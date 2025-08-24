Packers Stock Report: Risers, Falls After Final Preseason Game vs. Seahawks
The Green Bay Packers took the field for the preseason finale against the Seattle Seahawks following the same blueprint Matt LaFleur promised he would after the team’s 30-10 loss to the New York Jets earlier in the month.
Any starter who was healthy enough to play suited up and played.
Matthew Golden provided some fireworks for the Lambeau Field faithful with a 39-yard reception in which he showed he’s no ordinary rookie. That was the biggest play of a 96-yard drive, which Malik Willis finished off with a touchdown pass to Romeo Doubs.
The starting defense had some fireworks of its own, with Quay Walker and Edgerrin Cooper helping sack Jalen Milroe on their only series. With those results, LaFleur had seen enough from his starting unit, and he used the preseason finale for its usual intention.
This was one final chance for players on the roster bubble to make their mark. Some had big moments that could give them a clear case to be kept when the team trims its roster to 53 players on Tuesday. Others could find themselves on the outside looking in.
With a close look at the bubble, here’s our stock report from Saturday’s victory.
Stock Up: QB Taylor Elgersma
The third quarterback battle is going to be for a spot on the practice squad. Neither Taylor Elgersma nor Sean Clifford proved enough during training camp and preseason games to warrant a roster spot. That was always going to be an uphill battle.
For Elgersma to displace Clifford, who is in his third training camp with the team, he was going to need to show the upside that caused the team to sign him after a decorated college career in Canada.
Elgersma did not get the first chance after Malik Willis exited the game, but he made at least some of his opportunities count. He has some work to do but showed enough arm talent to warrant a chance at developing on the practice squad. His touchdown pass in the second quarter to Will Sheppard showed off his arm strength and an improvement in being more decisive.
If the Packers have to play a third quarterback, they’re likely in a lot of trouble, anyway. It feels like the better option is rolling the dice on the upside of Elgersma rather than the known commodity that is Clifford.
Stock Up: WR Malik Heath
The battle for the sixth receiver spot was always going to come down to what role the Packers valued more: Malik Heath’s ability as a blocker or Mecole Hardman’s ability as a returner.
Heath ran ahead of Hardman on offense throughout training camp, and he barely played on offense after the opening couple series. He caught a 10-yard pass to convert a third-and-6 on Green Bay’s first touchdown drive. Hardman, meanwhile, has yet to show anything as a returner in game situations.
Here’s the other reality: If Hardman is on the roster as a returner, they’ll need to have him active every game. If Heath is on the roster, they can afford to make him inactive if that’s what the situation dictates.
Stock Up: G/C Donovan Jennings
Last week was a bit of a nightmare for Donovan Jennings. After he looked like the leader in the clubhouse to be one of the team’s final offensive linemen on the roster, Jennings struggled against the Colts with one penalty and three pressures allowed.
This week was a chance at redemption, and Jennings had a prime opportunity. With injuries sidelining Aaron Banks, Elgton Jenkins and Jacob Monk, Jennings started at right guard. He held up nicely in protection and opened up a few holes for Josh Jacobs and the reserve running backs.
With Saturday’s performance, and the entirety of his camp, Jennings should feel pretty good about his place on the roster.
Stock Up: DT Warren Brinson
Warren Brinson was the author of one of the big plays in Thursday’s joint practice session between these teams. On Evan Williams’ interception of Sam Darnold in 2-minute, Brinson helped make the play by applying pressure. Had it been a real game, Brinson might have had a sack.
Brinson has been in a roster crunch with former Georgia teammate Nazir Stackhouse. Stackhouse may provide a role the team needs to fill with the departure of TJ Slaton, but Brinson has more juice and positional versatility. Brinson showed some of that juice vs. Seattle, pushing the pocket in the first half. He would appear to have moved ahead of Stackhouse.
Stock Up: CBs Kalen King/Kamal Hadden
The back of the cornerback room has been a story all preseason. The Packers feel good about their first three corners. Assuming Nate Hobbs is healthy, he along with Keisean Nixon and Carrington Valentine lead an experienced group into the regular season.
Beyond that? There isn’t much NFL experience or much reason for confidence at this point.
