Panthers assistant says rookie Trevor Etienne in the lead for big special teams role
One of many things that the Carolina Panthers need to improve on from last year is their performance on special teams. Last season they were bad enough in this phase of the game that the front office decided to scrap just about everything and start over from scratch - with the lone exception of the team's long, long long-time long snapper JJ Jansen.
That means in addition to a new kicker and a new punter, the Panthers will have a new primary kick return specialist. Raheem Blackshear filled that role last year but he did not survive roster cutdown day.
Right now it appears that the role will go to rookie running back Trevor Etienne. According to special teams coordinator Tracy Smith, others are still in the running but Etienne has separated himself from the herd and shown he wants the job.
Tracy Smith on Trevor Etienne
During his two years at Florida, Etienne returned 26 kickoffs, totaling 645 yards (24.8 yards per attempt). He also returned a couple of punts. Etienne did not do either during his season at Georgia, but he is the most-logical candidate to take over that role for the Panthers, who ranked 30th in punt returns and 29th in kickoff return efficiency last season.
Speaking of Etiennes, one of Carolina's biggest challenges in tomorrow's season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars will be slowing down Trevor's older brother Travis Etienne, who is the Jaguars' starting running back.
Etienne is coming off a somewhat quiet 2024 season, posting just 558 yards and two touchdowns after averaging over 1,000 yards and eight touchdowns his first two years. Tank Bigsby wound up leading Jacksonville in rushing yards, but Etienne is still at the top of their depth chart.
As for the Panthers, they allowed over 600 more rushing yards than any other team in the NFL last season - and stepping up in this area is arguably the most-critical improvement they will have to make in 2025.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers vs. Jaguars: Experts make predictions for Week 1 matchup
Bryce Young, Tetairoa McMillan among top fantasy sleepers for Week 1
Carolina Panthers rookie Nic Scourton comments on collapsed lung
Panthers cornerback depth takes hit with backup ruled out for season