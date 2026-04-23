Packers NFL Draft Big Board: Top Targets for Every Round

It’s showtime.

The NFL Draft is here, and the Green Bay Packers are ready.

“I usually get to a point last week where I have that kind of feeling of, OK, I feel really good about our board,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said this week. “There’s a bunch of uncontrollables that are going to happen over the next three, four days, but I know we’re prepared to move in whatever direction we need to move in and we’re excited about it.”

Speaking of the board, here’s our best guess at how Gutekunst has it stacked based on the talent of the players and their historic likes and dislikes.

Second Round, No. 52 Overall

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Mike Washington Jr breaks away against Texas A&M. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Running back: Arkansas’ Mike Washington.

With the departure of Emanuel Wilson meaning no clear-cut No. 2 back and with Josh Jacobs not getting any younger, there is a need in the backfield. Washington had a “30” visit. At 6-foot-1 and 223 pounds with 4.33 speed, Washington in 2025 rushed for 1,070 yards and caught 28 passes.

This pick in the second-round might be too rich, but he might not be available in the third.

Receivers: Alabama’s Germie Bernard, Mississippi’s De’Zhaun Stribling.

These two are matches to Romeo Doubs from a height-weight-hands perspective. Bernard is an excellent blocker, which coach Matt LaFleur would appreciate as he moves into a new-look receiver corps. Stribling has a second gear.

Offensive tackles: Arizona State’s Max Iheanachor

Iheanachor had a “30” visit with the Packers, which is interesting because, A, he’s considered a potential first-round pick and, B, he was a college right tackle and that’s Zach Tom’s domain. The Packers didn’t bring him to Green Bay just for you-know-whats and giggles, though.

Guards: Georgia Tech’s Keylan Rutledge, Texas A&M Chase Bistonis, Oregon’s Emmanuel Pregnon.

The Packers don’t need a starting guard, but they could next year if they decide to move on from Aaron Banks. Rutledge has worked at center to broaden his appeal.

Versatile linemen: Northwestern’s Caleb Tiernan, Iowa’s Gennings Dunker.

One of these players would seem to be the more obvious selection if the Packers are looking for linemen. Both were college tackles who project to guards in the NFL.

Defensive tackles: Texas Tech’s Lee Hunter, Georgia’s Christen Miller, Florida’s Caleb Banks, Iowa State’s Domonique Orange.

General manager Brian Gutekunst didn’t hide the idea that the team needed a true nose tackle, though he allowed for the possibility of going with Nazir Stackhouse and Jonathan Ford. Banks (especially) and Miller are the top players but also have injury histories. Banks played in only three games as a senior. At some point in the draft, a player falls enough that the risk-reward pendulum swings toward reward.

Hunter and Miller had “30” visits.

Edge: Missouri’s Zion Young, Illinois’ Gabe Jacas, Penn State’s Dani Dennis-Sutton, Michigan’s Derrick Moore, Auburn’s Keyron Crawford.

Green Bay’s Week 1 depth chart on the edge looks like Lukas Van Ness and Barryn Sorrell as the starters and Collin Oliver and Brenton Cox as the backups. Yeah, that’s an issue. Young and Jacas might require trades up. Young is a stud against the run and Jacas is a prolific pass rusher. Their physical approach would be appreciated. Dennis-Sutton and Moore are three-down players – actually, Dennis-Sutton is a four-down player – and Crawford is a bet on projection.

Cornerbacks: Arizona’s Treydan Stukes, Ohio State’s Davison Igbinosun, Georgia’s Daylen Everette.

If the Packers trade up for anyone, it could be San Diego State’s Chris Johnson, though he’s probably more likely to be picked in the first round than get past No. 40. Stukes barely played any perimeter cornerback but has the size and skill-set to do it. Igbinosun was a penalty machine for most of his college career, though he improved in 2025. Everette has all the tools but might need some seasoning.

Safety: LSU’s A.J. Haulcy.

The Packers don’t need a safety – this will be the only mention of the position in this story – but Haulcy had a “30” visit and was an elite playmaker with 10 interceptions and four forced fumbles in four seasons.

Third Round, No. 84 Overall

Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell II had a predraft visit with the Packers. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Receivers: Louisville’s Chris Bell, Tennessee’s Chris Brazzell II, Georgia State’s Ted Hurst, Notre Dame’s Malachi Fields, Indiana’s Elijah Sarratt, North Dakota State’s Bryce Lance.

The Packers are going to draft a receiver – and probably fairly early – because they have only Matthew Golden and Savion Williams under contract for 2027.

Bell would be an easy second-round pick if not for the torn ACL that is going to seriously stunt his development. Brazzell and Hurst had “30” visits. Those two along with Lance have game-breaking potential. Sarratt is not a game-breaker but with his size and catch radius, he earned the nickname “Waffle House” because he’s always open.