Bo Melton, who is perhaps the best story of training camp, almost certainly has earned a roster spot. That leaves room for one or two more cornerbacks.
Kalen King wasn’t supposed to be fighting for a spot on the back of the roster. He was supposed to be a first-round pick. After a disastrous final season at Penn State, King made a run at a roster spot a year ago with a big preseason finale. Ultimately, he was released and spent the entirety of his rookie season on the practice squad.
His first half against the Seahawks might have given him a chance to put last year’s disappointment behind him and earn him a roster spot. King had a tackle on his first defensive series, when he knifed through a Seattle receiver to make a stop. Later, he recovered a fumble, along with making another stop at the line of scrimmage in the first half.
Sometimes, the ball just finds you, and King has often found himself around the ball throughout the summer.
Meanwhile, Kamal Hadden was one of the low points of last week’s win over the Colts, but he was not ready to go quietly into the night with a spot on the roster on the line.
Hadden played deep into the second half, and was one of the team’s best defenders. He had two pass breakups, including one on third down that forced a Seattle punt late in the third quarter. Not to be content with a pass breakup, Hadden bullied his man off the field on a punt he helped force.
Perhaps the Packers will keep six cornerbacks because of injuries at other positions and uncertainty at this one. If they do, King and Hadden could join Melton on the roster.
Stock Down: LB Isaiah Simmons
It appears the idea of Isaiah Simmons is more appealing than the reality.
Green Bay’s defensive staff was excited about Simmons when he signed after the draft. He has been given a chance to prove he belongs on the field as a linebacker and on special teams.
After being victimized for big plays in each of the first two games, Simmons delivered his best performance of the preseason on Saturday. He led the team with six tackles on defense and added another on special teams. However, he was beaten on Jarcadia Wright’s 61-yard run.
In a preseason game, that might not be a big deal. The preseason is over, though. In 15 days, the Packers will be hosting the Lions in a Week 1 showdown.
If the value for the final linebacker spot on the roster comes down to special teams, Kristian Welch could be just as valuable on special teams while at least providing a steady presence should he have to play linebacker in a game that matters.
Simmons will be a name to watch on Tuesday.
Stock Down: DT Nazir Stackhouse
Nazir Stackhouse has been one of the best stories of camp. He’s made a great run at a roster spot as an undrafted free agent. If he makes it, it would extend the team’s streak to 21 years in which at least one undrafted rookie made the opening 53.
Green Bay could use someone with Stackhouse’s skill-set as a run stopper. Unfortunately, Stackhouse does have moments when he’s able to be moved off his spot. He will require some development.
Can the Packers get a player like that back on the practice squad? Maybe he’d get claimed if the Packers cut him, but that seems unlikely considering he was not drafted and the skills he could provide are not as valuable in today’s pass-happy league.
Stackhouse may have run ahead of fellow Georgia teammate Warren Brinson earlier in training camp, but it looks like Brinson has moved ahead of him. Assuming Stackhouse isn’t claimed, he’ll be a priority for a spot on the practice squad.
Stock Down: WR Mecole Hardman
Mecole Hardman came to Green Bay looking for a chance to be one of the team’s speed receivers while providing value in the return game. Unfortunately for Hardman, shortly after he signed, the Packers drafted receivers in the first and third rounds, making his path to the final roster incredibly narrow.
Can you keep a return specialist on the roster?
Sure, they just better be Desmond Howard.
Hardman has not been that during the preseason. While the team might have wanted to take Jayden Reed and Keisean Nixon off returns, Hardman has yet to have any returns to move you to the edge of your seat. There just has not been a lot of juice there, and more mistakes than actual plays made.
Stock Down: QB Sean Clifford
Last season, Sean Clifford entered training camp as the odds-on favorite to be the team’s backup quarterback. Instead, he struggled and was released before being brought back on the practice squad.
This year, he had to have known that his odds of making the roster were long. It looks like his trend of falling further down the depth chart is going to continue.
Clifford did not make any shocking mistakes, but he did not make any big plays, either. He was 6-of-9 passing for 19 yards against Seattle.
Clifford has made a nice career for himself after being selected in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, but he’s simply not as physically gifted as rookie Taylor Elgersma.