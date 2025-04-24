Carolina Panthers: Ranking the Top 10 No. 8 overall selections in NFL draft history
It’s been a rough stretch for a team that hasn’t posted a winning season since 2017. Things are looking up for the Carolina Panthers, who won four of their final nine games after a 1-7 start in 2024. The team has nine picks in this year’s draft, starting with the eighth overall selection. That’s a spot that has been pretty successful over the years for teams, including the Panthers.
A look at the best players drafted with the eighth pick during the common draft era, which began in 1967.
10. 2003: T Jordan Gross (Panthers)
He was a mainstay on the Carolina Panthers’ offensive line for 11 seasons. Former University of Utah standout Jordan Gross played and started a total of 167 regular-season games during his career, meaning he missed only nine contests over that span (7 in 2009). Gross was named to the Pro Bowl three times, and also earned All-Pro honors in 2008. He also played and started nine postseason games for the club, including Super Bowl XXXVIII.
9. 2018: LB Roquan Smith (Bears)
The current defensive force in Baltimore began his pro career in the Windy City. Linebacker Roquan Smith was a standout at the University of Georgia, and has been a tackling machine in the NFL. In seven seasons, including 2022 when he played for the Bears and then the Ravens after a trade, Smith has totaled at least 100 tackles each season. He’s really thrived with John Harbaugh’s club, and has earned All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors three straight years.
8. 1986: DE Leslie O’Neal (Chargers)
His career has gone somewhat under the radar. The then-San Diego Chargers opted for Oklahoma State defensive end Leslie O’Neal in 1986, and was an immediate hit. He totaled 12.5 sacks during his debut campaign, and earned NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. He missed all of 1987 with a knee injury, but in a 13-year career with the Bolts, Rams, and Chiefs, the six-time Pro Bowler amassed 132.5 sacks, 21 forced fumbles, and 16 fumble recoveries.
7. 2017: RB Christian McCaffrey (Panthers)
A pick by the Panthers makes this list for the second time. Running back Christian McCaffrey is now a member of the San Francisco 49ers, dealt to Kyle Shanahan’s during the 2022 season. He’s coming off a season in which he was limited to four games. The 2023 NFL Offensive Player of the Year has played in 95 regular-season contests, and has amassed 10,853 yards from scrimmage and 81 touchdowns. McCaffrey earned All-Pro honors in 2019 and ’23.
6. 1975: DT Gary Johnson (Chargers)
The Chargers are on this list for the second time as well. Defensive tackle Gary Johnson was a Grambling State University product and part of some great defensive fronts in San Diego. He teamed with the likes of Hall of Famer Fred Dean, Louie Kelcher, and Wilbur Young. Johnson was a four-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro with the Chargers. In 11 NFL seasons, he totaled 75.5 sacks. He wound up with the 49ers in 1984 and won a Super Bowl ring.
5. 1993: T Willie Roaf (Saints)
Man-mountain Willie Roaf was a big part (no pun intended) of the New Orleans Saints for nine seasons before being traded to the Chiefs in 2002. The Louisiana Tech product dominated no matter the opposition. Roaf was an 11-time Pro Bowl and four-time All-Pro in 13 combined seasons. The 6’5”, 320-pound performer was named to the NFL’s All-Decade Teams of the 1990s and 2000s. Roaf was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2012.
4. 1979: RB Ottis Anderson (Cardinals)
He began his career in St. Louis and eventually made his way to the New York Giants. Running back Ottis Anderson is one of 32 players in NFL history to gain at least 10,000 rushing yards. The former University of Miami product was a Pro Bowler and All-Pro during his rookie season with the Cardinals when he ran for 1,605 yards and eight scores. He was traded to the Giants during the ’86, was part of two Super Bowl title teams and was the MVP of XXV.
3. 1982: G Mike Munchak (Oilers)
The Houston Oilers featured some impressive offensive lines in the 1980s and early 1990s. Former Penn Stater Mike Munchak joined the club in ’82, and a year later fellow future Hall of Famer Bruce Matthews was a first-round pick. A member of the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 1980s, Munchak played all 12 seasons with Houston, starting 156 of his 159 regular-season games. The former Nittany Lion was a nine-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro.
2. 1968: RB Larry Csonka (Dolphins)
Running back Larry Csonka was the power in the Dolphins’ ground game during the 1970s. He was the first running back to be named Super Bowl MVP. The former Syracuse product ran over the Vikings for 145 yards and two scores in the team’s 24-7 victory in VIII. Csonka played a total of 11 NFL seasons with the Dolphins and Giants. He’s Miami’s all-time rushing leader (6,737 yards), and was a five-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro with the team.
1. 1981: DB Ronnie Lott (49ers)
One of the most physical performers in NFL history, defensive back Ronnie Lott could line up anywhere in the secondary. He was part of all four of the San Francisco 49ers’ four Super Bowl championship clubs in the 1980s. In 14 seasons with the Niners, Raiders, and Jets, he picked off 63 passes, earned 10 Pro Bowl invitations, and was a six-time All-Pro. Lott has also totaled nine postseason interceptions—tied for the most picks in NFL history.