Tight end: Stanford’s Sam Roush

The Packers don’t have a single tight end under contract for 2027. Tucker Kraft almost certainly will get a contract extension, but he could use some help doing the dirty work as he comes off a torn ACL. For teams looking for an old-school tight end who can block and catch, Roush is No. 1.

Offensive tackles: Florida’s Austin Barber, Memphis’ Travis Burke.

Guards: Kentucky’s Jalen Farmer.

Centers: Florida’s Jake Slaughter, Kansas State’s Sam Hecht.

Versatile linemen: Texas A&M’s Trey Zuhn III, Duke’s Brian Parker.

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said he’s happy with the depth on the offensive line. He wasn’t connected to a lie detector, though, so who knows if that’s what he truly believes. There are questions across the board on the offensive line, even if the new starting five is strong.

Who’s the backup at left tackle? At center? Can right tackle Zach Tom return to form after last year’s injury? Darian Kinnard is the only thing close to a proven backup. Zuhn was a starting left tackle who played about two games worth of snaps at center in 2025. Parker was a starting right tackle who opted to play center at the Shrine Bowl.

Of the centers, Slaughter is slightly bigger and more physical than Hecht.

Defensive tackles: Missouri’s Chris McClellan, Texas A&M’s Tyler Onyedim.

Aside from their need at nose tackle, what are the Packers looking for at defensive tackle under new coordinator Jonathan Gannon? Onyedim is the penetrator and McClellan is the physical force. The guess is he’d favor a run-stopper, and that’s McClellan, who at 313 pounds has 34-inch arms and 11-inch hands to control the point of attack.

Edge: Texas Tech’s Romello Height.

Height had a “30” visit with the Packers. At Texas Tech – his fourth school in six seasons – he had 9.5 sacks and 11 tackles for losses in 2025. At 6-foot-2 3/4 and 239 pounds, he has roughly the same skill-set as last year’s fifth-round pick, Collin Oliver. He dropped into coverage 46 times, though.

Cornerbacks: Arkansas’ Julian Neal, Texas’ Malik Muhammad, Washington’s Tacario Bell.

Neal is 6-foot-1 5/8 and 203 pounds. He and Toledo’s Andre Fuller are the only 200-pound cornerbacks in the draft class. The Packers probably will find that appealing. Davis has somehow floated under the radar from a media perspective given he’s 6-foot-3 7/8 and with 33 7/8-inch arms and 4.41 speed. He broke up 16 passes at Arizona in 2023 and intercepted two passes in 2025.

Fourth Round, No. 120 Overall

Southeastern Louisiana defensive lineman Kaleb Proctor had a predraft visit with the Packers. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Quarterbacks: North Dakota State’s Cole Payton, Arkansas’ Taylen Green.

Payton and Green fit the profile in terms of arm strength, athleticism and hand size. If the Packers are looking for a true replacement for Malik Willis, they would be the starting point.

Running backs: Penn State’s Kaytron Allen, Nebraska’s Emmett Johnson, Penn State’s Nichols Singleton.

The Packers don’t like short, small running backs. Allen is 5-foot-11 3/8 and 216 pounds and Singleton is 6-foot 1/4 and 219 pounds. Both were prolific runners; Allen is the more instinctive runner and better in pass protection, and Singleton was the better receiver (102 catches in four seasons) and home-run hitter. Johnson is a little less sand in the pants at 5-foot-10 1/4 and 202 pounds, but he’s got 9 3/4-inch hands and caught 85 passes the last two seasons.

Washington’s Jonah Coleman rushed for 3,054 yards and caught 87 passes but is only 5-foot-8 1/8 (but a rock-solid 220 pounds). At his height, the Packers might not be interested.

Receivers: Georgia’s Colbie Young, Baylor’s Josh Cameron.

There’s a limitless supply of receivers in this draft like Young, who measured 6-foot-4 3/4 and 218 pounds. Injuries and off-the-field issues (for which he was cleared) limited his production. He will block, which is important. Cameron is 6-foot-1 1/2 and 220 pounds and a proven punt returner – a skill-set that should translate to YAC.

Tight ends: Ohio State’s Will Kacmarek, Notre Dame’s Eli Raridon, Michigan’s Marlin Klein.

The Packers could use a blocker, and Kacmarek would be a strong fit as one of the best in the class. At 6-foot-6 1/8 with 10 3/4-inch hands, Raridon has a chance to be what Luke Musgrave was supposed to be. Klein has excellent size, too, but maybe not the juice as a receiver.

Offensive tackles: Mississippi’s Diego Pounds, Boston College’s Jude Bowry, Penn State’s Drew Shelton.

