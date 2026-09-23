Packers-Falcons Final Injury Report: So Much for Being Gametime Decision

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers listed four players as out for Thursday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons, including left guard Aaron Banks.

Banks, the team’s $77 million starter, was inactive for Week 1 with a knee injury and missed the second half and overtime of Sunday’s win against the Jets with a toe injury.

The Packers did not practice this week; he would not have practiced, anyway.

“Well, we’ll give it up to gametime,” coach Matt LaFleur said on Tuesday.

So much for gametime.

The Packers replaced Banks with Donovan Jennings the first two games. Whether they’ll go that route again is anyone’s guess. Fifth-round rookie Jager Burton is the other option; he played down the stretch against the Jets after Jennings was hurt, as well.

“Potentially,” LaFleur said when asked about Burton, “but we’re also trying to build the continuity of the five guys up front. So ,I think there’s a little bit of a double-edged sword right there. Yeah, you want to get those guys reps and get that experience and let them play through some growing pains that most young players have. But with our situation as it is right now, I would expect him to end up having to play some football for us.”

The Packers listed four players as out. Receiver Jayden Reed won’t play due to the neck injury sustained on the second snap against the Jets, right tackle Zach Bako-Bewele won’t play due to the season-ending knee injury sustained on the third snap against the Jets and Warren Brinson will miss his third consecutive game with the knee injury sustained in the preseason.

Bako-Bewele presumably will be placed on injured reserve on Thursday, when the team announces its practice-squad elevations. Reed could wind up on injured reserve, too, though the team might wait to get a better handle on his short- and long-term outlook.

“He’s a juice guy, and we put a lot on his plate,” LaFleur said. “So, not having him available, I think we saw some of the effects of that last season when he came back, and just the complexity it can put into our offense. So ,that’s something that we just have to adjust to, and I do feel confident that we have some guys capable of fulfilling a lot of the things that he did.”

Defensive tackles Javon Hargrave and Anthony Campbell are questionable. Both players would have been limited participation at practice. Officially, Hargrave remains in the concussion protocol.

Among the players with no injury designation are offensive lineman Anthony Belton, who will replace Bako-Bewele.

“I thought he did a nice job” against the Jets, offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said on Tuesday. “Obviously, we kept him over there [at right tackle]. I didn’t want to say that we knew this would happen, but just in case and, unfortunately, it did happen, and he stepped in and did a nice job. Expecting him to just anchor down the right side and do a great job.”

Also off the final injury report is Edgerrin Cooper, who would have been limited this week with a shoulder injury. Cooper is off to a sensational start to the season. He’s tied for the team lead with 15 tackles, is first with five tackles for losses and is second with two sacks.

“That’s the type of player I want to be,” he said on Tuesday. “I want to be able to be used in all types of situations. So for me to be great at that, I’ve got to practice that. So they just made sure I got involved, and if that situation comes up, it’s not new to me.”

For the Falcons, defensive end Samson Ebukam is out with a hamstring injury. He played in two games with one start and has a half-sack but an impressive four quarterback hits.

So, not only will they be without one of their better pass rushers, their top cornerback, A.J. Terrell, was placed on injured reserve this week.

Packers Final Injury Report

Out: RT Zach Bako-Bewele (knee), LG Aaron Banks (knee/toe), DT Warren Brinson (calf), WR Jayden Reed (neck).

Limited participation: DT Anthony Campbell (ankle), DT Javon Hargrave (knee/concussion).

No injury designation: CB Brandon Cisse (teeth), WR Bo Melton (hamstring), CB Benjamin St-Juste (hamstring), LB Edgerrin Cooper (shoulder), G Donovan Jennings (hand), RT Anthony Belton (elbow).

Falcons Final Injury Report

Out: DE Samson Ebukam (hamstring).

Questionable: CB Billy Bowman (Achilles).

Full participation: DE Brandon Dorlus (thumb), DT LaCale London (hip), TE Nick Muse (shoulder), QB Michael Penix (knee), RB Brian Robinson (ankle), QB Tua Tagovailoa (oblique), RT Jawaan Taylor (rib).

Injured reserve: CB A.J. Terrell (groin).

Why are the Packers struggling? It's a real mystery. (See link in the replies.) pic.twitter.com/f148wFwDwz — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) September 22, 2026

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