 yards (15.7 average) and seven touchdowns in 2025.

Douglas ranked a woeful 93rd out of 100 with an 11.5 drop percentage (seven drops) and 37th in YAC per catch (5.4), according to PFF, and he caught 6-of-17 (35.3 percent) in contested-catch situations and 12-of-28 (42.9 percent) on passes thrown 20-plus yards downfield. According to SIS, he was 44th out of 52 with 0.13 broken/missed tackles per reception.

Douglas went from three drops in 2024 to seven in 2025. He’ll need to get stronger as a blocker – the effort is there – and in contested-catch situations, but he’s a legit deep threat because of his size and athleticism. His quarterback at Texas Tech had a predraft visit with Green Bay, providing an opportunity for some added intel.

Dillon Bell, Georgia

Height and weight: 6-foot 3/4, 209 pounds. 40: 4.50. Hands: 9 1/2. RAS: 9.40.

Bell had at least 20 catches in all four seasons, finishing with 27 catches for 268 yards (9.9 average) and two touchdowns as a senior. Along with 119 career catches, he carried the ball 51 times for 373 yards (6.4 average) and five touchdowns.

Had Bell gotten enough targets, he would have ranked 60th with a 6.9 drop percentage (two drops) and 44th in YAC per catch (5.2), according to PFF, and he caught 4-of-7 (57.1 percent) in contested-catch situations and 2-of-9 (22.2 percent) on passes thrown 20-plus yards downfield. According to SIS, he was 50th out of 52 with 0.07 broken/missed tackles per reception.

He’s not tall and he’s not fast, but he’s got good size. For as good as he was as a ball-carrier, the YAC numbers are underwhelming. He’s a tantalizing talent, though, as a potential gadget player.

Anthony Smith, Eastern Kentucky

Height and weight: 6-foot-2 1/4, 197 pounds. 40: 4.40. Hands: 8 3/4. RAS: 9.20.

Smith caught 13 passes in four seasons at North Carolina State At East Carolina, he caught 41 passes for 799 yards (19.5 average) and six touchdowns in 2024 and 64 passes for 1,053 yards (16.5 average) and seven touchdowns in 2025.

Smith ranked 77th out of 100 with an 8.6 drop percentage (six drops) and 28th in YAC per catch (5.9), according to PFF, and he caught 9-of-22 (40.9 percent) in contested-catch situations and 11-of-31 (35.5 percent) on passes thrown 20-plus yards downfield.

The Packers will host Anthony Smith on a predraft visit, as reported by @TomSilverstein. He used his speed to make a lot of big plays the last two seasons. Here's his story. ⬇️https://t.co/WZcusjWf3m — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) April 6, 2026

Like so many other prospects, Smith is tall and fast but needs to get stronger to win at the catch point and as a blocker. Small hands and body-catching led to the drops. He is a legit deep threat, though.

Jeff Caldwell, Cincinnati

Height and weight: 6-foot-5 3/8, 216 pounds. 40: 4.31. Hands: 9 3/4. RAS: 9.99.

After four seasons at Lindenwood, where he averaged 18.7 yards per catch in 2023 and 19.5 in 2024, Caldwell transferred to Cincinnati for his final season and caught 32 passes for 478 yards (14.9 average) and three touchdowns.

Caldwell ranked 77th out of 100 with an 8.6 drop percentage (three drops) and 87th in YAC per catch (3.7), according to PFF, and he caught 5-of-13 (38.5 percent) in contested-catch situations and 5-of-16 (31.3 percent) on passes thrown 20-plus yards downfield. According to SIS, he was fifth out of 52 with 0.34 broken/missed tackles per reception.

He’s tall, fast and has big hands. He dropped too many passes, though, and wasn’t good enough in contested-catch situations.

J. Michael Sturdivant, Florida

Height and weight: 6-foot-2 7/8, 207 pounds. 40: 4.40. Hands: 9 1/2. RAS: 9.96.

Sturdivant spent two seasons at Cal, two at UCLA and his final season at Florida. While some players put up better production as the years go by, Sturdivant went from 65 catches as a redshirt freshman at Cal in 2022 to 36 in 2023, 22 in 2024 and 27 in 2025. With the Gators, he averaged 15.0 yards per catch and scored three touchdowns.

Had he been targeted enough for our rankings, he would have been 33rd out of 100 with a 3.8 drop percentage (one drop) and 53rd in YAC per catch (4.9), according to PFF, and he caught 5-of-8 (62.5 percent) in contested-catch situations and 4-of-13 (30.8 percent) on passes thrown 20-plus yards downfield. According to SIS, he was 28th out of 52 with 0.19 broken/missed tackles per reception.

Sturdivant is another tall, fast receiver who needs to get stronger to maximize his talent. He’ll have to improve his blocking to have a shot.

Chase Roberts, BYU

Height and weight: 6-foot-3 1/4, 204 pounds. 40: 4.56. Hands: 9 3/4. RAS: 7.83.

Roberts redshirted in 2021, then caught 170 passes during his final four seasons. He steadily ramped up his production and capped his career with 54 catches for 802 yards (14.9 average) and six touchdowns in 2025.

Roberts ranked 97th out of 100 with a 12.9 drop percentage (eight drops) and 63rd in YAC per catch (4.6), according to PFF, and he caught 9-of-17 (52.9 percent) in contested-catch situations and 4-of-17 (23.5 percent) on passes thrown 20-plus yards downfield. According to SIS, he was 46th out of 52 with 0.11 broken/missed tackles per reception.

Roberts went from three drops in 2024 to eight in 2025. If he doesn’t get that corrected and improve his blocking, he doesn’t stand much of a chance, no matter how good his route-running.

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