Bryce Young highlights: 47 minutes of Panthers QB's top plays from 2024
Few NFL players have gone through such a rollercoaster ride of a season as Carolina Panthers quarterack Bryce Young just did. To start out in his first two games Young was playing at a historically bad level, with his QBR even lower than Jimmy Clausen's all-time awful mark set in 2010. Young was worse than a punchline, and on his way to becoming the biggest draft bust ever.
When Young got benched by head coach Dave Canales and Andy Dalton came in throwing fireballs in Week 3, it seemed like Young might have been toast as far as his career prospects in Carolina were conerned. However, fate had other ideas - and a minor car accident for Dalton that resulted in a hand injury gave Young his chance to get back into the starting lineup.
Young never looked back, and beginning with his promising Week 8 game against a tough Denver defense he slowly but surely built his game up until he was red hot at the end of the season. Here are 47 minutes of Young's best work from 2024, beginning with the brief drive against the Bears in garbage time.
Bryce Young 2024 highlights
The award wound up going to Joe Burrow, but we feel Bryce Young may have been a better choice to win the league's Comeback Player of the Year award.
Looking ahead, the Panthers can help Young take the next step forward in his development by finding him more weapons at wide receiver and tight end.
