Carolina Panthers met with popular Minnesota DL prospect at Hula Bowl
The biggest position need for the Carolina Panthers heading into this offseason is thedefensive line, where they got mauled every week in the absence of Derrick Brown, who spent practically the entire 2024 season on injured reserve. With Brown on the sidelines, opponents rammed the ball down Carolina's throat consistently, setting the Panthers up for an all-time bad season defensively.
It should come as no surprise then that the Panthers are doing their homework on defensive linemen for the 2025 NFL draft class. Today we have word of another prospect meeting at the Hula Bowl, courtesy of Ryan Fowler at The Draft Network. He says Carolina met with Minnesota defensive lineman Danny Striggow.
Striggow (6-foot-5, 255 pounds) appeared in 52 games with the Golden Gophers over the last five seasons, putting up 14.5 sacks, 19 tackles for a loss and 124 total tackles. For his efforts he earned Big Ten Honorable Mention nods in each of the last three seasons. Striggow has also been an Academic All Big-Ten winner four years running. Here's a look at the highlights.
Danny Striggow Minnesota highlights
Striggow was a popular fellow at the Hula Bowl, where he also met with reps from about half the teams in the NFL, including the Washington Commanders, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New York Giants, Detroit Lions, Denver Broncos, Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo Bills, New York Jets, Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers.
For now Striggow is projected to come off the board on Day 3. If that's the case he likely wouldn't be a plug-and-play option for the Panthers, but could wind up starting as soon as 2026.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers 7-round mock draft: Bryce Young finally gets his WR1
Carolina Panthers linked to tempting trade for former first-round WR
Peyton Manning points out problem for Panthers and Bryce Young
Former Panthers star brutally ripped for botching his contract year