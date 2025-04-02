Panthers coach Dave Canales pulls no punches when assessing 2024 defense
It's no secret that the Carolina Panthers had one of the worst defenses in football history last year. They were the worst in 2024, giving up the most points in the league (setting an NFL record in that category), allowing over 180 rushing yards per game, and just generally being unable to stop any opposing offenses.
The talent gap on that side of the ball was evident. After both Shaq Thompson and Derrick Brown went down, things were never going to be easy on defense with the personnel the Panthers had. However, coach Dave Canales believes that talent was only one part of the issue and that effort was the much more glaring problem.
According to Joe Person of The Athletic, Canales ripped the defense's effort. "Chasing the ball — that needs to go way up. The effort and the style of play. I was not satisfied with the style of our defensive football, first and foremost," he said. "That is just about effort, strain, and attempts on the ball. So we have to step that up. I’ll always be pushing the envelope on that."
The Panthers spent big to address the porous rushing defense, including adding safety Trevon Moehrig, a tackling machine, alongside interior players like Bobby Brown III and Tershawn Wharton. Still, even with better players, the head coach believes everyone needs to exhibit better effort when trying to take down a ball carrier.
This defense isn't going to be fixed with a few signings and draft picks overnight, but Canales believes an influx of talent coupled with much better effort on defense will pay dividends. Perhaps, it will give them a fighting chance.
