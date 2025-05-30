Panthers WR Xavier Legette had a ball attending his first hockey game
The jury is still out on how his NFL career will go, but when it comes to creating content Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette is already a bonafide superstar. Exaggerated or not, Legette's thick country accent, horse-breeding, wild food choices and general joie de vivre have made him a hit on the internet and with younger fans.
A few weeks ago Legette was chosen to be the NFL's content ambassador at the Kentucky Derby, where he made the rounds talking with everyone - from a conversation with Kay Adams about how Tetairoa McMillan will help Carolina's passing game to sharing (or not sharing) secret recipes with Guy Fieri.
The latest exploit from Legette comes from Bleacher Report, who had a stroke of brilliance by sending him mic'd up to a front row seat for his first ever hockey game. Watch and enjoy.
On the field Legette is getting adjusted to his new role in the wake of the Panthers drafting Tetairoa McMillan, who's expected to take over playing the X receiver spot - although he might do better as a power slot option. That's good news for XL, who struggled after shifting to that position around mid-season.
While the results weren't great from his rookie season Legette showed a ton of potential when it comes to creating separation and making catches in traffic. If he can clean up his catch mechanics he might yet be worth that first-round pick Carolina used on him.
