Veteran Quarterback Works Out for Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. – In an interesting development before the start of Green Bay Packers training camp, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the team worked out quarterback Jake Fromm.
A fifth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills, Fromm’s only game experience came while playing in three games with two starts for the New York Giants in 2021. In those games, he went 27-of-60 (45.0 percent) for 210 yards with one touchdown, three interceptions and a 38.9 passer rating. The Giants lost both of his starts, with a total of 17 points scored against the Eagles and Commanders.
Fromm spent most of 2022 and 2023 on the Commanders’ practice squad. Washington released him a couple weeks after this year’s draft.
The Packers have three quarterbacks on their roster, with 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love, 2023 fifth-round pick Sean Clifford and 2024 seventh-round pick Michael Pratt.
Love is the established starter and coming off a big debut season. Clifford vs. Pratt will be one of the hot battles of training camp.
It’s not immediately clear why the Packers brought in Fromm. It could be as innocuous as wanting to take a look at a veteran quarterback. The Packers did that at their rookie camp when they brought in Jacob Eason.
On the extreme opposite end of the spectrum, the Packers might need a third quarterback for training camp if Love is considering a holdout if he doesn’t get a contract extension done before the team hits the practice field for the first time on Monday.
In between, the Packers might be looking for receiver help and would need a quarterback to throw the ball during the workout. That’s probably the most likely scenario.
Quarterbacks and rookies reported for training camp earlier this week, and Love was present, a source said, despite awaiting a contract extension that is expected to be worth in excess of $50 million per year.
Assuming the contract gets squared away, the Packers no doubt feel good about their quarterback room.
Clifford is the incumbent backup after a strong training camp and preseason last year. He liked how he progressed running the scout team last year.
“You’re going against great players when you get to face Ja(ire Alexander) and (Eric) Stokes and our safeties and our D-line and linebackers,” Clifford said at minicamp. “You might not be running our exact system but you’re able to run at least a system that is on the schedule that week, and a lot of the concepts are the same. Being able to go through them, really get back to reading with your feet, playing ball through our system as much as you can, I felt like I got a lot better.”
While Pratt fell into the seventh round, he was considered one of the more talented quarterbacks in a loaded draft class. The Senior Bowl’s Jim Nagy is among scouts who thought Pratt would be drafted much earlier.
Pratt, who was mostly impressive during the four weeks of offseason practices, faced an important five weeks between minicamp and training camp.
“They have to stay in the playbook,” coach Matt LaFleur said at the end of minicamp. “A lot of this information is new to them, and if you don’t use it, you’re going to lose it. You can take a week or so to let your mind decompress a little bit. But, for the most part, you’ve got to stay dialed in. These guys will take their iPads with them I’m sure and be able to study tape. I think it’s a great opportunity, especially the young players to get back into the play book and kind of go at their own pace.”
