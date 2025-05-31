Lack of takeaways has been huge problem for Panthers defense in recent seasons
Defense has taken a holiday in Carolina too often in recent seasons. For instance, as has been well documented, the Panthers were tied for the third-fewest sacks in the league (32) in 2024. The previous year, the club finished with an NFL-low 27 quarterback traps.
Another of the many issues for Dave Canales’s club this past season was coming up takeaways. It was actually an issue for all four teams in the NFC South. The Panthers and Saints forced only 17 turnovers, while the Falcons and Buccaneers finished with only 18 takeaways.
Being opportunistic on defense, as well as special teams, has been a problem for the Panthers in each of the past four years. Dating back to 2021, Carolina has forced fewer than 20 turnovers in four consecutive seasons.
In fact, their total of 61 takeaways (in 68 games) is the lowest total in the league over that span. Incredibly, the last time that the Panthers came up with more takeaways than games played was 2020, when they forced 22 turnovers in 16 outings.
Of course, getting after opposing signal-callers has been one issue when it comes to picking off passes or separating the quarterback (and others) from the ball.
Dating back to 2021, only the rival Falcons (112) have totaled fewer sacks (133) than Carolina defenders. Keep in mind that this was a Panthers’ team that allowed an NFL-high 35 touchdown passes, but managed only nine picks.
General manager Dan Morgan put a lot of time and effort into adding talent to the team’s defensive unit this offseason. Be it free agency or the NFL draft, this is a group with a lot of new faces. Coordinator Ejiro Evero has a lot to work with, and the return of defensive tackle Derrick Brown is a huge plus. If the pass rush emerges, the Panthers must find a way to turn that pressure into some timely takeaways.
