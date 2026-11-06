Packers-Patriots Final Injury Report: Keisean Nixon Provides Fun Clue; Five Out

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon is questionable for Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots.

Not all questionable designations are created equal, and Nixon’s jovial conversation with reporters after practice on Friday strongly suggests he will be on the field against the defending AFC champions.

“I don’t know, man,” Nixon said. “I hope I wake up Sunday and I feel good enough to play in the game. We’ll see. I hope so.”

Nixon did not practice on Thursday and was limited participation on Friday. Was he taking a rest day on Thursday?

“I just hope I’ll be ready to play on Sunday. We’ll see,” Nixon said. The tone of his voice, however, took all the mystery out of it.

Reporters on Fridays only to get to watch the players go through the opening warmups. Nixon was running around, making leaping catches on balls thrown by Xavier McKinney and typically running around like a fully healthy player.

“I was running? You saw that?” Nixon said.

Yes, and it’s on video.

“That was AI. It was AI. It was not me. I was AI, for sure. For sure, AI,” Nixon said.

What about the smile on the practice field?

“That was AI,” Nixon replied. “Whatever y’all are doing to edit them videos is crazy. Y’all are getting good at it. For sure.”

That Nixon is going to play is no surprise. He hasn’t missed a game since signing with the Packers in 2022.

“Yeah, we always talk about how your best ability is your availability and the fact that he’s been able to do that is pretty uncommon. So, he’s a ‘G,’” coach Matt LaFleur said.

Including playoffs, this would be Nixon’s 81st consecutive game in a Packers uniform.

“It’s not really a streak that means something to me. I just don’t want to not play,” Nixon said. “Technically, I don’t look at it as, ‘Oh, I never missed a game.’ I just want to play every week, so I get my body prepared for it to play. Me just not missing a game is just because I want to play.”

Five Players Out for Packers

Five players are out for the Packers, including edge rusher Micah Parsons, who was designated for return this week following last year’s torn ACL. He was limited participation at all three practices this week, an obvious good sign as he anticipates progressing into team drills next week.

The four other players who are out are starting linebacker and defensive captain Zaire Franklin (shin), starting center Sean Rhyan (ankle), former starting right guard Travis Glover (knee) and tight end Josh Whyle (concussion). Those players missed all three practices this week.

Along with Nixon, running backs Chris Brooks (ankle) and MarShawn Lloyd (knee) are questionable. Brooks was designated for return after missing the last four games; he could be added to the roster on Saturday.

Patriots Injury News

The Patriots will be without their top two receivers. Along with former Packers standout Romeo Doubs, who is on injured reserve, star receiver A.J. Brown (knee/ankle) is out.

“I know he’s working extremely hard to get back, and he’s staying engaged in meetings and everything else, and doing everything that we ask him to do,” Patirots coach Mike Vrabel told reporters on Friday. “I’m not going to speak on somebody else’s feelings. I can only comment on what I see and how he comes into the building; he’s engaged and certainly doing everything he can to get back.”

In a potential lift, star tight end Hunter Henry (foot) returned to practice on Friday and is part of a long list of players who are questionable. All of those players practiced on Friday, including starting safety Kevin Byard (chest) and starting cornerback Carlton Davis (neck).

Also, All-Pro punt returner Marcus Jones is off the injury report and will play. He did not practice on Thursday.

Packers Final Injury Report

Out: LB Zaire Franklin (shin), G Travis Glover (knee), edge Micah Parsons (knee), C Sean Rhyan (ankle), TE Josh Whyle (concussion).

Questionable: RB Chris Brooks (ankle), RB MarShawn Lloyd (knee), CB Keisean Nixon (groin).

No injury designation: LG Aaron Banks (knee), S Javon Bullard (personal), WR Christian Watson (rib).

Patriots Final Injury Report

Out: WR A.J. Brown (ankle/knee), RB TreVeyon Henderson (illness).

Questionable: S Kevin Byard (chest), CB Carlton Davis (neck), TE Hunter Henry (foot), WR Mack Hollins (calf), RT Morgan Moses (foot), S Brenden Schooler (hamstring), G Greg Van Roten (hamstring).

No injury designation: DT Christian Barmore (illness), OLB Gabe Jacas (knee), LB Dre’Mont Jones (shoulder/knee), CB Marcus Jones (foot), QB Drake Maye (right shoulder).

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