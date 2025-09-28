Carolina Panthers execute two key roster moves ahead of Patriots game
The Carolina Panthers announced on Saturday that they're elevating two players from the practice squad for game day against the New England Patriots. For the road game, they'll once again activated guard Brandon Walton from the practice squad to the active roster, as well as outside linebacker Boogie Basham.
Offensive line health has been a problem early in the season for Carolina. Last week, the team moved starters Robert Hunt and Austin Corbett to the injured reserve. Walton isn't in line to start for either Hunt or Corbett, but he adds depth to the rotation while those players get healthy again.
MORE: Panthers rule out 4 starters against New England Patriots
The team can elevate Walton three times before he must be added to the active roster for good. The versatile lineman was on the Panthers practice squad last season and was elevated for one game in 2024, which was against the Falcons.
As for Basham, he'll come in handy if the Panthers linebacker depth becomes more of an issue against the Patriots. The team ruled Patrick Jones and DJ Wonnum out for Sunday with hamstring and hip injuries, respectively.
Basham is a former second-round draft pick out of Wake Forest. He spent two seasons with the Buffalo Bills before getting traded to the New York Giants.
The Panthers picked him up on a futures deal for the 2025 season. In 40 games played in his first four years in the league, Basham has 57 tackles with nine tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. He's also logged one career interception.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Rookie Jimmy Horn Jr. finally gets promotion up Panthers’ depth chart
Panthers vs. Patriots: NFL experts share their picks for Week 4 matchup
Ejiro Evero uses the same word three times to describe Derrick Brown
Tua Tagovailoa misfires responding to criticism from Cam Newton