Biggest injury for Carolina Panthers is testing their offensive line depth
It began with left tackle Ikem Ekwonu missing the team’s season opener at Jacksonville. It continued with standout right tackle Taylor Moton sitting out last Sunday’s clash with the Dallas Cowboys with an elbow issue.
The only time that the Carolina Panthers have had the same five starters on the offensive line in consecutive games this season was in Weeks 3-4. That would be Ekwonu, left guard Damien Lewis, center Cade Mays, right guard Chandler Zavala, and Moton.
Recently, Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report listed a key injury for each of the 32 teams and its impact. When it came to the Panthers, he mentioned Moton…and company.
“This injury isn’t serious,” explained Gagnon in regards to the Panthers’ right tackle, “and it wouldn't be a huge concern in isolation. But it’s really about the Panthers offensive line as a whole, which is already down interior veterans Austin Corbett (knee) and Robert Hunt (biceps). It’s a lot to overcome for a team battling to make an impression.”
The last two games, this group has certainly made an impact. Dave Canales’s team rolled up 400-plus yards of total offense, including 200-plus yards rushing, against both the Miami Dolphins and Dallas Cowboys. The 27-24 victory over Miami saw versatile Brady Christensen start at right guard in place of Zavala (now on injured reserve). The exhilarating 30-27 win over the Cowboys saw Yosh Nijman (who started for Ekwonu at left tackle in Week 1) open next to Christensen in place of Moton.
Later today, the Panthers face the winless New York Jets. Both Lewis and Moton are listed as questionable, but the team has also activated Corbett from injured reserve. If Lewis is unable to go, the versatile veteran—who hasn’t played since Week 2—could get the nod at left guard.
The resiliency of Carolina’s offensive front has been something to marvel at. The continuity of this group, which 2024 Pro Bowl right guard Robert Hunt talked about earlier this year, is certainly paying off.
