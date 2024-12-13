Packers-Seahawks Final Injury Report: Jaire Alexander Out; Key Players Return
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Even though he was full participation at practice on Wednesday and Thursday, Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander is out for Sunday’s game at the Seattle Seahawks.
However, receiver Romeo Doubs and safety Evan Williams are out of the concussion protocol and will play, as will rookie linebacker Edgerrin Cooper, who missed the last three games with a hamstring injury.
Rookie safety Javon Bullard, who had been manning the slot, suffered an ankle injury at Detroit last week and is out, as well, leaving the Packers a bit thin in the secondary for their game against the pass-happy Seahawks.
The big name for Seattle is running back Kenneth Walker, who is doubtful. He leads the team in rushing and is fourth in receptions.
Alexander, who suffered a knee injury at Jacksonville on Oct. 27, didn’t have a setback.
“Just based on what I saw over the last couple days, I didn’t feel like he’s ready to play,” coach Matt LaFleur said after Friday’s practice.
“There’s certain requirements to get out there and go play. Certain speeds and whatnot, when you’re not hitting them, you’re not ready to play.”
Alexander didn’t practice on Friday, which allowed the coaches to shuffle the deck. The Seahawks mostly line up in three-receiver sets. Presumably to match up against DK Metcalf, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Tyler Lockett, the Packers will line up with Eric Stokes and Carrington Valentine at corner and Keisean Nixon in the slot.
“You always have a plan,” LaFleur said. “We all knew this could be a possibility, whether or not he’s going to play or not.
“I just didn’t want to have another situation like Chicago, quite frankly, where you’re in there for a couple plays. It puts a bind on every other area. It puts some guys in some tough spots in regards to special teams, and then also you want to get the guys that are going to have to go play, you want to get them the reps. I think that’s an important part of it.”
Alexander suffered a torn PCL on the final play of the Week 8 game at Jacksonville. He sat out four of the next five games, with the exception being at Chicago after the bye, when he made it through 10 snaps before aggravating the injury.
Alexander was limited participation at all three practices last week and was full participation to start this week, leading to optimism that the team’s best corner would be back in the lineup.
“I have more of a chance this week than I had last week,” Alexander said after Thursday’s practice.
Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith is second in the NFL in passing attempts and the team is sixth in passing percentage. Metcalf, Smith-Njigba and Lockett provide a premier trio of receivers.
What would Alexander’s availability have meant to defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley against a top passing attack?
“I mean I think we all know the answer to that question,” Hafley said on Thursday. “When Ja is healthy, he’s one of the best corners in our league. Week in and week out, when you’re playing against some premier players, sometimes it’s helpful to have a premier player to have out there with him.
“So, if he’s available, that would be great. If he’s not, I say this with complete confidence in all the other players we have, I’m confident that they’ll go out and we’ll compete and continue to play better and play good defense. But like Matt (LaFleur) said, he was out there today, and we’ll see what tomorrow and the next day bring. But I know he’s trying.”
Doubs, who missed the last two games with a concussion, and safety Evan Williams, who suffered a concussion last week, were in the concussion protocol as of Thursday afternoon but cleared the final hurdle.
“I'm feeling really good,” Doubs said. “I know it's a big game Sunday, Sunday Night Football, and here with the team, play with the team, do the best we can to win this game.”
Cooper, who missed the last three games with a hamstring injury, returned to practice this week and participated in all three practices.
“Real good, real good,” he said when asked how he feels. “Ready to roll, ready to roll.”
Cooper had emerged as a key weapon before the injury. Even while playing barely one-third of the snaps, he ranks among the team’s leaders in tackles, sacks and tackles for losses.
“He was doing a really good job,” LaFleur said. “It’s going to be great to get him back out there. He obviously brings an element in terms of just his speed and athleticism, just adds another dimension to our defense.”
Seattle offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, whose star running back, Kenneth Walker, didn’t practice on Wednesday or Thursday because of an injured calf, has been impressed with the Packers’ defense.
“Obviously, they focus on taking the ball away,” he told reporters on Thursday. “I think that they're very solid. Their scheme-sound. On first and second downs, they want to make sure they're forcing you to get into third downs. And then I think they're super-creative on third down and very aggressive. So, you're talking about a heavy zone team on first and second down and then you get into third down and it's kind of on.”
Green Bay Packers Final Injury Report
Out: CB Jaire Alexander (knee), S Javon Bullard (ankle), TE Luke Musgrave (ankle; designated to return from IR).
Doubtful: None.
Questionable: CB Corey Ballentine (knee).
Seattle Seahawks Final Injury Report
Out: CB Tre Brown (hamstring), S Jerrick Reed (quad), TE Brady Russell), OT Stone Forsythe (hand; designated to return from IR), S K’Von Wallace (ankle; designated to return from IR).
Doubtful: CB Artie Burns (toe; designated to return from IR), RB Kenneth Walker (calf).
Questionable: None.
Latest Green Bay Packers News
Packers-Seahawks final injury report | NFC North power rankings and previews | Packers-Seahawks keys to the game | Packers-Seahawks injury report | Latest on Edgerrin Cooper | Jordan Love is getting hot | Packers-Seahawks game preview | On SI NFL Power Rankings | Noteworthy changes to practice squad | Impact of mini-bye on winning, losing | Luke Musgrave returns from IR | Packers-Seahawks: TV, trends, odds | Packers-Seahawks matchups | Packers can’t ignore Jayden Reed | The good news is the Packers just won the Super Bowl