Guard: Notre Dame’s Billy Schrauth.

Center: Auburn’s Connor Lew.

Versatile linemen: Boston College G/T Logan Taylor, Oklahoma G/C Febechi Nwaiwu, Boise State G/T Kage Casey.

Pounds is a left tackle who didn’t allow a sack in 2025 and cut his penalty count from seven to two. Bowry didn’t allow a sack at left tackle, either. Shelton, who was guilty of only three penalties as a full-time player the last two seasons, helped replace Rasheed Walker and has a little right tackle in his history.

Schrauth, who is from Fond du Lac, would be much higher if not for his injury. He has high-level experience at both guard spots.

Taylor played mostly left tackle but has played every position but center. Nwaiwu’s 46 career starts include two at center in 2025. Casey was a three-year starting left tackle who will move inside.

Defensive tackles: Florida State’s Darrell Jackson Jr., South Carolina’s Nick Barrett, Southeastern Louisiana’s Kaleb Proctor, Oklahoma’s Gracen Halton.

If the Packers need a nose tackle at this point in the draft, Jackson and Barrett would be options. Jackson isn’t the sum of his parts at 6-foot-5 1/2 and 315 pounds with 34 3/4-inch arms but he could be dominant. Barrett isn’t as big but he’s a better player today. Halton is a racecar with 4.82 speed at 293 pounds. If the Packers aren’t going to retain Devonte Wyatt, he’d be a replacement. Proctor, a small-school star, had a “30” with the Packers. He also projects as an attack-mode player.

Edge: Alabama’s LT Overton

The Packers like size on the edge. Few are bigger than Overton (6-foot-3, 274 pounds). He could help the defense move out of 3-4 and 4-3 schemes.

Cornerbacks: Stephen F. Austin’s Charles Demmings, Texas A&M’s Will Lee, Florida’s Devin Moore.

Feasting against small-school quarterbacks, Demmings used his size and speed (6-foot-1 1/8, 4.41 40) for eight interceptions and 31 passes defensed the last three seasons. Lee has great size, too, at 6-foot-1 1/2 but less speed (4.52). He had four interceptions and 20 passes defensed the last two seasons. Both had “30” visits. Moore has elite size (6-foot-3 1/4 and 198 pounds) but so-so speed, small hands and an injury history. Last season was the first time he played more than eight games.

Fifth Round, Nos. 153 and 160 Overall

Indiana Hoosiers running back Kaelon Black had a predraft visit with the Packers. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Running backs: Indiana’s Kaelon Black.

Black had a 30 visit after rushing for more than 1,000 yards as a sixth-year senior for the national champs. He has the size at 5-foot-9 1/4 and 211 pounds.

Receivers: USC’s Ja’Kobi Lane, Connecticut’s Skyler Bell, Kentucky’s Kendrick Law, Texas Tech’s Caleb Douglas, Cincinnati’s Jeff Caldwell.

With Jayden Reed scheduled to be free agency, Law and Bell are quality slot prospects. Bell’s got 10-inch hands. The others are big with various degrees of speed and physicality. Lane has 10 1/2-inch hands to help catch the ball and block, Douglas has 4.39 speed and 10 1/8-inch hands and Caldwell is a ridiculous 6-foot-5 3/8 with 4.31 speed.

Tight ends: Texas A&M’s Nate Boerkircher, Cincinnati’s Joe Royer, Utah’s Dallen Bentley.

None of the three are dominant blockers but they are at least decent with upside.

Offensive tackles: Notre Dame’s Aamil Wagner, Oregon’s Isaiah World, Kansas’ Enrique Cruz.

Wagner was a two-year starting right tackle with excellent length. World suffered a torn ACL in the College Football Playoffs, so this might be pretty close to a redshirt season. Cruz was benched at Syracuse in 2024 but played well for the Jayhawks.

Versatile linemen: Kentucky G/C Jager Burton, Washington G/T/C Carver Willis, Missouri G/T Keagen Trost.

Willis is the intriguing one. He started at right tackle for two seasons at Kansas State, left tackle for Washington and worked before the draft at center with LeCharles Bentley.

Defensive tackles: Georgia Tech’s Jordan van den Berg, Michigan’s Rayshaun Benny, Arkansas’ Cameron Ball, Clemson’s Demonte Capehart, Louisville’s Rene Konga.

Van den Berg had a “30” with the Packers. He has all-world athleticism. Capehart (4.85 in the 40 at 313 pounds) and Konga (4.79 in the 40 at 298 pounds) are no slouches.

Edge: Central Michigan’s Michael Heldman, Iowa’s Max Llewellyn, Utah’s Logan Fano.

