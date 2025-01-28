Carolina Panthers named surprise landing spot for top 2025 NFL free agent lineman
The Carolina Panthers went against the grain last offseason and splurged on a couple of guards, handing out a total of $153 million to sign Damien Lewis and Robert Hunt. Spending that much at non-premium positions isn't supposed to work out well in the modern NFL, but so far both of them are living up to their end of the bargain. Lewis responded with a career-best season and Hunt is on his way to the Pro Bowl to replace Landon Dickerson.
Thanks to the addition of Lewis and Hunt, the Panthers fielded one of the best offensive lines in the league this season. Their run blocking was vastly improved, helping pave the way for Chuba Hubbard to enjoy a breakout season. Their pass protection was also much better, cutting Bryce Young's sack total by more than half compared to his rookie year.
So, if nothing else we can go into the new league year we can assume the Panthers don't need anymore help at guard, right? Apparently not everyone agrees. In a new list from Zack Cook at Rotoballers he prediced the destinations forthe top 2025 free agents. Somehow Carolina wound up landing Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith.
Rotoballers on Trey Smith
"The prospect of one of the league's elite guards entering free agency is certainly enticing for many teams. Trey Smith had an impressive season, boasting a 75% win rate in run blocking and finishing without allowing a single sack."
Smith is one of the best guards in the game and would make practically any team significantly better in the trenches. That said, we just don't see how he would fit with this Panthers team as presently constructed.
Benching either Lewis or Hunt when they're getting paid as much as they are would not make any sense and as far as we're aware nobody's found room for a third guard spot. Unless the plan is to move Lewis to center (bad idea) it just doesn't fit.
If the Panthers are going to spend any real money in free agency this year it should be with the goal of upgrading Bryce Young's receiving weapons - someone like Tee Higgins or Chris Godwin who could instantly boost the wide receiver room back into a respectable tier.
