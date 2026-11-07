Saturday’s Packers Roster Moves: What They Mean for Sunday at Patriots

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have some tough decisions to make at running back. Those decisions were not made on Saturday.

The Packers made only one roster move before hopping on a plane for a flight to Foxborough for Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots. Here’s our weekly breakdown of the roster moves that were made and not made.

Elevated: TE Drake Dabney

The elevation of tight end Drake Dabney was the only roster move made on Saturday. His addition to the gameday roster comes after Josh Whyle suffered a concussion last week and did not practice this week while in the protocol

Dabney, 24, initially signed to Green Bay’s practice squad last year after Tucker Kraft’s torn ACL. He wound up playing in two games at the end of the season, including starting and playing almost every snap in the Week 18 game at Minnesota. He caught one pass for 3 yards.

In this year’s preseason, with Tucker Kraft and Luke Musgrave out with injuries, he caught three passes for 15 yards. He fell short of a roster spot, though, as the Packers opted to sign Jonnu Smith and trade for Mark Redman at the end of camp.

He emerged as a solid blocker during camp.

“I think mindset for one – obviously, those guys are really good – but knowing that you can go attack as well and block those guys and then just refining your technique, hands, and feet,” Dabney said during camp. “Everyone's good in this game but it takes technique in this game to block the really good guys in this game.”

The Packers had only three tight ends active against Carolina, with Smith a healthy scratch. They were quickly down to two after Whyle’s concussion. Either the Packers will be back to four with Kraft, Redman, Smith and Dabney or Smith really is the odd man out in the rotation.

No News: Running Back

The Packers have four running backs on their roster with Josh Jacobs, MarShawn Lloyd, Pierre Strong and Kaleb Johnson.

This week, Chris Brooks was designated for return from injured reserve after missing four games with the ankle injury sustained at Tampa Bay. He was limited participation at all three practices and questionable on the injury report.

Brooks’ return to game action will have to wait another week. That means the decision on who to release at running back can also wait a week. Strong has played key snaps and is a proven player on special teams. Johnson has been a healthy scratch the last two weeks, but he’s a former third-round pick that the Packers acquired at the end of camp for a 2028 sixth-round pick.

Speaking of the running backs, Lloyd popped up on the injury report for the first time this season on Thursday due to a knee issue but he practiced on Friday and is questionable.

Not Elevated: Edge Arron Mosby

The Packers elevated edge Arron Mosby from the practice squad each of the last three weeks. That was the maximum number allowable, so the Packers had to either sign him to the 53-man roster or not use him at all.

The Packers, who have a full roster, opted to hold Mosby out of this game. In three games, he’s played 43 snaps on special teams and has two tackles.

That means Green Bay will be without a key member of its special teams against the Patriots, who have one of the better special-teams units in the league.

Not Elevated CB Domani Jackson

This one is no surprise, but it’s worth pointing out the Packers did not elevate rookie cornerback Domani Jackson from the practice squad. Veteran starter Keisean Nixon did not practice on Thursday and was questionable on Friday’s injury report with a groin injury, though he was obviously feeling good at Friday’s practice .

Including playoffs, Nixon has played in all 80 games since joining the Packers. He hasn’t missed a game since the 2021 season with the Raiders.

Limiting it to just regular-season games and dating back to his final season with the Raiders, Nixon has played in 82 consecutive games. This will be his 40th consecutive start.

Coach Matt LaFleur called Nixon a “G.”

“It’s not really a streak that means something to me. I just don’t want to not play,” Nixon said. “Technically, I don’t look at it as, ‘Oh, I never missed a game.’ I just want to play every week, so I get my body prepared for it to play. Me just not missing a game is just because I want to play.”

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst has said numerous times that college scouting reports translate to NFL free agency. So, here are seven former top-50 prospects who could interst the Packers at the trade deadline. ⬇️https://t.co/eQjXXhCopU — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) November 7, 2026

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