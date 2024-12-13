Watch: Packers’ Jeff Hafley on Bill Belichick Taking North Carolina Job
GREEN BAY, Wis. – This year, Jeff Hafley resigned as head coach at Boston College to become defensive coordinator of the Green Bay Packers.
On Thursday, legendary NFL coach Bill Belichick took the opposite approach.
Rather than dive into this offseason’s NFL hiring cycle, he took over as head coach at North Carolina.
Belichick won six Super Bowls as coach of the Patriots. He and the team parted ways after the 2023 season. Even with an NFL-record 11 consecutive playoff appearances on his resume, he got only one interview – with the Atlanta Falcons – last year.
“He’ll do a great job,” Hafley said. “That’s a great university and obviously he’s one of the best.”
Hafley had grown weary of the new NCAA landscape and wanted to focus on being a football coach.
Belichick, the ultimate grinder of a coach, chose to dive into that world with the Tar Heels, who haven’t had a 10-win season since 2015 or finished in the Top 10 since 1997.
“I always wanted to coach in college football,” Belichick said before joking, “it just never really worked out. I had some pretty good years in the NFL, so that was OK. This is really kind of a dream come true. I grew up in college football with my dad as a coach at Navy for 50 years, so as a kid all I really knew was college football. It's great to come back home to Carolina and back in an environment I really grew up in.”
