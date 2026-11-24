GREEN BAY, Wis. – After a comeback more than 11 months in the making, Green Bay Packers superstar Micah Parsons was cleared to return to game action on Monday and will make his season debut on Wednesday against the Rams.

“Yeah, I would say I’m very eager,” Parsons said. “I think there’s been a lot of whitewash noise out there about my injury and my return to play and things about my injury and comparing it, and I just don’t get into those type of things. I just like to stay straightforward and worry about my own process because I know what type of player I am and I know what type of player I’m going to be when I come back.”

He didn’t add any specifics about that noise, though Parsons and Chiefs quarterback Micah Parsons suffered torn ACLs on Dec. 14 of last season. Mahomes was on the field for the start of training camp and has started every game. Parsons didn’t start practicing until three weeks ago and won’t make his season debut until Week 12.

Even Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer took note of Mahomes’ comeback juxtaposed to Parsons’ prolonged recovery.

The latest on Micah Parson's return to the Packers from @JayGlazer pic.twitter.com/IkHwlnUM6q — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 22, 2026

What Glazer inexplicably failed to mention was Parsons also suffered meniscus damage, which kept him off his feet for considerably longer than was the case for Mahomes and Packers tight end Tucker Kraft. They also play completely different positions. Mahomes needs to move, obviously, but not at the same level of frequency, explosiveness or violent change of direction as a pass rusher like Parsons.

Glazer was hardly the first person to compare the comebacks of Parsons and Mahomes. And Glazer’s larger point was how Mahomes had surgery shortly after the injury while Parsons waited, which is the norm.

Adding Fuel to the Fire

Nonetheless, it’s added a bit more fuel to a fire that’s been smoldering, anyway, as weeks have turned into months for a player who is used to crushing every challenge that’s come his way. In a way, it created a mindset of appreciation and gratitude.

“During this ACL process and meniscus and things like that, you really see some stagnant days,” Parsons said. “Like where ‘Damn, I’m not getting better. I’m not really growing as much as I wanted to grow.’ And I went through seasons of hardship, seasons of test, and it challenged me to be a better person, a better man, and really own every day like its own special day.

“I’ve really embraced just being in the building, being around the guys, being around practice and just being present. Ignoring a lot of the outside world and really just dialed in on what’s really in front of me. There’s nothing right now in life that could really faze me, that could really get me out of a good mood, because I’m so rich in life.”

Parsons went on to talk about his “beautiful kids” and “beautiful family,” his teammates, mentors and everyone who has helped him along the way.

They’ve all set him up for this moment. When Parsons steps onto the field at SoFi Stadium, it will have been 346 days since his career changed at Denver.

Parsons knows what’s at stake. It’s a seven-game, make-or-break dash to the playoffs.

“I would say I’m very hungry,” he said. “I think that guys kind of joke on me because last year I just had all this energy and I was coming back with answers, and now I just take it all in. I’m just like whatever. Keisean’s like, ‘Man, I never seen you so calm and timid.’ It’s just because it’s like built up. ‘I don’t want to waste it on you, Keisean. I don’t want all my energy going toward you, arguing with you.

“I’m ready for the games. I think it’s just a lot of that, man. I’m really geeked up and they like, ‘Are you nervous?’ No, I’m just so focused, I’m so locked in on what’s ahead of me. I understand what this game Wednesday means to the organization and myself and what it means for playoffs. And if I can be out there, I want to be out there. I’m excited for any time, because we only got seven more games left, so I want to capitalize on all those if I can.”

Do-or-Die for Packers

Time is running short. The Packers are 6-4, which is a strong record considering how they went 0-5 without him last season. However, the NFC is loaded. The Packers are in last place in the division and clinging to the final spot in the playoff field .

With the addition of Parsons, anything is possible, “as long as we fix the mistakes and not beat ourselves,” he said.

“We’re in this conference where it’s like you have to play perfect. We don’t got the ability of basketball to lose by 40 one night and come win by 30 the next week. That’s not in our future. Every game has to be perfect and what you need is 53 guys that’s going to buy into being perfect.”

That sense of urgency is something Parsons has preached. He’s been an All-Pro. He’s set records. Now that he’s back, his focus is on “the big one” – aka the Super Bowl.

“That was my message to our D-line room. If you looking down at this, there’s seven games. So, that’s like 49 days and you just mark it down by the weeks, right, so that’s seven weeks. In hindsight, that’s such a small time in your life.

“What are you willing to give in that short time period to maximize what we have right here? Because the deadline’s over. There’s no more adding pieces. This is the best we’re going to get. To be honest with you, we’ve got some really good players and we’ve just got to really maximize our potential to do what we want to do.”

The headliner on today's Packers injury report is Micah Parsons, who talked to us today before being cleared or Wednesday against the Rams. ⬇️https://t.co/BO83WngS5a — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) November 24, 2026

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