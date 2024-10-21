Chuba Hubbard on where the Panthers go from here amid four-game losing streak
The Carolina Panthers keep on losing, and nobody seems to have any idea about how to turn it around. After the game was over, several players admitted to their frustration, but when asked what they had to do next all they had to offer was more of the same answers. The losing streak is now at four games, and the team is on pace to allow more points than any team in NFL history.
One of the team's few bright spots this season has been starting running back Chuba Hubbard, who is running out the last year of his rookie contract. Here's what Hubbard had to say after the game.
Chuba Hubbard on 1-6 Panthers
Hubbard was somewhat quiet this week compared to what we've come to expect. After posting 92 rushing yards or more four games in a row he was held to just 52 this week on 17 carries (3.1 yards per attempt). He did score a touchdown, though - bringing his season total to four from scrimmage.
When NFL teams go on extended losing streaks like this, it's only a matter of time before heads begin to roll. Cutting veteran nickel Troy Hill last week may have been the first domino to fall. More will come.
