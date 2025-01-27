Packers Fix Barren Cornerback Room in PFF Mock Draft
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The logic was a bit faulty, but a new NFL mock draft by Pro Football Focus addressed a key need for the Green Bay Packers by picking Texans cornerback Jahdae Barron.
“While Jaire Alexander is consistently one of the better cornerbacks in the league, the Packers have had issues finding someone to pair with him,” PFF’s Max Chadwick wrote.
Yes and no. It’s true the Packers haven’t found a reliable sidekick for Alexander. It’s also true that Alexander hasn’t been reliable, either.
The former All-Pro has missed double-digits games three of the last four seasons. In 2024, a knee injury was a reason why Alexander played in seven of 17 games and about 33.2 percent of the defensive snaps.
So, the Packers might not be looking for a cornerback to pair with their No. 1. They might be looking for a No. 1.
“Barron can play both on the outside and in the slot and was the most valuable cornerback in college season this past season, according to PFF’s wins above average metric,” Chadwick continued. “Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley ran a man-heavy defense at Boston College, but he switched to a more zone-heavy scheme with Green Bay, which fits Barron’s profile perfectly.”
Until the pass rush fizzled, Hafley and coach Matt LaFleur envisioned playing “three-deep/four-under” coverage but instead morphed into Cover-2. It worked for the most part, with Green Bay fielding one of the better pass defenses in the NFL, but the Packers were outgunned by the likes of Jared Goff and Sam Darnold in late-season games.
The Packers need better coverage to beat top cornerbacks, and better cornerback play might embolden Hafley to be more aggressive.
Barron was superb in helping the Longhorns reach the College Football Playoffs. In 2024, PFF charged him with a 53.7 percent completion rate with zero touchdowns allowed, five interceptions and an opponent passer rating of only 33.1.
For his efforts, Barron was a consensus first-team All-American and won the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation’s top defensive back.
Barron has inside-outside versatility. He played mostly in the slot in 2022 and 2023 but the vast majority of his snaps in 2024 came as a perimeter corner, where he dominated.
“It was, ‘We’re going to move you to corner and make this a kind of a full-time deal, and then use your versatility and nickel and dime and those types of things that present themselves,’” Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said about Barron.
“His commitment to that has been one of the more impressive things of understanding, ‘Hey, I’m going to go play corner, I’m going to do it at a high level. When I go play dime and linebacker, I’m going to blitz, I’m going to do those things that I do well.’”
The measurements will be critical. He was listed at 5-foot-11 and 200 pounds by the school. The shortest drafted cornerback by Brian Gutekunst was Alexander at 5-foot-10 3/8.
Ultimately, Barron might be better off in the slot, but that’s where last year’s second-round pick, Javon Bullard, played last year.
“The size and tape work in his favor as a physical nickel who can be an early contributor and future starter, with the potential to cross-train as a safety,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote in his scouting report.
In a new mock for The Draft Network, the Packers selected Notre Dame cornerback Benjamin Morrison at No. 23. In the PFF mock, Morrison went No. 26 to the Rams.
