Packers’ New Defensive Ends Get ‘Big Opportunity’
GREEN BAY, Wis. – With Rashan Gary and Preston Smith unlikely to play much and with two young backups out with injuries, the Green Bay Packers’ two new defensive ends, Brevin Allen and Zach Morton, will have an incredible opportunity in Saturday’s preseason game at the Cleveland Browns.
“Yeah, it’s a big opportunity,” Morton said. “I’m definitely looking forward to it.”
With Keshawn Banks and Deslin Alexandre sidelined, the Packers signed Allen and Morton on Wednesday. They practiced on Wednesday and Thursday and should be ready to contribute vs. the Browns.
Allen was a two-time FCS All-American at Campbell. He had 20.5 sacks and 38 tackles for losses in 44 career games, including 9.5 sacks and 17.5 tackles for losses in 2021, when he was a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award, which goes to the top defensive player in FCS.
“I like going speed to power,” Allen said of his bread-and-butter move as a pass rusher. “If I don’t beat them off the line, I’ll go straight to my long arm to be able to get past him.”
Allen went undrafted in 2023 and landed with the Chargers. While he failed to make their roster, he spent the entire season on the practice squad and played in two games.
It was an important year for Allen as he worked alongside two of the best in the business.
“Just learning from two greats, Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa. They taught me a lot,” Allen said. “They taught me a lot of pass-rush moves – how to set up, how to put a move upon a move. They were really great veterans.”
Allen was released about three weeks after this year’s draft.
“After I got cut by the Chargers, I just put my head down, got back to work and God brought me here,” he said.
For the past three months, Allen got to work “staying in NFL shape.” It was difficult at times, though, working for an opportunity that might never come his way.
“It was kind of hard, but I have a lot of internal motivation,” he said. “I want to be in this league and I know I can play in this league.”
Allen and Morton were signed after working out for the team on Tuesday.
“It’s definitely moved fast,” Morton said. “I’m just happy to be here and ready to be a Packer and compete.”
Morton spent his first four seasons at Syracuse. After redshirting in 2017 and missing 2018 with a knee injury, he worked as a reserve in 2019 and 2020. He spent his last two collegiate seasons at Akron. During his final season in 2022, he had 4.5 sacks and eight tackles for losses.
The Detroit native went undrafted and signed with the Lions but was released before the first preseason game. He spent the rest of the year out of the NFL, working toward a dream that might never come true.
“That’s a fact,” he said. “A lot of prayer and having faith, honestly. God helped me get back in this position, so I owe it all to him.”
“Yeah,” he added, “there were definitely some down days. My support system, my family and friends helped me keep my head on straight.”
This spring he played in a couple games for the UFL’s San Antonio Brahmas, which helped him with his conditioning for his tryout with the Packers.
“I was just blessed” to be signed, Morton said. “I was happy and blessed and excited.”
With Gary and Smith – and even Lukas Van Ness and Kingsley Enagbare – unlikely to get extensive playing time against the Browns, the Packers were down to Brenton Cox, Arron Mosby and Kenneth Odumegwu at defensive end.
For the Packers, Allen and Morton will provide important depth. For Allen and Morton, it’s an opportunity to keep their dreams alive.
“Yeah, it is. 100 percent,” Morton said. “Hopefully, everything aligns. I’m going to go out there and give it my all.”
The goal is simple.
“Make the 53-man roster,” Allen said.
And how will he do it?
“Ball out during preseason.”
