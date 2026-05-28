Packers’ Betting Odds Change Amid Uncertainty Regarding Josh Jacobs

How important is Josh Jacobs to the Green Bay Packers?

Following the arrest of Jacobs and the uncertainty over his availability for the upcoming season, FanDuel Sportsbook updated its NFL odds .

Wins: When FanDuel released its opening win totals , Green Bay’s over/under was set at 10.5 wins. That’s down to 9.5.

Playoffs: Green Bay remains a favorite to reach the playoffs following a minor adjustment. The Packers had been -132 to qualify for the postseason. Now, they’re -120. What does that mean in non-betting lingo? By implied probability, the Packers had a 56.9 percent chance of reaching the postseason. Now, it’s 54.5 percent.

In both cases, the Packers have the sixth-best odds to reach the playoffs among NFC teams.

NFC North: Last week , the Lions were the favorites to go from worst to first in the division with +160 odds to win the NFC North, with Green Bay (+230), Chicago (+320) and Minnesota (+500) in close pursuit. Now, the Lions are +150, the Packers are +250 and the Bears and Vikings are unchanged.

By implied probability, the Packers went from a 30.3 percent chance of winning the division to 28.6 percent.

Super Bowl: Green Bay’s odds of winning the Lombardi Trophy have gotten longer throughout the offseason. They opened at +1300 , the fifth-shortest odds at FanDuel. After the NFL Draft, they moved to +2000 . Now, they are +2200, tied for the 13th-shortest odds.

In the NFC North, the Lions are +1800 to win the Super Bowl, the Bears are +2500 and the Vikings are +4000.

Individual games: FanDuel has lines posted for Week 1 and other big games. Those individual lines did not change, with Green Bay a 1.5-point favorite at Minnesota for Week 1 but a 4.5-point underdog for Thanksgiving Eve at the Rams and a 1.5-point underdog for Christmas at the Bears.

No Impact Elsewhere

Nothing has changed at DraftKings , where Green Bay’s over/under remains 10.5 wins. All of the individual game lines are unchanged, with the Packers being favorites in each of the first six games:

Week 1: at Minnesota Vikings – Packers by 1.5.

Week 2: at New York Jets – Packers by 6.5.

Week 3: Atlanta Falcons – Packers by 7.5.

Week 4: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Packers by 1.5.

Week 5: Chicago Bears – Packers by 3.

Week 6: Dallas Cowboys – Packers by 3.

The Packers are 1.5-point underdogs at Detroit in Week 7. Individually, the Packers are favorites in 13 games. They are underdogs in road games against the Lions, Patriots, Rams and Bears.

At BetMGM , the oddsmakers remain bullish on the Packers. In fact, no odds have changed for Green Bay. It is +1500 to win the Super Bowl, tied for the fifth-shortest odds with the Lions and behind only the Rams (+800), Seahawks (+950), Ravens (+1000) and Bills (+1000).

In the NFC North, the Lions are the choice at +175, followed by the Packers at +210, Bears at +325 and Vikings at +525.

Green Bay remains a 1.5-point favorite against the Vikings for Week 1.

NFL Week 1 spreads at @BetMGM



Wednesday

Seahawks -4.5 vs. Patriot



Thursday

Rams -2.5 vs. 49ers



Sunday

Bears -2.5 at Panthers

Jaguars -7.5 vs. Browns

Bengals -3.5 vs. Buccaneers

Ravens -3.5 at Colts

Steelers -2.5 vs. Falcons

Bills -1.5 at Texans

Titans -2.5 vs. Jets

Lions -7… — John Ewing (@johnewing) May 15, 2026

With 108 days until the season kicks off with a border battle in Minneapolis, the next stage of the offseason began this week with the start of organized team activities. With three weeks of OTAs and the minicamp, the team will have four weeks on the field before the break until training camp.

Before hitting the field, coach Matt LaFleur and his staff took time “zeroing in” on the “foundational pieces” of the offense.

“We took a long deep dive of just basically everything we’ve done over the course of seven years in the run game, in the pass game, in the screen game,” he said. “We got rid of some stuff that you think is effective, but when you watch it, it’s not quite what you may have thought it was. So, it’s been a fun offseason, in that regard, just diving through all the tape.

“Certainly, there’s things from around the league that you study and then that you want to try to implement, but I think just really taking a deep dive on who we want to be. And one of the things that we continue to talk about with our team, regardless of scheme in all three phases, it’s just the style of play. What is it going to look like when you turn on the tape? You can take scheme out of that. Just your effort to the ball, guys flying around playing physical. So, that’s what we’re trying to develop right now.”

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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