Heldman had a sensational final season, superb pro day and a “30” with Green Bay. Llewellyn has excellent size and a strong motor but poor athleticism. Fano endured three torn ACLs. His brother, Spencer, will be a first-round pick at left tackle.

Cornerbacks: Washington’s Ephesians Prysock, North Carolina’s Thaddeus Dixon.

Prysock has incredible size and athletic ability at 6-foot-3 3/8 and with 4.45 speed. He started 42 games but intercepted only two passes. Dixon should be well-schooled after a year with Bill Belichick.

Sixth and Seventh Rounds, Nos. 201, Nos. 236 and 255 Overall

Washington defensive tackle Anterio Thompson (11) had a predraft visit with the Packers. | Adam Cairns-Imagn Images

Quarterbacks: Tennessee’s Joey Aguilar, Baylor’s Sawyer Robertson, Minnesota State-Moorhead’s Jack Strand, Iowa’s Mark Gronowski, Texas Tech’s Behren Morton, Virginia Tech’s Kyron Drones.

Morton and Drones had 30s with Green Bay. Strand and Gronowski have huge hands, which the Packers tend to like.

Running backs: Toledo’s Chip Trayanum, Indiana’s Roman Hemby, Clemson’s Adam Randall, Ohio State’s C.J. Donaldson.

These four have the size the Packers tend to covet. Trayanum had a breakout season at Toledo, Hemby caught 128 passes during a three-year span at Maryland and Randall spent his first three seasons at receiver.

Receivers: Florida’s J. Michael Sturdivant, Georgia’s Dillon Bell, East Carolina’s Anthony Smith.

Sturdivant has excellent size at 6-foot-2 7/8 and 207 pounds with 4.40 speed. Bell is an intriguing gadget player as a runner-receiver. Smith had a “30” with the Packers.

Tight ends: Penn State’s Khalil Dinkins, SMU’s Matthew Hibner, BYU’s Carsen Ryan, LSU’s Bauer Sharp.

There’s some promise here as tight ends who can block and catch. Dinkins’ father, Darnell, had a long career as an NFL tight end.

Offensive tackles: Illinois’ J.C Davis, Clemson’s Tristan Leigh, Maryland’s Alan Herron, Iowa State’s James Neal III, Mississippi’s Jayden Williams.

Guards: Auburn’s Jeremiah Wright, Illinois’ Josh Gesky, Auburn’s Dillon Wade.

Centers: Michigan State’s Matt Gulbin.

Versatile linemen: Arkansas G/T Fernando Carmona, Utah C/G Jaren Kump.

Carmona was a three-year starting left tackle before shifting to left guard in 2025. He’ll come to the NFL with 49 starts under his belt. Wade started 31 games at left tackle, 17 at left guard (12 in 2025) and one at right tackle. Wright started his career on the defensive line and is a 330-pound mauler. Gesky, a more athletic prospect, had a “30” with Green Bay.

Defensive tackles: Tennessee’s Bryson Eason, Alabama’s Tim Keenan, Cincinnati’s Dontay Corleone, Washington’s Anterio Thompson.

Eason converted from linebacker to edge to defensive tackle. Keenan is a good player but has really short arms. Corleone is 340 pounds. Thompson is only 306 but has 4.73 speed. He had a “30” with the Packers.

Edge: USC’s Anthony Lucas, Northwestern’s Aidan Hubbard, Duke’s Vincent Anthony Jr., Central Florida’s Nyjalik Kelly, Wisconsin’s Mason Reiger.

Lucas, Anthony, Kelly have elite length. Hubbard had 19.5 sacks and 25.5 TFLs during his final three seasons.

Linebackers: The Packers brought in Louisiana’s Jaden Dugger and T.J. Quinn for “30” visits. The Packers don’t need a linebacker – the move to the 3-4 means only two will be on the field and they have Edgerrin Cooper, Zaire Franklin, Isaiah McDuffie and former third-round pick Ty’Ron Hopper under contract – which is why we’ve bypassed the position until now.

Dugger went from receiver to productive linebacker . Quinn moved from safety to linebacker . Both are excellent athletes.

Cornerbacks: Toledo’s Andre Fuller, Stanford’s Collin Wright, Wake Forest’s Karon Prunty, Akron’s Malcolm DeWalt IV, Alabama’s Domani Jackson, Ohio State’s Lorenzo Styles.

Fuller is the rarest-of-the-rare in this class as a 200-pound corner. He has some safety in his history, which will help. Wright had three picks in 2024 and is physical. Prunty and DeWalt had “30” visits with the Packers. Styles, the brother of elite linebacker Sonny Styles, is a receiver-to-corner convert who will be worth a shot with his 4.27 40 time.

SIGN UP FOR OUR FREE DAILY PACKERS NEWSLETTER