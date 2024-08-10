Packers at Browns: Five Things to Watch in Preseason
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers will kick off the 2024 NFL preseason against the Cleveland Browns on Saturday.
Highlighted by Jeff Hafley and Jordan Love, here are five things to watch.
1. Jeff Hafley’s Defensive Approach
There are two ways to approach the preseason. One is to be vanilla. The other is to be all the flavors at Baskin Robbins. In 2009, then-coach Mike McCarthy hired Dom Capers to be his defensive coordinator. The Packers wound up fifth in preseason sacks. Four defensive backs had at least one.
How will new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley approach the preseason?
“You’ll find out on Saturday evening,” coach Matt LaFleur replied.
Is there value in the Capers-style approach of running at least some of the exotic stuff so the players can get a feel for it in live situations? Or is there more value in keeping things basic so the Philadelphia Eagles and other early-season opponents won’t know what’s coming?
“I think there’s value either way you look at it,” LaFleur said. “I think certainly you're going to run your core principles and calls, but you’re not going to just empty the tank and show everything. So, we’ll see how the game’s going.
“The bottom line is we just want to see guys, no matter what the call, be able to go out there and play fast and execute.”
2. Jordan Love and the Quarterbacks
The $220 Million Man, Jordan Love, will start. In a perfect world, he’d direct an eight-play, 75-yard touchdown drive, complete a handful of passes and spend the rest of the day as an assistant quarterbacks coach.
“It’s awesome,” Love said. “I think it’s just different practice versus a game. Just the feeling, the atmosphere and just trying to control all those nerves and things like that. It’s something that you can’t really mimic in practice – you try to – but that game film is something that you can’t mimic in practice out there. So, I think it will be good to be able to get out there.”
After missing the first four practices waiting for his contract extension, Love has shown signs of being the player who dominated down the stretch last season. At other times, though, he’s looked a lot like a young, mistake-prone quarterback.
In an interesting (and irrelevant) parallel, Aaron Rodgers as a second-year starter in 2009 began his preseason against the Browns. He went 5-of-10 passing for 102 yards and one touchdown to set the stage for a breakout season.
Sean Clifford will go next and rookie Michael Pratt will finish up. After a mistake-filled start to camp, Clifford has been much better the last handful of practices. He’s the clear front-runner to be Love’s backup.
Pratt has looked poised throughout camp, though, and seems capable of keeping this a competition. He’ll have the challenge of running an offense filled almost completely by rookies.
3. AJ Dillon and MarShawn Lloyd
There’s no doubt Josh Jacobs will be the lead running back this season. AJ Dillon and MarShawn Lloyd have run with the No. 1 offense throughout training camp, as well.
How are running backs evaluated on the practice field, when there is no live tackling so no ability to break tackles?
“In our run game, it’s how are they pressing the heels of the o-line, how are they reading it one gap at a time,” LaFleur said. “In pass protection, that’s pretty self-explanatory. Are they on the right guys? Are they using the right technique? Are they able to block a blitzing linebacker, DB or whoever it may be?
“And then when they’re getting out on routes, are they running the right routes in the rhythm and the timing of the play, and how are they finishing? We’re evaluating every guy on every play. Just because they’re not going to the ground doesn’t mean you can’t evaluate those guys.”
But the evaluation will be infinitely more realistic on Saturday. Dillon is off to an excellent start, but one of the worst backs in the league last season in terms of forcing missed tackles and gaining yards after contact has to show he really is new and improved.
However, Dillon has proven ball security and a track record in pass protection. Lloyd, a third-round pick this year, has a lot to prove in those phases. Can he not just identify the blitzer but stop him? Can he not just catch the pass but run through a defensive back?
There will be a lot of trust in Dillon by the time the Packers land in Brazil. Lloyd will have to earn it.
4. Rush and Coverage
Hafley’s defense has been a menace all summer. The defensive line has been relentless in pressuring the quarterback and getting into the backfield. The secondary has taken advantage by intercepting one pass after another.
“Our DC would definitely say it’s rush and coverage working together. That’s his motto,” said rookie safety Evan Williams, who with cornerback Eric Stokes has a team-leading four interceptions at practice.
The defensive front’s dominance comes with the caveat of going against a work-in-progress offensive line. The Packers are trending toward having Rasheed Walker, Elgton Jenkins, Josh Myers, Jordan Morgan and Zach Tom being the starting line. That group has played exactly zero snaps together.
So, is the defense’s success based on the strength of the defensive line? Or because of the weakness shown by the offensive line?
“I think we’re going against a pretty good defensive line so, hopefully, that’s the case,” LaFleur said. “We won’t really know until we get to the season and start playing against other guys but I feel like our D-line is bringing it pretty good on each play.”
The confidence is sky high.
“Excited to see how everything is going to be,” defensive tackle Kenny Clark said. “We’ve been working on it all camp, all OTAs and all that kind of stuff. For us to get in a game setting and go against somebody else, somebody who doesn’t know what we’re going to be doing, is going to be exciting to see. Can’t wait to get out there.
5. The Kickers
As the legendary John Madden said, “If you have two quarterbacks, you actually have none.”
So, what if you have three kickers?
The Packers are back to three kickers, with Australian rookie Alex Hale joining Anders Carlson and Greg Joseph.
Joseph has had the better camp and a history of making big kicks, but his overall resume leaves plenty to be desired. Carlson, after a disappointing rookie season, has had an inconsistent camp. Hale just arrived; his six attempts at Wednesday’s practice were his first in an NFL uniform.
Asked if signing Hale was a sign the team was disappointed in Carlson and Joseph, LaFleur replied: “Not necessarily. I think it’s just you’re always trying to add value to your team and bring in competition.”
But the Packers wouldn’t need competition if Carlson and/or Joseph were in a groove.
In a perfect world – at least from Rich Bisaccia’s perspective – the offense would get into scoring position 12 times but score zero touchdowns so he can get his three kickers a lot of opportunities.
